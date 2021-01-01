« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread  (Read 2270 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,611
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:54:57 pm »
Toby Alderweireld- Played for TottenHAM

Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,280
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:57:05 pm »
Danny McGrain - [2]    Hamilton Academical   

Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #82 on: Today at 06:12:02 pm »
Mesut Ozil (3) played in turkey (currently)



Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,083
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #83 on: Today at 06:39:09 pm »
Michel Platini - [11] scored exactly 25 league goals for AS Nancy in 1976/77.

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,209
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:54:07 pm »
Jaap Stam 1


Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 