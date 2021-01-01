« previous next »
Expecting a tough game as I think they'll fancy themselves to really give us a go. They're still pretty ordinary though and they're missing their keeper who is one of their better players so we should be getting away as many shots as possible.

Don't expect a pretty performance but if we can win it'd be a really nice way to start building some form up going into 2023.

Until then Happy Christmas reds  :wave
Great OP!

Not sure what to expect tomorrow. This is arguably the most unpredictable team Liverpool have had in years. No real pattern. Not particularly easy to beat but winning seems hard work.
Should be a pretty difficult game, could very easily turn against us. We need to take our chances and not make it more difficult than it has to be.

Why should it be difficult?
Thanks for the OP Hazell. Looking forward to this. Thursday was a bit frustrating but I dont think we were as bad as some were making out. Not saying we deserved to win but it was similar to the Arsenal game, fine margins could have seen the score reversed.

Anyway we should have a few more players back for this and hopefully not too many additional injuries, so Im hopeful of a win.

So good to be looking forward to a match again. Come on Reds
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:49:41 pm
Why should it be difficult?

Majority of our games this season have been extremely difficult and I dont see that changing.
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:43:06 pm
Should be a pretty difficult game, could very easily turn against us. We need to take our chances and not make it more difficult than it has to be.
Especially with the mid-season break  :no Not sure about the match-sharpness of those who didn't go to the World Cup.
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 23, 2022, 09:07:59 pm
Robbie Fowler getting a hat trick


Nice one Hazel. I don't think I've ever seen those - what a great player Robbie was
Quote from: kavah on Today at 08:39:28 am
Nice one Hazel. I don't think I've ever seen those - what a great player Robbie was

He loved playing Villa! That hat trick was great because it came out of the blue. They were actually top of the league and flying. Think it was Houlliers first win in sole charge after wed been on a bad run.
Great to have football back, looking forward to a fabinho, thiago and Henderson midfield, be interesting to see how hard Paul Tierney trys to fuck us, the cheating manc loving wank puffin.
Hoping for a win as always, but this has all the makings of a bad day... Long break, players getting injured with regularity, Emery, Villa's form since the change, Tierney. Fingers crossed
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:49:41 pm
Why should it be difficult?

Away game to a new manager bouncing team, played after a long break, refereed by a first class asshole while our team is stretched thin by injuries. It has all the marks of a grueling match we lose points in. Last thing Im expecting is a comfortable, uneventful win. It will be an uphill battle to get anything here.
Wonder if we'll bring back the diamond given how light we are up top. Elliott behind Nunez and Salah could be interesting. Can't predict if Virgil and Trent will go straight back into the starting XI given they missed the City game. I'm guessing we'll go with Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago in midfield but I'd like to see Keita feature.

I think this will be difficult.
Getting bad vibes from this today. I have a feeling they will be raring to go the scruffy midland meffs, and if we play with our usual this season hangovers, it's going to be grim.

Do nothing daft, Salah to bail us out again and we can enjoy the rest of boxing day.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:49:41 pm
Why should it be difficult?

Because it's the Liverpool of 2022/23 playing, not the Liverpool of 2021/22. Even last year's game there was difficult as they took the lead and we had to fight our way back.
Agbonlahor and McManaman pundits on TV for this. Jesus wept. At least we have Tyldesley on commentary.
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 08:20:34 am
Especially with the mid-season break  :no Not sure about the match-sharpness of those who didn't go to the World Cup.
Not sure about the match sharpness of some of those that did!
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 24, 2022, 12:29:25 pm
Not to defend him in the Tottenham game - he was rubbish - but he initally gave Robertson a yellow card and was then advised by VAR to send him off. Why VAR didn't tell him to send off Kane or give Jota a penalty remains a mystery. I think his justification for not giving the penalty was that Jota slowed down. And the referee's association justification for not sending off Kane was because he didn't make contact with Robertson. So all good.

