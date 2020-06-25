« previous next »
Online Al 666

  Reply #200 on: Today at 08:42:31 pm
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #200 on: Today at 08:42:31 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 08:35:27 pm
Don't know how fabulous Fab played a very good game when they were carving up through the middle so often. He's way too slow to be effective in an end to end game. Tactics had a little bit to do with it, with Hendo pushing forward quite a bit, but he was even lucky not to get booked for arriving late a couple of times.

They didn't create chances breaking through the centre though. The problem for me tonight was a lack of pressure on the ball in the wide midfield positions. It was the likes of McGinn and especially Buendia in the channels.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #201 on: Today at 08:43:14 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:35:18 pm
I don't think the problem was how advanced he was it was how wide he was playing. From a defensive perspective he used to be incredible covering for Trent. We like to overload the RHS and then hit long switches. Hendo just hasn't got the legs anymore. His build-up play is excellent on the RHS but we end up with Mo, Trent and Hendo playing rondos on the right touchline and then get cut up on the counter attack.
Those rondos arent aimless though. They move opponents around, keep the ball and can soften up defenders. Theres method to this stuff. Any approach carries risk and the balance isnt quite right but I dont think it was overly exposing tonight.
Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #202 on: Today at 08:44:51 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 08:35:27 pm
Don't know how fabulous Fab played a very good game when they were carving up through the middle so often. He's way too slow to be effective in an end to end game. Tactics had a little bit to do with it, with Hendo pushing forward quite a bit, but he was even lucky not to get booked for arriving late a couple of times.

We know the pace isn't there in midfield which given we play a high line makes it tough when up against teams who break quickly. That being said Fabinho played well today. We didn't defend well.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Judge Red

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #203 on: Today at 08:47:15 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:37:36 pm
Fabinho made 3 tackles, Thiago made 3 tackles and Hendo made 0 tackles. It isn't a one off his tackling numbers have fallen off a cliff.

How many of those tackles were made with Henderson initially pressing? How many times did Thiago give the ball away or not close down? Far more than Hendo but you single him out.
Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #204 on: Today at 08:49:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:41:38 pm
Virg's post match interview tells me he knows we're getting someone in this window.  ;D
got a link?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Elf Pistolero_7

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #205 on: Today at 08:49:50 pm
Andrew Robertson tho. Fucking hell. Animal. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death. I'm very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that"

Bill Shankly. He made the people happy.

Bill Shankly. He made the people happy.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #206 on: Today at 08:52:01 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:43:14 pm
Those rondos arent aimless though. They move opponents around, keep the ball and can soften up defenders. Theres method to this stuff. Any approach carries risk and the balance isnt quite right but I dont think it was overly exposing tonight.

I understand why we play the wide triangles on the right. The problem is when we lost possession tonight Watkins pulled onto Matip and they had a midfield runner bursting down the left. A number of times Watkins flicked the ball on or just stopped Matip from making a decisive header and they got in down the left.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #207 on: Today at 08:53:07 pm
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Today at 08:49:50 pm
Andrew Robertson tho. Fucking hell. Animal. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

I know it's mad an not to be a sulk, but I honestly worry how we will replace him when he has a game like today. Not just his talent but I mean his snideness an that
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #208 on: Today at 08:58:14 pm
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 08:47:15 pm
How many of those tackles were made with Henderson initially pressing? How many times did Thiago give the ball away or not close down? Far more than Hendo but you single him out.

It wasn't just today. Hendo has played 13 League games and made 9 tackles. In his physical pomp in 13/14 he made 83 tackles in 35 League games.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online zamagiure

  • tujenkins
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #209 on: Today at 09:02:28 pm
Commentators talking about liverpool winning the league
mines a pint

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #210 on: Today at 09:04:12 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 09:02:28 pm
Commentators talking about liverpool winning the league
The maths is feasible. The current team doesnt look capable on the whole.
Online Judge Red

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #211 on: Today at 09:08:33 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:58:14 pm
It wasn't just today. Hendo has played 13 League games and made 9 tackles. In his physical pomp in 13/14 he made 83 tackles in 35 League games.
Youll be teling me AwB is a brilliant right back next on that basis. Hendo was great today and if wed shown as much pressing intent and ability to keep the ball on the other side of midfield it might not have been as porous in the midfield. Like i say, Thiago gave it away so many times under little pressure it was untrue. Harvey came on, gave the ball away and pressed nobody, keita was running around like a headless chicken waving his arms around for Harvey to back him up. It took them a while to get their shit together and up to speed we managed the match better.


Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #212 on: Today at 09:15:31 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:37:36 pm
Fabinho made 3 tackles, Thiago made 3 tackles and Hendo made 0 tackles. It isn't a one off his tackling numbers have fallen off a cliff.
You know that the team with the least tackles won the PL last year?
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #213 on: Today at 09:19:34 pm
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 09:08:33 pm
Youll be teling me AwB is a brilliant right back next on that basis. Hendo was great today and if wed shown as much pressing intent and ability to keep the ball on the other side of midfield it might not have been as porous in the midfield. Like i say, Thiago gave it away so many times under little pressure it was untrue. Harvey came on, gave the ball away and pressed nobody, keita was running around like a headless chicken waving his arms around for Harvey to back him up. It took them a while to get their shit together and up to speed we managed the match better.




Hendo completed 81% of his passes today, Thiago was poor but he completed 76% of his passes. Hendo made 0 tackles, 0 interceptions and 0 clearances, he was poor defensively.

As for pressing intent, come on, pressing on your own just means you get passed around.

For me, we improved immediately when Naby and Harvey came on. We completely took the sting out of Villa and kept the ball really well.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #214 on: Today at 09:22:01 pm
And it looks like we're about to sign our first player of the window. Cherry on top of tonight's win.  ;D
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #215 on: Today at 09:25:26 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:15:31 pm
You know that the team with the least tackles won the PL last year?

City's modus operandi is having an overwhelming possession advantage. They don't need to make tackles. We are a gegenpressing side our game is about winning the ball high up the pitch. Hendo used to be brilliant at that.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #216 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:22:01 pm
And it looks like we're about to sign our first player of the window. Cherry on top of tonight's win.  ;D

Huh?

What have you seen/heard?
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Online Judge Red

Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #217 on: Today at 09:30:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:19:34 pm
Hendo completed 81% of his passes today, Thiago was poor but he completed 76% of his passes. Hendo made 0 tackles, 0 interceptions and 0 clearances, he was poor defensively.

As for pressing intent, come on, pressing on your own just means you get passed around.

For me, we improved immediately when Naby and Harvey came on. We completely took the sting out of Villa and kept the ball really well.

Al i saw with my own eyes. When Thiago gave it away they created chances. When he didnt press, they created chances and scored one. Your stats dont show that. Ive seen virgil defend without touching the ball In numerous games, that wouldnt be classed as a tackle either. What i saw fro
Hendo was assured passing, create chances and press his side of the field. He didnt get much help from Salah but Trent and Fab did a solid job. 
Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #218 on: Today at 09:30:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:22:01 pm
And it looks like we're about to sign our first player of the window. Cherry on top of tonight's win.  ;D
I just saw something on twatter...we'll see
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Re: PL: Villa 1 vs 3 Liverpool Mo 5 Virgil 37 Watkins 59 Bajcetic 81
Reply #219 on: Today at 09:31:39 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:52:01 pm
I understand why we play the wide triangles on the right. The problem is when we lost possession tonight Watkins pulled onto Matip and they had a midfield runner bursting down the left. A number of times Watkins flicked the ball on or just stopped Matip from making a decisive header and they got in down the left.

I think Matip and VVD played well. Our midfield ran out of steam and I wasnt impressed by Thiago, Henderson or Fabinho in the 2nd half. I thought Keita was good when he came on. He didnt do anything flashy but he was in the right places to cut out passes. I was worried when Bajcetic came in as I thought we needed somebody with more experience.however he took his goal well.
#JFT97
