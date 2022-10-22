Not very.
just started watching this, does it look like Leeds may get a point?
The Usually shite Leeds keeper is having the game he had v us Wont do it for 95 mins of course like he did then
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
I think yesterday Arsenal showed mental toughness in the 2h, if City drops points today, Arsenal will walk the league and I sure hope so.
As the ticking minutes pass I suppose but city will bring foden/silva on and leeds will run out of batteries around 60 mins 0-2/0-3
Leeds could do with halftime here, struggling a little now.
Grealish is having an absolute shocker.
Did anyone in their wildest dreams seriously expect Leeds to get anything against Abu Dhabi FC?
Fuck off Leeds. 10 fucking seconds to ht To be fair they shouldve been 4 down if it wasnt for Grealish
How can professional footballers be so shite that they cannot string 5 passes together. Leeds get the ball and just decide to boot it back to city. Only a matter of time here.
At least twice, they've won a long ball from City in their penalty area and wildly kicked the ball out of play under absolutely no pressure at all. They are absolutely petrified of City here.
what happened to Kalvin Phillips, did he even play a minute this season before turning into Samir Nasri?
Exactly, they get far too much respect. Gundogan, Lewis, Ake are all bench warmers. Negative
