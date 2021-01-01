I'll stick thanks, only one of those remaining gets in my team and i dont fancy the odds
You don't want the chance to add Olaf Melberg to your team?The sad truth is he was on my shortlist in the first place
FFS....
Did he ever not want to knuckle down himself and do some dirty work?
wasn't his greatest forte was it. tbf looking like him you wouldn't do the hard graft either
Crosby Nick never fails.
Looked like Dobby with long, lank hair til he grew a beard and thought he was Chuck Norris. Looked a pitiful sight cracking himself as he walked to the penalty spot in Istanbul.
dobby from peep show?? or dobby di maria?? they all looked pitiful. liked how he looked against joe hart though
Maybe Im just spoilt from seeing myself in the mirror everyday but hes bang average.
Any number that isn't one of these - 4 4 6 9 11 12 13 14 15 16 16 17 18 18 19 22 24 25 28 31 32 33 37 37 37 46 47 48 52 55 59 65 69 71 74 77 77 83 84 85 90 90. Or these 26, 34, 50, 64.I'm waiting.....
Little bonus quiz question for youse lot - without googling of course Which player is this?Hint: he was selected, but surprisingly not for the full festive outfit category
Maybe spoiler your answers in case someone gets it straight away though
42
sad trombone there roberto. 2 rightbacks!!
Robbie's got a real touch for picking out the Liverpool players. Apart of me wants to give him another shot for being a good sport and going all in.
suppose he could go 5 at the back with zabaleta in cb.... feel sorry for the poor fecker. who egged him on?! just let him keep thommo maybe. wouldn't mind him going again either
