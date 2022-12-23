« previous next »
Author Topic: Best Cuisine Awards 2022  (Read 567 times)

Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« on: December 23, 2022, 05:37:17 pm »
Best Cuisine rated for this year out of a rating of 5.  :D

Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #1 on: December 23, 2022, 06:42:03 pm »
Probably agree with the top 7, but not necessarily in that order.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #2 on: December 23, 2022, 06:46:16 pm »
Indian food is and always will be top for me.  :D

How did the USA get in top 10 is what I want to know. KFC is decent like but fine dining? :D
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #3 on: December 23, 2022, 06:47:18 pm »
Whats the cuisine of United States? Wouldnt it just be lots of other cuisines? Or fast food?
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #4 on: December 23, 2022, 06:47:34 pm »
Below Bulgaria.jeez

Then againabove Thailand?  Weird.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #5 on: December 23, 2022, 06:50:07 pm »
Lebanese/Syrian cuisine is amazing, should easily be top 15. :o, I miss Edgware Road.

Brazil and Portugal right next to each other, probably in there for dishes Feijoida and many others that both countries claim as their own.

USA being that high up is due to fast food being popular no doubt, but it also has  a lot of different cuisines in it, North East, Southern, West Coast, Tex Mex.

Top 7 seems about right as above poster says, any of them could claim to be #1

Surprised to see Pakistan and Bangladesh so low as well, you'd think they'd be a lot closer India, somewhere in the top 15.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #6 on: December 23, 2022, 06:50:20 pm »
Quote from: SvenJulbocken, Father of Gavin on December 23, 2022, 06:47:18 pm
Whats the cuisine of United States? Wouldnt it just be lots of other cuisines? Or fast food?
Tacos, pizza, pasta, sushi. All fine USA cuisine.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #7 on: December 23, 2022, 06:52:49 pm »
I've probably only eaten food from half a dozen of those countries, though I can't be certain.

I mean what cuisine do you class as American?  Mcnasties?  KFC?

I've eaten food in France but I've no idea if it was French cuisine?  Same with Spain.

Greek yes.  Indian yes.  Chinese definitely.  Italian yep.  Mexican possibly, if chilli con carne is traditional cuisine.

No idea on the others though.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #8 on: December 23, 2022, 06:56:17 pm »
England above Thailand?   :o

I'd have Lebanon and Iran much higher as well, love middle eastern food.

South Korea would be up near the top.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #9 on: December 23, 2022, 06:56:37 pm »
How can England be below the US?
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #10 on: December 23, 2022, 06:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 23, 2022, 06:56:37 pm
How can England be below the US?

People prefer Fries over Chips mate.  >:(
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #11 on: December 23, 2022, 07:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 23, 2022, 06:57:45 pm
People prefer Fries over Chips mate.  >:(

But fries are french so how is that American?
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #12 on: December 23, 2022, 07:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 23, 2022, 06:57:45 pm
People prefer Fries over Chips mate.  >:(

Give me a proper portion of chips, from a chippy, anyday!
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #13 on: December 23, 2022, 07:07:55 pm »
Get Thailand way up that list.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #14 on: December 23, 2022, 07:09:01 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 23, 2022, 07:00:38 pm
But fries are french so how is that American?

I was just messin' mate. I don't know why.  ;D

Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 23, 2022, 07:02:16 pm
Give me a proper portion of chips, from a chippy, anyday!

Aye.  :D
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #15 on: December 23, 2022, 07:15:27 pm »
No fucking way is Spanish food in the top 5.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #16 on: December 23, 2022, 07:25:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 23, 2022, 07:15:27 pm
No fucking way is Spanish food in the top 5.

Not a fan of Tapas. If I like something I want to eat it all for myself. Im not sharing.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #17 on: December 23, 2022, 09:13:33 pm »
Looks more like a list of "best known cuisines".
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #18 on: December 23, 2022, 10:32:52 pm »
Poland 14th is.. well . Something else
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #19 on: December 23, 2022, 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 23, 2022, 06:57:45 pm
People prefer Fries over Chips mate.  >:(

We got the lad hotdog and chips in Orlando, it was fucking bag of crisps.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #20 on: December 23, 2022, 10:42:01 pm »
This ranking list has really got you down mate.  :D
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #21 on: December 23, 2022, 10:42:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 23, 2022, 07:15:27 pm
No fucking way is Spanish food in the top 5.

Arroz Negro with plenty of aioli - one of the best dishes in the world.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:00:25 am »
Spanish food is great, but not Top 5 level.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:20:17 am »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 23, 2022, 10:32:52 pm
Poland 14th is.. well . Something else

Went to a wedding in Poland not so long ago and the food was some of the best Ive ever eaten in my life.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:05:02 pm »
I dont get the love for Italian food, pasta and tomato sauce.  Bang average cuisine.



