Ever wanted to build an ultimate Christmas themed team? Well, this is the draft for you. As a Shopping List draft you will need to complete your final 11 by checking off these 11 Christmas-y 'items' by matching each one up with 11 different players. One category for one player.
All-time draft. You can complete the list below in any order. No other restrictions.
Don't forget to indicate which rules your player fulfils when making your pick! If your player fulfils more than one rule, you can list all of them and make the final decision on which rule links to each player at a later point (only amongst the rules you listed when making the pick; you can't add a rule at a later point).
[1] A player who has played in red at club level, but not in a Liverpool shirt. Picture evidence required (red must be the dominant colour on the shirt - e.g. AC Milan X Southampton X Arsenal √ Mancs √).
[2] A player who played for teams with Ham in their name (https://www.sporcle.com/games/DPSADL/ham_teams/results
).
[3] A player who received a red card (two yellows or a straight red) at a World Cup or European Championships.
[4] A player who is/was 5ft 7 or under (for Santa's workshop)
[5] A player with a picture in a festive outfit (post proof)
[6] A player whose name includes any variant on the following, but not limited to, key Christmas adjacent words 'Christ', 'Jesus', 'Santa', 'Joseph', 'Mary', 'Frankincense', 'God', 'Angel' ' Nicholas' etc (the more creative you are the better, taking the piss is mandatory. Nick - this round was made for you)
[7] A player who has played in green at club OR international level (trim and crests do not count, but stripes and sashes do - e.g. Brazil X Celtic √).
[8] A player who has played in a competitive match on Boxing day.
[9] A player who played a competitive match with either Roque Santa Cruz, Santi Carzola or Juan Pablo Angel.
[10] A player who played in and won a Club World Cup which was held in December.
[11] A player who has scored 25 or more goals either in the Champions League/European Cup (in total) or in a single domestic league season in Europe.Players signed up so far:
Max
Nick
Betty
Samie
Robbie Redman