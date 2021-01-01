« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures  (Read 729 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:42:48 pm »
Who was the commentator trying to will a penalty into existence from nothing there
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:41:55 pm
Look at that diving dickhead at it again.

He was the one doing most of the fouling.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,030
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:43:35 pm »
That's a penalty for Messi all day everyday
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:43:41 pm »
Not sure. He's backtracking now.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:44:06 pm »
It was more a push from Kane than him being pulled down
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:43:35 pm
That's a penalty for Messi all day everyday

Come on lad. Let go of the Messi hate ffs. The WC is over. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:44:43 pm »
Goalllll. Hopefully Leicester get something later, we win and top 4 is looking better.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,072
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:45:03 pm »
ARF!
Logged
AHA!

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,030
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:45:20 pm »
Spurs are tragic
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:45:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:43:30 pm
He was the one doing most of the fouling.

Yep
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:45:27 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

But isn't Toney meant to be banned for gambling?
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:45:39 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:44:43 pm
Goalllll. Hopefully Leicester get something later, we win and top 4 is looking better.

Shocking by Dier. Deserved 2-0 lead for Brentford
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,685
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:45:49 pm »
Gamblor and his neon claws makes it 2-0 :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,030
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:45:49 pm »
The corner conceded from Dier though  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:45:53 pm »

Brentford [2] - 0 Tottenham; Ivan Toney goal 54' - https://dubz.co/v/qyb7ha & https://streamin.me/v/158401d9
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:46:11 pm »
Bissouma is shocking
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,608
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:45:27 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

But isn't Toney meant to be banned for gambling?

Whys he not banned ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:46:54 pm »
Get in 

Youd bet your house on him scoring from there !
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,920
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:46:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:44:43 pm
Goalllll. Hopefully Leicester get something later, we win and top 4 is looking better.

Come in here see your post, look at the tele and the ball goes out for a corner.
Amazon are so far behind its like watching a dodgy Middle Eastern stream.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:46:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:46:11 pm
Bissouma is shocking

I loved him at Brighton but he's been poor for Spurs so far. Absolutely dreadful this game. Think Conte has sapped his confidence away.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,072
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:46:12 pm
Whys he not banned ?
Think hes got until the 4th to respond to the charges and then there will be the process of deciding upon any action.
Logged
AHA!

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:28:11 pm
Yeah. She has a point. They could have been 2-0 down at halftime. And both commentators seem to think Spurs will be a different animal in the 2nd half. We'll see.

Theyll be ecstatic now
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:48:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:44:43 pm
Goalllll. Hopefully Leicester get something later, we win and top 4 is looking better.

Really hope Leicester wins today. Those Saudi apologists need humbling, they're becoming far too mouthy.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League - Boxing Day fixtures
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:48:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:46:54 pm
Get in 

Youd bet your house on him scoring from there !

Toney certainly would
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 