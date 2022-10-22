« previous next »
Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 01:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 01:07:04 pm
Just two to go



Sorry chaps, been in work
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 02:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Card Cheat on Yesterday at 01:37:49 pm
Sorry chaps, been in work

:thumbup

One more to go. Theyve not been online since last night. Hopefully they show up soon.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Card Cheat on Yesterday at 01:37:49 pm
Sorry chaps, been in work

When you entered the Drafting world you gave away your right to a life, a job. You will be called upon any time, day or night.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm
When you entered the Drafting world you gave away your right to a life, a job. You will be called upon any time, day or night.
aye. get your priorities right
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 04:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm
When you entered the Drafting world you gave away your right to a life, a job. You will be called upon any time, day or night.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 04:56:01 pm »
Apologies if Ive caused any hold up - been back grafting now the holidays are over :( - but in fairness I did say to crack on without me when there was talk of needing even numbers for pairs etc!

Bettys absolutely right to go with the majority decision, but I gotta be honest and say I still dont really see the point ;D especially if the chaos involved is basically changing a few positional players behind closed doors and thats not me accusing anyone of any shenanigans btw, but I personally just dont see the appeal of having over 160 picks out in the open to then have the potential to be manipulated. I could have understood going down a route similar to my suggestion as it removes all elements of doubt with everyone responsible / knowing their own choice.

Anyway, its not like Ive completely left the competition in the lurch! Ive done all the hard work by picking a side within the rules, setting up a formation template - so now youse can choose to do what you see fit with it :)
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 06:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Adz LFC on Yesterday at 04:56:01 pm

I had a feeling you were trying to drop out politely, but didn't want to assume. Not going to lie, it's a shame to see. You've been a great recent addition to the draft world and I don't want to see you put off continuing to draft with us.

However, this draft was always meant to be silly. Pretty sure those were the words I even used when I invited you to join. Last few drafts have felt a bit tense and I said from day 1 this one was about putting the fun back in. Hence letting through some god awful puns, which I wouldn't have done were we taking it a bit more seriously. Same with some of the kits, the festive costumes and there were a few irregularities in the odd boxing day fixtures which I kindly overlooked.  Some definitely benefitted from that more than others. A lot of drafting is luck - where you get placed in the order, how little sleep someone has had when their turn comes up, Nick picking Salas in round 2 for reasons unknown  ;D  So this bonus round isn't much different really. Maybe it changes the fortunes of some teams. Maybe it does fuck all. But either way, if it keeps the interest flowing a bit longer then mission accomplished. Think we could all do with some added distraction after the other night.

The point of it (and this draft entirely) is to not take drafting so seriously. Boy, have I been a twat in the past on here and I'm happy to own that. Back in yonder when we'd get 40+ votes in each round it felt like something more, but these days it's just all us regulars having a laugh in thread, while trying to forget our current form. It's all about killing time and who wins the imaginary RAWK cup this time is forgotten within about 5 seconds anyway. We do enough 'straight' drafts to afford some silliness, which I always said this one was about.

And to be clear I will be posting the player list with corresponding numbers after all is said and done, I just won't be revealing who chose which numbers. Everything will be completely transparent. I have neither the time nor the desire to manipulate anything.

Not expecting to change your mind here. Just answering your question on why the bonus round exists  :)  I would rather you keep with it and I'm sure everyone else feels the same, but you can of course drop out if you want. We're going to need your team to stay in it to keep the numbers even though. So I'll randomly generate some numbers for you for the bonus round if you are indeed completely out.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 06:53:10 pm »
Yeah stick around Adz this is just a pisstake draft
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 07:02:09 pm »
Yeah, shame if you drop out Adz.

The next draft I'll make sure is more draconian :P
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 07:23:39 pm »
drafting... serious business.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 07:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:34:10 pm

Appreciate your response Betts :thumbup

You know me lads Im all about the actual drafting anyway, so at least I got to finish my original masterpiece :P

Ill fire over a number now to get the ball rollin again and appease the rest of you draft junkies! Surely its time though to get back to Lman moaning about the likes of Jesus Cruyff - which I didnt even end up using anyway :lmao
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 11:14:37 pm »
Alrighty, we're back on track. Thank you Adz for keeping with it  :) 

In response to your willingness to play ball and in not wanting to completely force players on anyone, I've tweaked the idea to be a tiny bit more forgiving. Chaos will still reign though. Results will start going out in the morning (because of the changes this will now take way longer to collate).
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #612 on: Today at 07:20:01 am »
Quote from: Adz LFC on Yesterday at 07:36:14 pm
Surely its time though to get back to Lman moaning about the likes of Jesus Cruyff - which I didnt even end up using anyway :lmao
you haven't seen anything yet. Wait until I get 'rewarded' with Julian dicks and I have to force him in!
