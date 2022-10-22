I had a feeling you were trying to drop out politely, but didn't want to assume. Not going to lie, it's a shame to see. You've been a great recent addition to the draft world and I don't want to see you put off continuing to draft with us.However, this draft was always meant to be silly. Pretty sure those were the words I even used when I invited you to join. Last few drafts have felt a bit tense and I said from day 1 this one was about putting the fun back in. Hence letting through some god awful puns, which I wouldn't have done were we taking it a bit more seriously. Same with some of the kits, the festive costumes and there were a few irregularities in the odd boxing day fixtures which I kindly overlooked. Some definitely benefitted from that more than others. A lot of drafting is luck - where you get placed in the order, how little sleep someone has had when their turn comes up, Nick picking Salas in round 2 for reasons unknownSo this bonus round isn't much different really. Maybe it changes the fortunes of some teams. Maybe it does fuck all. But either way, if it keeps the interest flowing a bit longer then mission accomplished. Think we could all do with some added distraction after the other night.The point of it (and this draft entirely) is to not take drafting so seriously. Boy, have I been a twat in the past on here and I'm happy to own that. Back in yonder when we'd get 40+ votes in each round it felt like something more, but these days it's just all us regulars having a laugh in thread, while trying to forget our current form. It's all about killing time and who wins the imaginary RAWK cup this time is forgotten within about 5 seconds anyway. We do enough 'straight' drafts to afford some silliness, which I always said this one was about.And to be clear I will be posting the player list with corresponding numbers after all is said and done, I just won't be revealing who chose which numbers. Everything will be completely transparent. I have neither the time nor the desire to manipulate anything.Not expecting to change your mind here. Just answering your question on why the bonus round existsI would rather you keep with it and I'm sure everyone else feels the same, but you can of course drop out if you want. We're going to need your team to stay in it to keep the numbers even though. So I'll randomly generate some numbers for you for the bonus round if you are indeed completely out.