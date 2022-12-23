Slovakian cuisine is decent - albeit somewhat niche I suppose compared to many on the list. Not having its 50th place though - I was in Bratislava recently and had some wonderful rooster broth and then some absolutely delicious pork ribs that were so, so soft and tender. Sarma is also fantastic, a rice and pork dish wrapped in fermented cabbage leaves.
What I will say is that Polish, Slovakian, Serbian, Slovenian and Hungarian cuisine to me are all fairly indistinguishable from one another even though Ive had lovely food in each of those countries. It makes sense theyre similar but I think theyre so similar it doesnt make massive sense to separate certain parts of Eastern Europe. Of course they have their own National dishes but stuff like Pljeskavica, Bigos, Goulash etc Ive seen across all the above countries.
Also, a lot of what us UK dwellers know as Indian food is actually Pakistani or Kashmiri North Indian. Bangladeshi dishes make an appearance on most typical Indian menus too.