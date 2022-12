It wasn't just today. Hendo has played 13 League games and made 9 tackles. In his physical pomp in 13/14 he made 83 tackles in 35 League games.



You’ll be teling me AwB is a brilliant right back next on that basis. Hendo was great today and if we’d shown as much pressing intent and ability to keep the ball on the other side of midfield it might not have been as porous in the midfield. Like i say, Thiago gave it away so many times under little pressure it was untrue. Harvey came on, gave the ball away and pressed nobody, keita was running around like a headless chicken waving his arms around for Harvey to back him up. It took them a while to get their shit together and up to speed we managed the match better.