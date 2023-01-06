I'm good anyway BB, thanks. Having reviewed the opposition I'm quietly confident about at least getting to the finalHere's the final version and before there's some sort mad scenario where I don't make it through the first round I'd like to say many thanks for your great efforts now, before I throw my strop and refuse to acknowledge I was any part of it.
We should do away with the voting really, it'd be a travesty if Adz doesnt win with that team
There are fair few really strong teams, I am surprised how good everyone's teams ended up being.
Sorry to piss on your bonfire, but you don't get to keep Thompson after taking the twist option (no-one who did got to keep their 3 originals). So you're back to your original first 11 with Jones to come into it.
Crosby Nick never fails.
This ok?
Thank you Maxwell, I'd have done it after the Wolves game when I'd be near my laptop instead f the phone.
Yep to the movie draft, I think I will be able to run it next week. 10's or 70's though?
Should just do a 2010-Present Draft then follow up with 70s and then Pre-1970 draft.
This was discussed a few pages back, I'm happy to run either one if people are down.
Go for it mate.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.84]