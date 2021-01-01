« previous next »
Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 09:43:24 pm
I'll stick thanks, only one of those remaining gets in my team and i dont fancy the odds
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm



Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:46:39 pm
You don't want the chance to add Olaf Melberg to your team?

The sad truth is he was on my shortlist in the first place  :D


FFS.... ;D


Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:11:30 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm


FFS.... ;D




Any number that isn't one of these - 4 4 6 9 11 12 13 14 15 16 16 17 18 18 19 22 24 25 28 31 32 33 37 37 37 46 47 48 52 55 59 65 69 71 74 77 77 83 84 85 90 90. Or these 26, 34, 50, 64.

I'm waiting.....
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm »
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:54:42 pm
Did he ever not want to knuckle down himself and do some dirty work?
wasn't his greatest forte was it. tbf looking like him you wouldn't do the hard graft either
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm
wasn't his greatest forte was it. tbf looking like him you wouldn't do the hard graft either

Looked like Dobby with long, lank hair til he grew a beard and thought he was Chuck Norris. Looked a pitiful sight cracking himself as he walked to the penalty spot in Istanbul.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
Looked like Dobby with long, lank hair til he grew a beard and thought he was Chuck Norris. Looked a pitiful sight cracking himself as he walked to the penalty spot in Istanbul.
dobby from peep show?? or dobby di maria?? ;D they all looked pitiful. liked how he looked against joe hart though
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 10:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm
wasn't his greatest forte was it. tbf looking like him you wouldn't do the hard graft either

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 10:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm
dobby from peep show?? or dobby di maria?? ;D they all looked pitiful. liked how he looked against joe hart though

The little goblin thing. :D
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:27:17 pm


Maybe Im just spoilt from seeing myself in the mirror everyday but hes bang average.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:52 pm
Maybe Im just spoilt from seeing myself in the mirror everyday but hes bang average.

Hazell is going to flip when he sees this.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 10:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:52 pm
Maybe Im just spoilt from seeing myself in the mirror everyday but hes bang average.
:lmao
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #771 on: Today at 12:59:45 am »
Little bonus quiz question for youse lot - without googling of course ;)

Which player is this?



Hint: he was selected, but surprisingly not for the full festive outfit category

Maybe spoiler your answers in case someone gets it straight away though ;D
Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #772 on: Today at 02:30:30 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:11:30 pm
Any number that isn't one of these - 4 4 6 9 11 12 13 14 15 16 16 17 18 18 19 22 24 25 28 31 32 33 37 37 37 46 47 48 52 55 59 65 69 71 74 77 77 83 84 85 90 90. Or these 26, 34, 50, 64.

I'm waiting.....
Give me 7
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #773 on: Today at 07:44:11 am »
Quote from: Adz LFC on Today at 12:59:45 am
Little bonus quiz question for youse lot - without googling of course ;)

Which player is this?



Hint: he was selected, but surprisingly not for the full festive outfit category

Maybe spoiler your answers in case someone gets it straight away though ;D

Spoiler
De Bruyne
[close]
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #774 on: Today at 11:55:40 am »
Ohhh, looks like we've got some more risk takers in here. First up Robbie's number from last night -

Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm
42 :D

Congratulations, you have acquired a genuine RAWK favourite....

Spoiler

[close]
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #775 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm »
 :lmao sad trombone there roberto. 2 rightbacks!!
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #776 on: Today at 12:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 12:05:22 pm
:lmao sad trombone there roberto. 2 rightbacks!!

Robbie's got a real touch for picking out the Liverpool players. Apart of me wants to give him another shot for being a good sport and going all in.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #777 on: Today at 12:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:08:27 pm
Robbie's got a real touch for picking out the Liverpool players. Apart of me wants to give him another shot for being a good sport and going all in.
suppose he could go 5 at the back with zabaleta in cb.... ;D feel sorry for the poor fecker. who egged him on?! just let him keep thommo maybe. wouldn't mind him going again either
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #778 on: Today at 12:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 12:14:40 pm
suppose he could go 5 at the back with zabaleta in cb.... ;D feel sorry for the poor fecker. who egged him on?! just let him keep thommo maybe. wouldn't mind him going again either

He can straight swap Jones for Zabaleta and revert to his original formation. All player swaps from before are off once you decide to twist, so Thommo for Scholes never happened in effect.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:04 pm by Betty Blue »
