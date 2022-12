In a year where our getting into the top four will probably go down to the wire, Arsenal may just about win the league. After being shite for about years. After we racked up numerous 95+ point seasons and still couldn't pip City to the title. And they decide to be shite this year when we aren't able to take advantage.



You couldn't make it up really. I don't dislike Arsenal but it will be really hard to stomach it if that happens. I'll probably take a break from football in all honesty.