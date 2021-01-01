Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Should be a pretty difficult game, could very easily turn against us. We need to take our chances and not make it more difficult than it has to be.
Why should it be difficult?
Robbie Fowler getting a hat trick
Nice one Hazel. I don't think I've ever seen those - what a great player Robbie was
Crosby Nick never fails.
Especially with the mid-season break Not sure about the match-sharpness of those who didn't go to the World Cup.
Not to defend him in the Tottenham game - he was rubbish - but he initally gave Robertson a yellow card and was then advised by VAR to send him off. Why VAR didn't tell him to send off Kane or give Jota a penalty remains a mystery. I think his justification for not giving the penalty was that Jota slowed down. And the referee's association justification for not sending off Kane was because he didn't make contact with Robertson. So all good.
It was Tierney in charge for the Palace game this season. Nobody can argue with the Nunez red but he couldn't get his card out quick enough. If that's Kane or someone it's a yellow at worst.
How close is Jota to being back?
Tin foil hat syndrome in a paragraph The thought process goes :It was a red card He gave the red card at the wrong speed and enjoyed it too much This proves he only gave the red card, that was a red card, because it was usIf it had been someone else he wouldnt have given the red card
Isnt he due back in like February then another few weeks before hes match fit so end of feb/ start of March id say
Agbonlahor and McManaman pundits on TV for this. Jesus wept. At least we have Tyldesley on commentary.
Kane. Pickford to name two obvious examples.
It was Kavanah on VAR (another Manc twat) that screwed us over at Tottenham. The same pair of clowns that never gave the Rodri handball between them.
From the usual guy AlissonTrentMatipVan DijkRobertsonFabinhoHendersonThiagoSalahNunezOxlade-Chamberlain
The usual guy does my head in.Ox shouldn't be anywhere near a starting spot imo.
