I expect a better showing from forest later. Bournemouth players not interested in competing for anything.
Considering Forest have only scored once away from home all season I wouldnt hold your breath.
Er when did Kilmonger become Co owner of Bournemouth?
Bournemouth looking like they had about 3 heavy christmas dinners before their game.
That is some stat
Take a random guess who the team is that Forest managed to score against
Pure guess : wolves
Wolves? Its good but its not right.
Reece James seems to get injured a lot.
1-1 draw at Everton right?
