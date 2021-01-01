Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
Author
Topic: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread (Read 3307 times)
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,255
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 03:30:53 pm »
Samuel Kuffour - Played with Roque Santa Cruz
Logged
Lawnmowerman
Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,561
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 03:55:42 pm »
Dani Alves - christmas outfit
Logged
Lawnmowerman
Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,561
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #122 on:
Today
at 03:57:22 pm »
Paul McGrath - played in green or stephens' day game
Logged
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,255
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #123 on:
Today
at 04:08:20 pm »
Johan Neeskens - Played in green
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,977
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #124 on:
Today
at 04:14:46 pm »
Alexis Sanchez - 57 or under
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,541
Not Italian
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #125 on:
Today
at 04:41:35 pm »
Allan Simonsen [10]
Logged
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 879
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #126 on:
Today
at 05:06:04 pm »
Giacinto Facchetti
[8]
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/spielbericht/index/spielbericht/2391512
Logged
Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red
tubby
absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,277
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #127 on:
Today
at 05:20:33 pm »
Taffarel [3]
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,222
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #128 on:
Today
at 05:55:08 pm »
Paul Scholes 7
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,093
JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #129 on:
Today
at 06:01:34 pm »
Robbie Fowler
- [5] dressed as santa
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,508
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
«
Reply #130 on:
Today
at 06:05:53 pm »
Mats Hummels
[9] Played with Roque Santa Cruz at Bayern Munich
https://www.goal.com/en-qa/match/bayern-m%C3%BCnchen-v-mainz-05/lineups/8xt65yjhzb88xc9cqn0eakwr9
Logged
