I obviously didnt read up on how this works. Do I decide if I want to include any of those three in my team? I thought I had to tell someone else they were getting them!



The numbers you sent over were your secret santa gift for someone else. So in turn the three players you received were gifts from another drafter who sent those numbers in. You must now choose which of the three players you'd like to come into your first 11 at the expense of someone currently in it. Formation changes etc allowed.