Author Topic: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81  (Read 8124 times)

Offline Al 666

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:22:02 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:12:50 am
Yup - and this has been broadly true all season
Clearly a lot of the problem is in midfield in the manner you describe but the defensive line also seems to be dropping a bit more / earlier which doesnt help, theres just been so much space in midfield all season when we turn it over

I think it is natural for defenders to drop when there is no pressure on the ball. I think if we can get Ibou into partner VVD on a regular basis and get some legs into midfield then we could be on the cusp of something special.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:45:48 am »
This is a really good result in a potentially very tricky fixture. Very happy for Bajcetic.

Nunez was great other than his finishing which was terrible.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #242 on: Today at 01:05:44 am »
Good to get the win, but fucking hell we make life tough for ourselves. The main issue hasn't changed at all - we're still giving up way too many chances to teams. The 2nd half was especially infuriating, we just had to tweak things a little and manage it better but we gave them way too much encouragement.

Was a wonderful goal from Bajcetic, that touch to take it past the keeper whilst running at full pelt was exquisite.

Nunez is still a massive problem, at peast in the short term. He is working hard and causing so many issues for defences (like for the 3rd goal) but his lack of composure in front of goal is hurting us and is puzzling at say the least. He does seem to be looking for a pass as the first option, hence why he stepped over the ball in the first few mins. A striker with a thirst for goals would've buried that. Getting his confidence and composure up is key to is unlocking his potential.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #243 on: Today at 01:12:24 am »
I think Nunez is getting half chances and not putting any away when statistically he should get some of them. Salah misses the same type of chances often but makes up by scoring them as well. Be patient, it will come.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #244 on: Today at 01:17:22 am »
Good result. Villa away is never easy.

Bajectic looked much better as an 8, than he did as a 6 against City. Obviously the level of competition is different, but very encouraging either way
Offline 4pool

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:51:50 am »
Happy Days.  :scarf
Offline Pie Eyed

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:11:56 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm
Cody Gakpo is done.  :D

Thanks mate.

I went off in search and got lost down the Gakpo rabbit-hole for a couple of hours.   ;D

PLEASE happen.
Offline Pie Eyed

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #247 on: Today at 02:22:40 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:41:17 pm
Read the transfer thread




 (spoiler I think its Gakpo)

Where is the transfer thread?

It used to be so easy, when we had a separate WTF (Winter Transfer Forum) and STFU (Summer transfer Forum Updates).

I can't even find the transfer thread now.
Offline twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:28:37 am »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 02:22:40 am
Where is the transfer thread?

It used to be so easy, when we had a separate WTF (Winter Transfer Forum) and STFU (Summer transfer Forum Updates).

I can't even find the transfer thread now.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349030.50120
Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:52:00 am »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 02:22:40 am
Where is the transfer thread?

It used to be so easy, when we had a separate WTF (Winter Transfer Forum) and STFU (Summer transfer Forum Updates).

I can't even find the transfer thread now.
Hmm perhaps that explains FSG's recent parsimony and lack of signings? They couldn't find the transfer thread either so didn't know who the grand sages of RAWK had decreed that they buy. It's all beginning to make sense. They just need the WTF and the STFU back again...
Offline lamonti

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #250 on: Today at 06:01:51 am »
A few World Cup heads there look miles more focused on Liverpool there: Van Dijk and Fabinho in particular.

Robertson and Henderson excellent throughout.

Nuñez - enormous threat, seems to be back inside his own head at the moment but the goals are inevitable with his other talents.

Salah - just brilliant as usual.

Bringing on Keita and Elliott to try to wrestle back control of the game... 🤯  Bajcetic looks frankly better than both of those at tackling, passing and getting forward in support that both of those at the moment.

Highly enjoyable game to win - but genuinely felt like we could've squandered a 2-0 lead for about 20 minutes there.
Online emitime

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #251 on: Today at 07:22:40 am »
Quote from: redintweed on Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm
VVD was massive.

As Clive Tyldesley accidentally called him after his goal:

Virgil Van Height.
Online Knight

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #252 on: Today at 08:03:12 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:01:51 am
A few World Cup heads there look miles more focused on Liverpool there: Van Dijk and Fabinho in particular.

Robertson and Henderson excellent throughout.

Nuñez - enormous threat, seems to be back inside his own head at the moment but the goals are inevitable with his other talents.

Salah - just brilliant as usual.

Bringing on Keita and Elliott to try to wrestle back control of the game... 🤯  Bajcetic looks frankly better than both of those at tackling, passing and getting forward in support that both of those at the moment.

Highly enjoyable game to win - but genuinely felt like we could've squandered a 2-0 lead for about 20 minutes there.

This is mad. You did watch the game right? And you saw what happened when Keita and Elliot came on? And how we did get some control back?
Online iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
« Reply #253 on: Today at 08:07:32 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:41:21 pm
In the League this season Hendo has played 13 games and made 9 tackles. Thiago has played 9 games and made 26 tackles.

Thiago is making 4 times as many tackles per game. That isn't a slight difference.

Just for fairness, this needs to be looked at in minutes and that puts Hendo at 724 vs Thiago at 715 so double, not quadruple.

That isn't to say there isn't a potential issue in terms of expectations over Henderson and how involved he should be on that front but only fair to compare using clear metrics
