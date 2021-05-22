Can you explain the PwC bit? Genuine question as Ive never heard that before.
No problem.https://apnews.com/article/171b8eae53ea475e9a29569497f144f8
An internal email sent by City lawyer Simon Cliff recalled an exchange between Al Mubarak and Infantino, the documents showed.
Khaldoon said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years, Cliff wrote, adding that this was a chance to avoid the destruction of their rules and organization.
Among other internal correspondence from City published by Spiegel, Cliff said UEFA doesnt respond to anything other than aggression and a lawsuit against auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers could destroy the entire organization within weeks.
If PWC was under threat, you could then imagine them suing UEFA for damages and, if they collapsed, all their creditors suing UEFA too, Cliff wrote.
City eventually signed the settlement agreement in May 2014, the day UEFAs lead investigator died. Informed of the former Belgian prime ministers death, Cliff told a colleague 1 down, 6 to go.
These are the kind of people we are dealing with.