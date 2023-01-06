« previous next »
Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 6, 2023, 05:05:13 pm
Also lets wrap it up. Post your final post secret santa/morphius XI's. I am gonna post the Round of 16 voting threads tomorrow.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 6, 2023, 05:12:05 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on January  6, 2023, 04:20:37 pm
I'm good anyway BB, thanks. Having reviewed the opposition I'm quietly confident about at least getting to the final

Here's the final version and before there's some sort mad scenario where I don't make it through the first round I'd like to say many thanks for your great efforts now, before I throw my strop and refuse to acknowledge I was any part of it.




Sorry to piss on your bonfire, but you don't get to keep Thompson after taking the twist option (no-one who did got to keep their 3 originals). So you're back to your original first 11 with Jones to come into it.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 6, 2023, 05:14:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on January  6, 2023, 04:22:32 pm
We should do away with the voting really, it'd be a travesty if Adz doesnt win with that team
Quote from: Max_powers on January  6, 2023, 05:03:27 pm
There are fair few really strong teams, I am surprised how good everyone's teams ended up being.

Originally thought the same and I'll be voting for it (unless we face each other :D ), but there some nasty good sides in this like Max says. Not sure how impactful the secret santa will be. Maybe Tubby is the biggest winner?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 6, 2023, 05:40:07 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on January  6, 2023, 05:12:05 pm
Sorry to piss on your bonfire, but you don't get to keep Thompson after taking the twist option (no-one who did got to keep their 3 originals). So you're back to your original first 11 with Jones to come into it.
his first line up with scholes in it and jones replacing zabaleta is actually better so he shouldn't complain!
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 6, 2023, 05:54:15 pm
No complaints  ;D


Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 6, 2023, 05:56:47 pm
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 09:10:43 am
Regardless of how many times Im told, I cant post a formation via a phone.

Could someone assist please?

4-3-3

                Henry        Ronaldo       Sanchez

                                       De Bruyne

                          Yaya
                                       Fabinho
    Stuart Pearce                                Anderson
                          Maldini    Adams

                               Hellström

Thank you
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 09:55:47 am
This ok?

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 09:56:13 am
So just checking, does voting start for this next Christmas?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 04:06:11 pm
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 04:13:05 pm
Fuckin guy. in the transfer thread pulling his wire at the thought of matheus nunes
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 04:20:29 pm
max the favourite for me
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 04:27:55 pm
I posted mine didn't I?  ???

I'm on the phone, it's impossible to do it without me being on my laptop.  ;D
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 04:29:15 pm
As promised here are all the santa's that could have been picked -




And my personal favourite, Francesco Totti -

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 04:56:43 pm
The bracket for the games  8)



Round of 16 coming shortly
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 05:06:07 pm
All the legends lumped together in the bottom quarter of the draw I see.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 05:26:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on January  7, 2023, 09:55:47 am
This ok?


Great thanks Hazell.

Those santas! I was useless on that one, didnt know where to look or what terms might unearth them.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 05:53:14 pm
a nice first round bye  8)
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 05:54:29 pm
Also made a team for Gerry with the Leftover players sticking to the guidelines.

Logged

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 05:55:37 pm
never heard of that don balon mag. looked a goldmine
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 06:05:29 pm
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 06:25:47 pm
Made a lineup for Samie to keep the ball rolling.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 06:27:52 pm
Thank you Maxwell, I'd have done it after the Wolves game when I'd be near my laptop instead  f the phone.  :)
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 7, 2023, 06:28:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  7, 2023, 06:27:52 pm
Thank you Maxwell, I'd have done it after the Wolves game when I'd be near my laptop instead  f the phone.  :)

No worries, I am on my computer all day today
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 8, 2023, 06:55:09 pm
 Congrats to the winners of Round of 16. QF Voting is up now.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353529.0
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
January 8, 2023, 09:54:22 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on January  2, 2023, 08:44:27 pm
Yep to the movie draft, I think I will be able to run it next week. 10's or 70's though?

Quote from: Max_powers on January  2, 2023, 08:55:30 pm
Should just do a 2010-Present Draft then follow up with 70s and then Pre-1970 draft.

This was discussed a few pages back, I'm happy to run either one if people are down.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Today at 01:44:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on January  8, 2023, 09:54:22 pm
This was discussed a few pages back, I'm happy to run either one if people are down.
Go for it mate.  :)
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Today at 03:07:44 pm
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Today at 04:46:55 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:44:52 pm
Go for it mate.  :)

Thoughts on a 2010-2022 movie draft, similar to the previous one? I can start a thread if enough people are interested.
