Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #640 on: Today at 01:45:59 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:42:38 pm
Probably because he did it in Portugal.  ;D

Yeah fair point. Still a decent league though. I'll tell you whelmed gets forgotten for some reason, Roy Makaay. And he did it in Germany and Spain.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #641 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:29:56 pm
They all are, yes. Cannavaro played in red for Al Ahli. I was desperate to pick him, but needed that category elsewhere.
good lord. I could have picked him in that category but needed 3 in the middle for the Xmas tree formation
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #642 on: Today at 01:52:16 pm
Hazell up next with a hipster name that I listed in pure desperation, the first option on my least favourite French player, and a true great -


16 (1st option)



32



"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #643 on: Today at 01:58:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:45:59 pm
Yeah fair point. Still a decent league though. I'll tell you whelmed gets forgotten for some reason, Roy Makaay. And he did it in Germany and Spain.
Oh yeah. Excellent player was Roy. Really fast and lethal, probably one of the best finishers from the 00s, and he did it consistently. Always felt he was underappreciated, even when he was still playing. Maybe because he didn't win all that much, or maybe because he looked like a giant mouse. Who knows, but he should definitely be held in higher regard.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #644 on: Today at 01:59:28 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:23:41 pm
Thompson in for Zabaleta
or Rivera in for Scholes/Gascoigne

will have a look into Rivera and let you know BB

I think the less a I say about Song the better ;D

Rivera is one of the greats. Doesn't get picked often in these things though, unfortunately. Definitely deserves more love.

Wasn't Thompson a CB? Not sure you could have him at RB, unless you're thinking of switching to a back 5?

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:41:18 pm
Oh, love me some Peja. Think I'm the only one that consistently picks him, and he's very underrated nowadays indeed. Especially considering what a big name and how much he won in his heyday.

Love Tugay too, but can't take him over Xabi or any of my other midfielders really.

So Peja it is. Fuck off, Simonsen.

Glad he's gone to someone whose going to appreciate him. Think I won a draft with him way back, but still rarely see him picked.

And yeah, Xabi >>>>>>>>> Tugay


Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:43:52 pm
Think i'll go Klinnsman over Drogba

I don't think I can just dismiss Liddell

Good decision I'd say  :thumbup
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #645 on: Today at 02:00:12 pm
Going to take a short break. Back soon.

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #646 on: Today at 02:33:08 pm
Sake ;D

Schmeichel
Djalma Santos Pepe Desailly Brehme
Deschamps Vieira
Jairzinho       Totti       Mbappe
Romario

I guess Cantona for Totti  ::)
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #647 on: Today at 02:34:27 pm
I obviously didnt read up on how this works. Do I decide if I want to include any of those three in my team? I thought I had to tell someone else they were getting them!
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #648 on: Today at 02:36:14 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:33:08 pm
Sake ;D

Schmeichel
Djalma Santos Pepe Desailly Brehme
Deschamps Vieira
Jairzinho       Totti       Mbappe
Romario

I guess Cantona for Totti  ::)
hazel has first option on cantona?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #649 on: Today at 02:39:21 pm
If he picks Cantona over Figueroa....
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #650 on: Today at 02:40:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:39:21 pm
If he picks Cantona over Figueroa....
:D
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #651 on: Today at 02:40:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:34:27 pm
I obviously didnt read up on how this works. Do I decide if I want to include any of those three in my team? I thought I had to tell someone else they were getting them!

The numbers you sent over were your secret santa gift for someone else. So in turn the three players you received were gifts from another drafter who sent those numbers in. You must now choose which of the three players you'd like to come into your first 11 at the expense of someone currently in it. Formation changes etc allowed.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #652 on: Today at 02:42:09 pm
Just a note for anyone feeling fucked over. There will be one last shot at redemption..... more on that at the end of the reveals.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #653 on: Today at 02:45:33 pm
Lawnmo finally enters the fray with this draft's most popular number, a German who missed the hipster boat and never gets picked in these despite being a great, and a Juve legend whose first name I will never try to pronounce -

Spoiler
37 (2nd option)



13



84



[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #654 on: Today at 02:57:25 pm
Samie must get in line for this first man's signature, consider offending all of RAWK, or call on this steady eddy.

Spoiler

4 (2nd option lol)



11



22



[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Reply #655 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm
hmmm coulda been worse. guess i have to dump gullit and pair rumminegge and muller up top. diamond in the middle.
