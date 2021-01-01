« previous next »
Author Topic: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread  (Read 2109 times)

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:15:19 pm
you can play for me mate. I leave you with Iniesta.  :wave

No its fine, Ill just watch
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:21:01 pm »
Is it a snakey, do I get two picks?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Yesterday at 06:19:08 pm
I take it a Christmas jumper doesn't count as a full festive outfit?

Probably not, but best to send Betty a PM.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 06:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Card Cheat on Yesterday at 06:21:01 pm
Is it a snakey, do I get two picks?

yes 2 picks mate.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 06:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 06:23:40 pm
yes 2 picks mate.

Oh my days I feel like Jesus in a Christmas shop
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 06:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:23:58 pm
You aint leaving after you spent days railroading us into setting up a draft  :D

Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 06:12:19 pm
piss off samie ffs. dragging me into this and then doing a burner! you're staying!

Aww you dickheads do care about me.  :D
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 06:42:24 pm »
PM'd Lobo, I'm gonna make my pick in a bit.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:37:19 pm »
I would have bet my house on Hazell picking someone else...

I thought you were trying to find a picture.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 08:37:19 pm
I would have bet my house on Hazell picking someone else...

I thought you were trying to find a picture.


Interesting, who could that be? I just wanted to get category 6 out of the way. Now struggling with category 5.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm
Interesting, who could that be? I just wanted to get category 6 out of the way. Now struggling with category 5.

I'll send you a picture, just because i'm planning on picking him next, whether I get him or not is anyone's guess.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm »
Nicks got both Salah and Salas with first two picks, he is gonna end up drafting Salisu too isn't he?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm
Nicks got both Salah and Salas with first two picks, he is gonna end up drafting Salisu too isn't he?

All doing the Salsa
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:18:15 pm »
Just made a minor tweak to rule #1. Don't think it affects any picks made so far but Only home kits count. There are plenty of teams with red away or third kits.

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 10:22:28 am »
Midget sorted and a much better/worse pun. Think Samie has finally had an effect on me with my last two picks  :D

Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 08:45:10 pm
I'll send you a picture, just because i'm planning on picking him next, whether I get him or not is anyone's guess.

Please send me a picture too, so I can pick him first.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 11:38:03 am »
Pretty sure that Ajax shirt is at least as much white as red, which makes Van Basten ineligible for category 1. Sorry Robbie. I think it needs to be clearly more red in any examples or we're getting into measuring it out on the screen territory  :D
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:39:51 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:38:03 am
Pretty sure that Ajax shirt is at least as much white as red, which makes Van Basten ineligible for category 1. Sorry Robbie. I think it needs to be clearly more red in any examples or we're getting into measuring it out on the screen territory  :D
no worries, was pushing it :)
