It wasn't just today. Hendo has played 13 League games and made 9 tackles. In his physical pomp in 13/14 he made 83 tackles in 35 League games.



Youll be teling me AwB is a brilliant right back next on that basis. Hendo was great today and if wed shown as much pressing intent and ability to keep the ball on the other side of midfield it might not have been as porous in the midfield. Like i say, Thiago gave it away so many times under little pressure it was untrue. Harvey came on, gave the ball away and pressed nobody, keita was running around like a headless chicken waving his arms around for Harvey to back him up. It took them a while to get their shit together and up to speed we managed the match better.