In all seriousness though, cheers for taking on the burden of running the selection thread. I won't be around much over the next few days in any case.As for the new rules -I love the Ham idea - perfectly fits the theme. But the festive picture one is a must IMO. That one was my favourite as it opens up some fun and different type of research. You'll be surprised at all the players you can find here. Also makes for a more fun and Christmas-y draft thread.The Turkey idea is fun, but maybe not enough pick options?Personally would prefer to keep the Christmas name one more open. It's meant to be pure silliness with loads of puns and essentially just an open round to pick whoever you want as long as you can find some vague Christmas link in their name.The Boxing Day idea is good too. A lot easier for people to research than the Cup final on the 25th one. I also accidentally deleted my shortlist for that, so I'm quite relieved not to have to research it all over again!Ultimately, the core idea is for it to be fun and light. Something that's been lost in recent draft times. So I hope we can keep that running through the draft and not let it become overly competitive. Which is also why I still want to run the bonus Secret Santa idea in the final round as well