Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread

Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Ever wanted to build an ultimate Christmas themed team? Well, this is the draft for you. As a Shopping List draft you will need to complete your final 11 by checking off these 11 Christmas-y 'items' by matching each one up with 11 different players. One category for one player.

All-time draft. You can complete the list below in any order. No other restrictions.

Don't forget to indicate which rules your player fulfils when making your pick! If your player fulfils more than one rule, you can list all of them and make the final decision on which rule links to each player at a later point (only amongst the rules you listed when making the pick; you can't add a rule at a later point).

[1] A player who has played in red at club level, but not in a Liverpool shirt. Picture evidence required (red must be the dominant colour on the shirt - e.g. AC Milan X Southampton X Arsenal √ Mancs √).

[2] A player who played for teams with Ham in their name (https://www.sporcle.com/games/DPSADL/ham_teams/results).

[3] A player who has played for Turkey's national team or played in Turkey for one full season.

[4] A player who is/was 5ft 7 or under (for Santa's workshop)

[5] A player with a picture in a festive outfit (post proof)

[6]  A player whose name includes any variant on the following, but not limited to, key Christmas adjacent words 'Christ', 'Jesus', 'Santa', 'Joseph', 'Mary', 'Frankincense', 'God', 'Angel' ' Nicholas' etc (the more creative you are the better, taking the piss is mandatory. Nick - this round was made for you)

[7] A player who has played in green at club OR international level (trim and crests do not count, but stripes and sashes do - e.g. Brazil X Celtic √).

[8] A player who has played in a competitive match on Boxing day.

[9] A player who played a competitive match with either Roque Santa Cruz, Santi Carzola or Juan Pablo Angel.

[10] A player who played in and won a Club World Cup which was held in December.

[11] A player who has scored 25 or more goals either in the Champions League/European Cup (in total) or in a single domestic league season in Europe.

Players signed up so far:

Max
Nick
Betty
Samie
Robbie Redman
Red1977
Tubby
Gerry Attrick
Drink Sangaria
Hazell
Lastrador
Chakan
Lawnmowerman
Re: Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
In!
Re: Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
You gonna steal all my credit Max  :D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Thanks for thinking this one up Max.
Re: Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
In all seriousness though, cheers for taking on the burden of running the selection thread. I won't be around much over the next few days in any case.

As for the new rules -

I love the Ham idea - perfectly fits the theme. But the festive picture one is a must IMO. That one was my favourite as it opens up some fun and different type of research. You'll be surprised at all the players you can find here. Also makes for a more fun and Christmas-y draft thread.

The Turkey idea is fun, but maybe not enough pick options?

Personally would prefer to keep the Christmas name one more open. It's meant to be pure silliness with loads of puns and essentially just an open round to pick whoever you want as long as you can find some vague Christmas link in their name.

The Boxing Day idea is good too. A lot easier for people to research than the Cup final on the 25th one. I also accidentally deleted my shortlist for that, so I'm quite relieved not to have to research it all over again!

Ultimately, the core idea is for it to be fun and light. Something that's been lost in recent draft times. So I hope we can keep that running through the draft and not let it become overly competitive. Which is also why I still want to run the bonus Secret Santa idea in the final round as well  ;)
Re: Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 12:25:36 am
In all seriousness though, cheers for taking on the burden of running the selection thread. I won't be around much over the next few days in any case.

As for the new rules -

I love the Ham idea - perfectly fits the theme. But the festive picture one is a must IMO. That one was my favourite as it opens up some fun and different type of research. You'll be surprised at all the players you can find here. Also makes for a more fun and Christmas-y draft thread.

The Turkey idea is fun, but maybe not enough pick options?

Personally would prefer to keep the Christmas name one more open. It's meant to be pure silliness with loads of puns and essentially just an open round to pick whoever you want as long as you can find some vague Christmas link in their name.

The Boxing Day idea is good too. A lot easier for people to research than the Cup final on the 25th one. I also accidentally deleted my shortlist for that, so I'm quite relieved not to have to research it all over again!

Ultimately, the core idea is for it to be fun and light. Something that's been lost in recent draft times. So I hope we can keep that running through the draft and not let it become overly competitive. Which is also why I still want to run the bonus Secret Santa idea in the final round as well  ;)

I like all your ideas as well Betty. Can put the picture one instead of Turkey pick. It shouldn't be hard to find a pick for most well known players especially modern one.

