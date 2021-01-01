« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread  (Read 2678 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:31:59 pm
I had a great one but someone already stole that player.  :'(

Please feel free to share any puns for picked players. No-one can add more categories anyway.

I had Partridge Vieira.

Although thinking about, I guess we might give other people ideas. Can't think of any other good Patrick's in any case!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:38:51 pm »
I had no room in the Inniesta.  ;)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,534
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:40:02 pm »
Some of you are taking the piss with the puns to get a player.   >:(
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,211
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:38:51 pm
I had no room in the Inniesta.  ;)

Haha I like it!
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:28:49 pm
Hmmm I'm unsure what to do on this one. The intention of the pun round was to have fun with the more obvious Christmas themes - as refereced in the example words. Treading into bible territory goes against the grain of that for me a bit. Mainly because it's all so bloody serious. The whole idea of the draft is about being silly, after all  :)  So I'd say I'm against, but I'm willing to listen to other opinions.

On that note, I was also wondering what Christmas theme Batigol was going under? Guessing the archangel Gabriel? More bible-y territory...
Would Eight Malds-a-milking make you feel better?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:38:51 pm
I had no room in the Inniesta.  ;)

Haha love it!

Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:40:02 pm
Some of you are taking the piss with the puns to get a player.   >:(

It does say taking the piss is mandatory in the rules  ;)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:41:35 pm
Would Eight Malds-a-milking make you feel better?

Much better  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,534
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:43:05 pm »
I mean some of them make no sense at all.  :D
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,530
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:35:34 pm
Now that's a proper pun Lman!

Curious to see how you line up with Laudrup and Gullit both no 10s.
might play him up front in a two up top. didn't jesus cruyff  ::) play laudrup with other no 10s anyway??
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,530
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:36:38 pm
He'll pull a Samie and play Gullit as a defender
i'll get samies vote
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:43:05 pm
I mean some of them make no sense at all.  :D

to be honest Samie if I was in a more of Grinch mood, I would have disallowed Maldini and Cruyff but Ill allow it in the spirit of the draft.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
  • JFT96
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:45:08 pm
to be honest Samie if I was in a more of Grinch mood, I would have disallowed Maldini and Cruyff but Ill allow it in the spirit of the draft.

Yeah, that's fair. Both are quite the stretch! It's a dumb round ultimately. There was no way to make it watertight. But as long as people have fun with the punning and it makes others smile then it's all good in my book.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,530
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:20:59 pm »
been a while since i done a draft. does gerry have two hours to make a pick??
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #173 on: Today at 03:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:20:59 pm
been a while since i done a draft. does gerry have two hours to make a pick??

Correct.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,530
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:24:32 pm
Correct.
alright grand see yous in an hour
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:48:19 pm »
Sorry, Im quite busy today so dont have time to go through all the categories at this time, so will dig into my picks and add it later if thats alright?
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:48:19 pm
Sorry, Im quite busy today so dont have time to go through all the categories at this time, so will dig into my picks and add it later if thats alright?

The two you picked now are good!
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,756
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:28:49 pm
Hmmm I'm unsure what to do on this one. The intention of the pun round was to have fun with the more obvious Christmas themes - as refereced in the example words. Treading into bible territory goes against the grain of that for me a bit. Mainly because it's all so bloody serious. The whole idea of the draft is about being silly, after all  :)  So I'd say I'm against, but I'm willing to listen to other opinions.

On that note, I was also wondering what Christmas theme Batigol was going under? Guessing the archangel Gabriel? More bible-y territory...


Yeah probably best to leave out The Bible when it comes to Christmas.

Happy to change if that's the consensus though.

Edit: Changed now :)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:26:13 pm by Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 