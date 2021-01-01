I had a great one but someone already stole that player. :'(
I had no room in the Inniesta.
Hmmm I'm unsure what to do on this one. The intention of the pun round was to have fun with the more obvious Christmas themes - as refereced in the example words. Treading into bible territory goes against the grain of that for me a bit. Mainly because it's all so bloody serious. The whole idea of the draft is about being silly, after all So I'd say I'm against, but I'm willing to listen to other opinions. On that note, I was also wondering what Christmas theme Batigol was going under? Guessing the archangel Gabriel? More bible-y territory...
Some of you are taking the piss with the puns to get a player.
Would Eight Malds-a-milking make you feel better?
Now that's a proper pun Lman!Curious to see how you line up with Laudrup and Gullit both no 10s.
He'll pull a Samie and play Gullit as a defender
I mean some of them make no sense at all.
to be honest Samie if I was in a more of Grinch mood, I would have disallowed Maldini and Cruyff but Ill allow it in the spirit of the draft.
been a while since i done a draft. does gerry have two hours to make a pick??
Correct.
Sorry, Im quite busy today so dont have time to go through all the categories at this time, so will dig into my picks and add it later if thats alright?
