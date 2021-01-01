« previous next »
Author Topic: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,699
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #400 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:46:30 pm
Just so no-one feels left out -



Prof said he's not playing unless he gets to wear an orange kit.  >:(

PoP playing like his hero Illgner.  :D
Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,541
  • Not Italian
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #401 on: Today at 03:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:46:30 pm
Just so no-one feels left out -


After 20 minutes of mediocre apathy, Gerry (for no apparent reason) exits the pitch. Leaving his team one man down for the rest of the match, the true mark of an entitled man-child. Asked for the reasons for such a petulant and selfish action, Gerry responds:

"Football is so boring now, y'all so boring. I don't have time to waste on such silly exploits. I have to log all my shit superficial opinions about every sport on planet earth on rawk. It takes a lot of time to be so widely shallow. I doubt I'll be back. Cheers"

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,561
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #402 on: Today at 04:05:15 pm »
chuffed i've gotten alves this late in the game and in that poxy category. was really struggling for a decent christmas outfit pick at this stage
Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #403 on: Today at 04:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 04:05:15 pm
chuffed i've gotten alves this late in the game and in that poxy category. was really struggling for a decent christmas outfit pick at this stage

That is really good find indeed. Didn't come across that photo in my research
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,561
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #404 on: Today at 04:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:10:37 pm
That is really good find indeed. Didn't come across that photo in my research
jaysus, found him pretty easy. arse has been gone all round waiting to see him picked.
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,093
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #405 on: Today at 04:59:09 pm »
Think we might need a clearer picture than this, boss. Looks more like its a desaturated picture of the blue kit below.

Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:08:20 pm
Johan Neeskens - Played in green


"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,093
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #406 on: Today at 05:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 04:05:15 pm
chuffed i've gotten alves this late in the game and in that poxy category. was really struggling for a decent christmas outfit pick at this stage

Thats a great find, one of the few I never came across myself. Must admit Ive been surprised how many Santas were missed from picks weve already had. Ill post my full collection of them after the draft.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,977
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #407 on: Today at 05:18:30 pm »
On that Neeskens kit, it wasnt green. You can find a picture of him in a posed XI with Pele included where they are in the green Cosmos kit though.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,092
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #408 on: Today at 07:12:11 pm »
Looks like Im playing a 433 and currently have Molby and Kroos in midfield. Think I need a DM with some legs and energy?! Or could I get away with those two playing deeper and someone full of running in front of them?
Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #409 on: Today at 07:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:59:09 pm
Think we might need a clearer picture than this, boss. Looks more like its a desaturated picture of the blue kit below.



After reading a article about kit design of NY cosmos, I think you are correct. He also played for FC Groningen with kit shown below. The top part is green.



But if that is not green enough I can pick another player, I have one in mind.

Screw it, I am changing my pick.
Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,319
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #410 on: Today at 07:38:04 pm »
Did not expect Riise to be picked. Well fuck me.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,699
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #411 on: Today at 07:40:02 pm »
I needed someone bombing forward when Villa is cutting in from the wing to reak havoc.  :D
Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,319
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #412 on: Today at 07:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:40:02 pm
I needed someone bombing forward when Villa is cutting in from the wing to reak havoc.  :D

Kinda put the cat amongst the pigeons if i'm honest...