Also not trying to steal credit. Just wanna get it going.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 12:42:29 am
I like all your ideas as well Betty. Can put the picture one instead of Turkey pick. It shouldn't be hard to find a pick for most well known players especially modern one.

Also not trying to steal credit. Just wanna get it going.

All good, I was just kidding around mate  :)  Like I say, appreciate you stepping up to run the thing. It takes a lot of work. Looking forward to Samie running his Serie A draft next....

Sounds good re swapping Turkey for the picture round  :thumbup
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Just a thought re the Turkey idea (as I love the flavour of it), how about a player who either played for Turkey OR in Turkey. That would extend the pool quite significantly. Not sure which one to sub it in for though. Are there any ones people feel are currently a bit too hard and/or not interesting enough?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
 :thumbup in please.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Will be waaaay too busy over the next week to get involved.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:28:22 am
Will be waaaay too busy over the next week to get involved.

That means you're in right  :D

We'll do extended deadlines over the main holiday days if that helps.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:15:53 am
That means you're in right  :D

We'll do extended deadlines over the main holiday days if that helps.

Dammit.  Ok.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
If its a sheep draft it just means kicking once a day doesnt it? So should be easy enough to keep on top of.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 11:37:36 am
If its a sheep draft it just means kicking once a day doesnt it? So should be easy enough to keep on top of.

This one is a normal snake format. Just checking your own items off the list.

I'm thinking we do 4 hour deadlines Dec 24-26, 31 and Jan 1st. Should probably close up shop after 6pm on the 31st too. Otherwise 2 hour deadlines should be good for all other days.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Go on then.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Gerald, would've PM'd you but thought you'd be in bed by 8 PM waiting for Santa to come.  :D
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
I hardly ever see 8 oclock these days but Ill do my best for you Samie ;D
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Get me in. Had a mad last few months at work and as of 12:00 tomorrow, Im off until Jan 5th.

Im ready to draft again, missed them!
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Yeah i'm in. Sounds interesting!
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Oh go on then.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
In.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
We got 12 so far. I will wait till tonight to see if get a few more if not 12 is a solid number for a draft.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:33:55 am
Just a thought re the Turkey idea (as I love the flavour of it), how about a player who either played for Turkey OR in Turkey. That would extend the pool quite significantly. Not sure which one to sub it in for though. Are there any ones people feel are currently a bit too hard and/or not interesting enough?

That's a good idea. I think I will eliminate the "Red card at world cup...." category as we already have one category based around the colour red.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
I don;t know whereto put this but my Moroccan GOAT fucked up.  :(

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:23:57 pm
I don;t know whereto put this but my Moroccan GOAT fucked up.  :(



Played in green!

Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Lawnmowerman is in too  :)

Now where is Lobo lurking?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
 ;D

He'd run rings around the current lot.

Also as Betts aid Lman is playing too.  :wave
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:41:19 pm
We got 12 so far. I will wait till tonight to see if get a few more if not 12 is a solid number for a draft.

I've PMed half of RAWK, so hopefully some get back to me  :D

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:45:24 pm
That's a good idea. I think I will eliminate the "Red card at world cup...." category as we already have one category based around the colour red.

I'd say either that one or possibly the Club World Cup/25 goals one which are both fairly limited. The CWC one is basically pick a modern era Madrid or Barca player and the 25 goals or more is only good for picking attacking players.

Also happy for other people to suggest any new ideas. I was trying to come up with something involving reindeer, but gave up  ???
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
:thumbup
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
If you need another category how about, a player from a from a country inside the Arctic Circle:

 The Arctic region covers parts of eight countries: Canada, Greenland (Denmark), Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, and the United States.
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 08:07:04 pm
If you need another category how about, a player from a from a country inside the Arctic Circle:

 The Arctic region covers parts of eight countries: Canada, Greenland (Denmark), Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, and the United States.

I like it, mate!

Could maybe swap that in for the Club World Cup or 25 goals one?
Re: Betty's Christmas Football Draft Draft Sign-up and Discussion Thread
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

Still room for one more?
