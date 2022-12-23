Slovakian cuisine is decent - albeit somewhat niche I suppose compared to many on the list. Not having its 50th place though - I was in Bratislava recently and had some wonderful rooster broth and then some absolutely delicious pork ribs that were so, so soft and tender. Sarma is also fantastic, a rice and pork dish wrapped in fermented cabbage leaves.



What I will say is that Polish, Slovakian, Serbian, Slovenian and Hungarian cuisine to me are all fairly indistinguishable from one another even though Ive had lovely food in each of those countries. It makes sense theyre similar but I think theyre so similar it doesnt make massive sense to separate certain parts of Eastern Europe. Of course they have their own National dishes but stuff like Pljeskavica, Bigos, Goulash etc Ive seen across all the above countries.



Also, a lot of what us UK dwellers know as Indian food is actually Pakistani or Kashmiri North Indian. Bangladeshi dishes make an appearance on most typical Indian menus too.