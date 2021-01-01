you can play for me mate. I leave you with Iniesta.
I take it a Christmas jumper doesn't count as a full festive outfit?
Is it a snakey, do I get two picks?
yes 2 picks mate.
You aint leaving after you spent days railroading us into setting up a draft
piss off samie ffs. dragging me into this and then doing a burner! you're staying!
I would have bet my house on Hazell picking someone else...I thought you were trying to find a picture.
Interesting, who could that be? I just wanted to get category 6 out of the way. Now struggling with category 5.
Nicks got both Salah and Salas with first two picks, he is gonna end up drafting Salisu too isn't he?
I'll send you a picture, just because i'm planning on picking him next, whether I get him or not is anyone's guess.
Pretty sure that Ajax shirt is at least as much white as red, which makes Van Basten ineligible for category 1. Sorry Robbie. I think it needs to be clearly more red in any examples or we're getting into measuring it out on the screen territory
