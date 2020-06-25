Good to get the win, but fucking hell we make life tough for ourselves. The main issue hasn't changed at all - we're still giving up way too many chances to teams. The 2nd half was especially infuriating, we just had to tweak things a little and manage it better but we gave them way too much encouragement.



Was a wonderful goal from Bajcetic, that touch to take it past the keeper whilst running at full pelt was exquisite.



Nunez is still a massive problem, at peast in the short term. He is working hard and causing so many issues for defences (like for the 3rd goal) but his lack of composure in front of goal is hurting us and is puzzling at say the least. He does seem to be looking for a pass as the first option, hence why he stepped over the ball in the first few mins. A striker with a thirst for goals would've buried that. Getting his confidence and composure up is key to is unlocking his potential.