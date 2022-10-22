« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17] 18   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures  (Read 14451 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,369
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #640 on: Today at 08:38:09 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 08:36:54 pm
Not very.
I think yesterday Arsenal showed mental toughness in the 2h, if City drops points today, Arsenal will walk the league and I sure hope so.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,576
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #641 on: Today at 08:38:47 pm »
Looking good for Arsenal so far.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #642 on: Today at 08:41:58 pm »
Leeds could do with halftime here, struggling a little now.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,516
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #643 on: Today at 08:42:08 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:36:15 pm
just started watching this, does it look like Leeds may get a point?

No.
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,602
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #644 on: Today at 08:42:08 pm »
Quote from: rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say on Today at 08:37:36 pm
The Usually shite Leeds keeper is having the game he had v us

Wont do it for 95 mins of course like he did then

Tubby this guy too, hes doing it
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,652
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #645 on: Today at 08:43:32 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:38:09 pm
I think yesterday Arsenal showed mental toughness in the 2h, if City drops points today, Arsenal will walk the league and I sure hope so.

City could lose this and will still win the title
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #646 on: Today at 08:43:45 pm »
How can professional footballers be so shite that they cannot string 5 passes together.
Leeds get the ball and just decide to boot it back to city. Only a matter of time here.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,516
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #647 on: Today at 08:43:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:38:09 pm
I think yesterday Arsenal showed mental toughness in the 2h, if City drops points today, Arsenal will walk the league and I sure hope so.

Arsenal won't walk anything.
Logged

Online rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,310
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #648 on: Today at 08:45:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:36:15 pm
just started watching this, does it look like Leeds may get a point?

As the ticking minutes pass I suppose but city will bring foden/silva on and leeds will run out of batteries around 60 mins

0-2/0-3
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #649 on: Today at 08:45:28 pm »
Pickford is so so so so close to the top but im struggling to think of a more overrated footballer of all time than Jack "oops im on me arse again" grealish

100 million, 100 feckin million.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,652
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #650 on: Today at 08:46:21 pm »
Quote from: rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say on Today at 08:45:11 pm
As the ticking minutes pass I suppose but city will bring foden/silva on and leeds will run out of batteries around 60 mins

0-2/0-3

Assume Pep changes it at HT.

The kid in midfield makes fuck all sense as hes been shit.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #651 on: Today at 08:46:43 pm »
Grealish is having an absolute shocker.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #652 on: Today at 08:46:55 pm »
100 million for Grealish, oh dear. I want to see a montage of his misses tonight. 100 million 😂😂😂😂
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,604
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #653 on: Today at 08:47:55 pm »
0-0 I thought, I will watch the run up to half time I said.


40 seconds later 0-1

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #654 on: Today at 08:47:57 pm »
Lucky it wasn't Nunez missing these sitters or it would be headline news. City should be 3 - 4 up
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,212
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #655 on: Today at 08:48:04 pm »
Been coming
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,369
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #656 on: Today at 08:48:22 pm »
ffs
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,516
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #657 on: Today at 08:48:24 pm »
Poor goalkeeping
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #658 on: Today at 08:49:09 pm »
Can't say it wasn't coming. Will end up 4 if they want it to
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #659 on: Today at 08:49:10 pm »
Was only a matter of time, Leeds just couldn't get out for about 15 minutes.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,652
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #660 on: Today at 08:49:10 pm »
Leeds are useless.

Just run around loads.

City have been really poor by their standards but got a weird side out.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,220
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #661 on: Today at 08:49:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:41:58 pm
Leeds could do with halftime here, struggling a little now.

Gave away a goal with the last kick of the half.
Logged
#JFT97

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #662 on: Today at 08:49:48 pm »
Rodri is City's most important player I reckon
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,220
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #663 on: Today at 08:50:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:46:43 pm
Grealish is having an absolute shocker.

Hes just a shit Jack Grealish.
Logged
#JFT97

Online rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,310
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #664 on: Today at 08:50:46 pm »
End of game

Leeds roadrunner tactics for 45 mins come to nothing and now await the lactic acid to kick in 25 mins before it should 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #665 on: Today at 08:50:47 pm »
Did anyone in their wildest dreams seriously expect Leeds to get anything against Abu Dhabi FC?
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #666 on: Today at 08:50:59 pm »
I know he will score tonight but Haaland is never involved in any of the play, completely none existent.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,369
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #667 on: Today at 08:51:02 pm »
what happened to Kalvin Phillips, did he even play a minute this season before turning into Samir Nasri?
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,516
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #668 on: Today at 08:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 08:50:47 pm
Did anyone in their wildest dreams seriously expect Leeds to get anything against Abu Dhabi FC?

Also, it's pretty irrelevant for us this season.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #669 on: Today at 08:51:25 pm »
Fuck off Leeds. 10 fucking seconds to ht

To be fair they shouldve been 4 down if it wasnt for Grealish
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,440
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #670 on: Today at 08:52:19 pm »
Leeds have to come out and actually give it a go now. Poor tactics just to go out defend, doesnt matter who youre playing. CBA with the second half so hopefully Ill miss a comeback
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,220
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #671 on: Today at 08:52:52 pm »
It was kind of City to give Leeds a 4 goal advantage by playing Grealish.
Logged
#JFT97

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,440
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #672 on: Today at 08:52:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:51:25 pm
Fuck off Leeds. 10 fucking seconds to ht

To be fair they shouldve been 4 down if it wasnt for Grealish

Welcome to how us Liverpool fans have felt the last few seasons in a title battle
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,163
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #673 on: Today at 08:53:02 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 08:43:45 pm
How can professional footballers be so shite that they cannot string 5 passes together.
Leeds get the ball and just decide to boot it back to city. Only a matter of time here.

At least twice, they've won a long ball from City in their penalty area and wildly kicked the ball out of play under absolutely no pressure at all.  They are absolutely petrified of City here. 
Logged

Online rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,310
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #674 on: Today at 08:53:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:51:25 pm
Fuck off Leeds. 10 fucking seconds to ht

To be fair they shouldve been 4 down if it wasnt for Grealish

And Cornelius in goal
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,310
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #675 on: Today at 08:54:25 pm »
Jack get free kicks Grealish

Shit twat
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,440
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #676 on: Today at 08:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 08:53:02 pm
At least twice, they've won a long ball from City in their penalty area and wildly kicked the ball out of play under absolutely no pressure at all.  They are absolutely petrified of City here.

Exactly, they get far too much respect. Gundogan, Lewis, Ake are all bench warmers. Negative
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,163
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #677 on: Today at 08:54:39 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:51:02 pm
what happened to Kalvin Phillips, did he even play a minute this season before turning into Samir Nasri?

Apparently came back from the World Cup fat and Pep isn't letting him train with the first team until he loses some weight. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,163
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #678 on: Today at 08:55:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:54:32 pm
Exactly, they get far too much respect. Gundogan, Lewis, Ake are all bench warmers. Negative
Gundogan is class, but yeah, it's pathetic from Leeds. 
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,369
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #679 on: Today at 08:56:21 pm »
I don't know why but I kinda find non Liverpool matches a bit boring and dull after enjoying the WC, it will take a bit more time imo.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17] 18   Go Up
« previous next »
 