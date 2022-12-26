« previous next »
Author Topic: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread

Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« on: Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm »
Aston Villa vs Liverpool, 26th December 2022, Villa Park

Back again after a long, long, long break and the League Cup and duvvas fine OP whetted the appetite for our return and now its back to the league. It feels weird to not have played for over a month in November/December and truth be told, with us not being close to top of the tree this season I wasnt feeling it much until I saw Klopp interviewed just before the Man City game. Regardless of that loss, Im back on board for the season, good, bad or indifferent.

We actually have a decent record at Villa Park, having won quite frequently there aside from that game a couple of years ago. It would have been interesting to face Gerrard again but its not to be, instead weve got to face Emery whos their manger now and whos started well enough. Hes won his only two league games in charge, beating Man Utd and Brighton impressively.


Emery celebrates beating the Mancs.

Villa are a weird club too, with a bizarre cross section of a fanbase - Tom Hanks, Gianluca Pagliuca, David Cameron (sometimes), Mrs. Doyle, Juan Pablo Angel (probably) and Prince William - not sure which other clubs has such a collection. Not quite sure what that says about them. And they have Christian Purslow there now, whom they seem to love, that definitely says something about them.

For us, as mentioned, weve got a relatively good record at Villa park, with some memorable victories. One that sticks out is 6-0, the highlight of which is Origi getting a big wet kiss for his troubles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rP0vdLZuNpM


Another is Torress last minute cracker in the snow around Christmas time in another crappy season (its a sign!) in what was a bit of a crappy game (hopefully not a sign).

https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/goal-of-the-day-torres-vs-aston-villa/10153958602962573/

And of course, Robbie Fowler getting a hat trick (outside of us, it's often forgotten how devastating a striker he was but that's for another thread):

https://www.facebook.com/stadiumastro/videos/premier-league-flashback-robbie-fowler-special/166952474677917/

On to the present, yes its been a not so great season so far and yes, even the last few days have seen more injuries but so what, can't do anything about that now. Football's back, January's (and potential new signings) are coming and let's just get back to winning games. Who knows how the rest of the season will pan out, certainly not me, I'm just happy proper football is back :)

Prediction: 0-4, Matip, Nunez x 2, Salah. Done.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 68,278
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm »
Cant wait for this but also am quite nervous. Has all the makings of being a very, very difficult game.
Offline CS111

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:11:24 pm »
Just like the rest of this seasons games,  any win will do. Impossible to predict any of our results
As we have seen, no games are easy. In saying that, we really really need to start getting on a decent run of points.
Offline stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,200
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:24:15 am »
Thanks Hazell. As you said its great to be back watching league games. However we are still plagued by injuries to key players like Diaz, Firmino and Jota. On the positive side we have Keita and Ox back which is good. Keita has obviously been out for a while and will take a couple of games to get back up to speed but I think he will bring a bit more strength to our midfield. I dont think any of our midfield are capable (or good enough) to play the full match every game and we may see a lot of rotation. We look very lop sided without Diaz and Jota.

I was impressed by Nunezs speed against City but he needs to hit the target more often; maybe if he bangs in a couple of goals then things might change.

We should have enough to beat Villa but I still have concerns about midfield. Fabinho is looking slow getting back when bypassed but hopefully hell find his old form and timing.

Offline Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:28:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
Cant wait for this but also am quite nervous. Has all the makings of being a very, very difficult game.

Fully agree.Villa will be up for it.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,159
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:42:52 am »
Good part is that the dick Martinez won't be playing.
Offline farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,760
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:02:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
Cant wait for this but also am quite nervous. Has all the makings of being a very, very difficult game.
Same sentiments here.

I didn't watch a minute from the Qatar shit, took a break from the game (though I watched our Women's team and a few other games), and took a week-long vacation in Mexico. The first game I watched was us with City, second half on a dodgy stream in the taxi on the way to the airport, and I missed the two goals in two minutes at the beginning of the 2nd half... Villa will be my proper reintroduction to football, and I want us to smash them. But it's gonna be really tough.
Offline Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,941
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:03:23 am »
Forgot it was Unai Emery - was quite capable of countering us quite effectively when we played his sides (esecially in cups) when we had a good midfield. Coupled with our woeful away form, going to require some better controlled possession and effective defending than we've managed in the first part of the season here to get the win
Offline 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,861
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:06:30 am »
Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Thomas Bramall.
VAR: Simon Hooper.
Assistant VAR: Wade Smith.
Offline Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,452
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:25:22 am »
Almost time for some footie!
Offline Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,588
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:03:42 am »
We can actually cycle through Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago and Keita now which was really the best case scenario for our season. Would just play them consistently until they break down but hopefully by then were firmly ensconced in the top 4. If Harvey gets major minutes still at RCM then its sicko mode for the rest of the season where we just want to do this the stupidly hardest way possible.

So for this game, typical Emery will be to frustrate us with defensive possession and have us tire out to be picked off in the 2nd half. Id just focus on targeting Mings early and often, the guy is good for a mistake at minimum. Get Nunez on him and keep sending the ball his way. We get an early lead and we should cruise.
Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,308
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:05:52 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Some great memories in the op thanks. I went there years ago when we beat them, in a cup match.
Think they will be our toughest opponent on the Xmas and new year run. Expect a struggle. We need to stop giving the ball away in midfield and those coming back will make us stronger defensively. Nunez will be keen to score in this after Thursday. How is Tierney ref? He was fourth official on Thursday - not good!
Online DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:37:27 am »
Will be tough this, feels like everyone got to feast on Villa and Leicester at their worst now we'll get them at their best, typical. A few of our rivals for top 4 have walkovers in this round of fixtures so we've gotta win here.
Online [new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,705
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Aston Villa vs Liverpool pre-match thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:51:14 am »
Núñez brace, coz apparently he's crap
