it isn't though is it, I imagine you were one of the ones who wrote us out of the title race last year when we were 14 behind and said we were battling for top 4 for the rest of the year. It wasn't true then and it isn't true now but I imagine you would only be happy if we fail to make top 4 so you can say look I was right
Stop peeing your pants.
change the record, getting boring as fuck now. I've never put anyone on ignore but you are getting close
Yes
.I would be happily wrong
.anyway
things will be clearer tonight.Just have not felt we have played well all season to maintain a decent run.
They are beating the dross have no Europe
.22 games for them left after this
.cant see them dropping a significant number of points. They have enough quality to beat the dross
.which they are and have been doing.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]