It was Kavanah on VAR (another Manc twat) that screwed us over at Tottenham. The same pair of clowns that never gave the Rodri handball between them.

It was Tierney in charge for the Palace game this season. Nobody can argue with the Nunez red but he couldn't get his card out quick enough. If that's Kane or someone it's a yellow at worst. We can't give him an excuse.
Hate to be pessimistic but can't remember the last time I felt less confident of a win vs a mid-table team than this. The circumstances all completely suit Villa - new manager bounce, he's had tons of time on training during the WC, only 4 players at WC and one of those is the GK, 530pm is a tough away fixture. Would honestly take a draw.
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 11:08:17 am
It was Tierney in charge for the Palace game this season. Nobody can argue with the Nunez red but he couldn't get his card out quick enough. If that's Kane or someone it's a yellow at worst.

Tin foil hat syndrome in a paragraph
The thought process goes :

It was a red card
He gave the red card at the wrong speed and enjoyed it too much
This proves he only gave the red card, that was a red card, because it was us
If it had been someone else he wouldnt have given the red card
Play the OG midfield of Fab Thiago Hendo and we won't lose. Don't see us winning either if Nunez misfires. :P
How close is Jota to being back?
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:22:31 am
How close is Jota to being back?

Pretty close, about 3 more months.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:22:31 am
How close is Jota to being back?

Isnt he due back in like February then another few weeks before hes match fit so end of feb/ start of March id say
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:19:53 am
Tin foil hat syndrome in a paragraph
The thought process goes :

It was a red card
He gave the red card at the wrong speed and enjoyed it too much
This proves he only gave the red card, that was a red card, because it was us
If it had been someone else he wouldnt have given the red card

Kane. Pickford to name two obvious examples.
The most important aspect in a run up to a game for me now is how shit is the ref. Its been that way for quite a while and that's not right. Nothing else seems to matter.

I cant even decide who is the worst ref, as in who fucks us over the most but this prick has to be up there.

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:38:25 am
Isnt he due back in like February then another few weeks before hes match fit so end of feb/ start of March id say

For fucks sake. Saw someone the other day in the injuries thread saying he was training.  :-\
Head says hard fought draw,  heart says Mo and Darwin to run wild and smash em.  Just hoping for a half decent midfield performance. Dick Emery is a wiley manager.
Gonna be a tough one today.

I'd take a 5-0.
Cheers Hazell, Love your prediction. Me, just looking forward to seeing us playing. We've got the better Goalie, full backs, centre halves and attackers. If we can manage mid-field we should do it. 2-0. Mo and Darwin.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:05:46 am
Agbonlahor and McManaman pundits on TV for this. Jesus wept. At least we have Tyldesley on commentary.
Agbonlahor sounds like has headed the ball too many times in his career. Awful "pundit".
I see there's a leaked team out there again already
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:51:57 am
Kane. Pickford to name two obvious examples.


Two that you don't even have to think about,they were that bad.
From the usual guy

Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Nunez
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 11:08:17 am
It was Kavanah on VAR (another Manc twat) that screwed us over at Tottenham. The same pair of clowns that never gave the Rodri handball between them.


Costing us the title.those 2 games.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:38:43 pm
From the usual guy

Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Nunez
Oxlade-Chamberlain

Hmmm ok. I think I may have preferred Carvalho to Oxlade even with Thursday night, but not terrible
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:38:43 pm
From the usual guy

Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Nunez
Oxlade-Chamberlain

The usual guy does my head in.

Ox shouldn't be anywhere near a starting spot imo.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:42:17 pm
The usual guy does my head in.

Ox shouldn't be anywhere near a starting spot imo.

Hes been fit and had a decent camp in Dubai.
I thought he did well when he came in v City.he also has something no one else has when hes on it and that is a shot from distance.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:42:17 pm
The usual guy does my head in.

Ox shouldn't be anywhere near a starting spot imo.
Good cameo against City to be fair. He has a few months to earn himself a decent move somewhere.
As long as Villa play that «goal keeper» I reckon we will always have a chance.