 
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Yesterday at 05:05:02 pm
I dont get the love for Italian food, pasta and tomato sauce.  Bang average cuisine.



 

Is today not a Dolmio day Kenny?
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:11:41 pm »
France is a bit too low. Same with China and Korea.

England above Thailand is scandalous.

Pakistan should be similar level as India maybe a few ranks lower. The cuisine is largely the same as North Indian Cuisine (which is served in most restaurants), Pakistan has more variety in meat based dishes and Afghan and Persian influenced dishes. India has just way more diversity and much better vegetarian dishes.

I love Eastern and central European cuisines but I don't think Serbia, Romania Croatia or Poland can compete with Vietnam or Lebanon or Taiwan.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:01:04 pm »
Is Canadian cuisine just maple syrup on top of everything mate?  :D
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:42:55 pm »
Slovakian cuisine is decent - albeit somewhat niche I suppose compared to many on the list. Not having its 50th place though - I was in Bratislava recently and had some wonderful rooster broth and then some absolutely delicious pork ribs that were so, so soft and tender. Sarma is also fantastic, a rice and pork dish wrapped in fermented cabbage leaves.

What I will say is that Polish, Slovakian, Serbian, Slovenian and Hungarian cuisine to me are all fairly indistinguishable from one another even though Ive had lovely food in each of those countries. It makes sense theyre similar but I think theyre so similar it doesnt make massive sense to separate certain parts of Eastern Europe. Of course they have their own National dishes but stuff like Pljeskavica, Bigos, Goulash etc Ive seen across all the above countries.

Also, a lot of what us UK dwellers know as Indian food is actually Pakistani or Kashmiri North Indian. Bangladeshi dishes make an appearance on most typical Indian menus too.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:04:41 pm »
Indian is 5, Bangladeshi 43 when half the Indian restaurants are run by Bangladeshis!

And how the hell is Spanish food so high up?!?!
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:42:55 pm
Slovakian cuisine is decent - albeit somewhat niche I suppose compared to many on the list. Not having its 50th place though - I was in Bratislava recently and had some wonderful rooster broth and then some absolutely delicious pork ribs that were so, so soft and tender. Sarma is also fantastic, a rice and pork dish wrapped in fermented cabbage leaves.

What I will say is that Polish, Slovakian, Serbian, Slovenian and Hungarian cuisine to me are all fairly indistinguishable from one another even though Ive had lovely food in each of those countries. It makes sense theyre similar but I think theyre so similar it doesnt make massive sense to separate certain parts of Eastern Europe. Of course they have their own National dishes but stuff like Pljeskavica, Bigos, Goulash etc Ive seen across all the above countries.

Also, a lot of what us UK dwellers know as Indian food is actually Pakistani or Kashmiri North Indian. Bangladeshi dishes make an appearance on most typical Indian menus too.

I would say Hungarian food is quite different from the rest you mentioned, and IMO better. Also Hungarian wine is delicious and really underrated.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:11:56 pm »
Scotland came in at 88 out of 95.  ;D
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:42:55 pm

Also, a lot of what us UK dwellers know as Indian food is actually Pakistani or Kashmiri North Indian. Bangladeshi dishes make an appearance on most typical Indian menus too.

Pakistani and North Indian food is very similar, but you can tell the difference and I probably prefer Pakistanis but that might be as Indian, the Pakistani food is slightly different and therefore mixes it up a bit for me.

Its very rare to find Bangladeshi food on Indian restaurant menus. What is common is Bangladeshis running restaurants serving Bangladeshi food, but calling the restaurant an Indian Restaurant rather then what it actually is.

The best Indian food is cooked by those Indians who have come here via Kenya and East Africa, they have picked up something during their time there that they add to the food or the way they prepare it that takes it up a level compared to native Indian food.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 09:11:56 pm
Scotland came in at 88 out of 95.  ;D

Clearly, not fans of deep-fried Mars Bars with haggis ;)
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:01:04 pm
Is Canadian cuisine just maple syrup on top of everything mate?  :D

IMO Canadian Cuisine is just American cuisine but made with better ingredients in general. We also have French Canadian cuisine that is really good. Poutine is the ultimate food after night out imo.

Nanaimo Bars, California Roll, Pineapple on pizza, all are Canadian creations. Kind of like US and England we have taken world's food and made our local versions of it.

There is also a lot of hunting and fishing that happens in Canada so you can find things like Moose Salami, Candied Salmon, elk sausages etc.
Re: Best Cuisine Awards 2022
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:55:18 am »
It is quite funny watching people from the UK struggling with the concept of US Cuisine.
