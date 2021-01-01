I'll stick thanks, only one of those remaining gets in my team and i dont fancy the odds
You don't want the chance to add Olaf Melberg to your team?The sad truth is he was on my shortlist in the first place
FFS....
Did he ever not want to knuckle down himself and do some dirty work?
wasn't his greatest forte was it. tbf looking like him you wouldn't do the hard graft either
Crosby Nick never fails.
Looked like Dobby with long, lank hair til he grew a beard and thought he was Chuck Norris. Looked a pitiful sight cracking himself as he walked to the penalty spot in Istanbul.
dobby from peep show?? or dobby di maria?? they all looked pitiful. liked how he looked against joe hart though
Maybe Im just spoilt from seeing myself in the mirror everyday but hes bang average.
