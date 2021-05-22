« previous next »
Author Topic: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #400 on: December 25, 2022, 04:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 25, 2022, 11:36:13 am
The first thing you have to do if you want to eradicate something is to admit that it exists. Unfortunately City refuse to do that.

In City you have owners who have sportswashed an entire fan base. A perfect example is FFP. They were caught bang to rights cheating, inflating commercial, bribing the parents of young players. Emails published by a German newspaper showed the lengths they were prepared to go to. They threatened to bankrupt UEFA and potentially spark a financial crisis by forcing the collapse of PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Given absolutely overwhelming evidence City blamed UEFA for a witch-hunt.

Their fans blamed it on a conspiracy and boo the CL anthem. The levels of delusion and denial amongst their fanbase is farcical.

Look at the celebrations amongst Guardiola and the players when they were allowed back in the CL.

The owners, the Club, the Manager and the players have a culture of denying everything and then launching preposterous false allegations.

The rivalry is entirely artificial and manufacturered by ADs PR machine. Their modus operandi is to deny everything and sling mud at anyone who questions them.

Until they admit they have a problem and take action the way LFC and Klopp did over homophobic chanting then things will only get worse.

Excellent summary. Their owners are unused to any kind of oppposition at home and have to challenge it here with intimidation (UEFA), personal attacks (Jurgen), deflection and lies (chants & coin throwing). To expect despotic owners to be fair and reasonable it to expect the impossible. They want to get as much sportwashing out of owning City as they can, and anything that undermines that goal has to be crushed or undermined. It's how they operate.
Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #401 on: December 25, 2022, 05:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 25, 2022, 11:36:13 am
. They threatened to bankrupt UEFA and potentially spark a financial crisis by forcing the collapse of PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Given absolutely overwhelming evidence City blamed UEFA for a witch-hunt.


Can you explain the PwC bit? Genuine question as Ive never heard that before.
Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,580
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #402 on: December 25, 2022, 10:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on December 23, 2022, 06:39:18 am

Last Christmas I said to my old man we would be there or there abouts at the end of the season, we were 14 points off top when I said it. Well I said it again today, were 15 points off top right now, but looking at the run of games we have between now and April 1st and then City & Arsenal. I think well get the winning run leading up to those 6 pointer games. I also told him wed beat Madrid. (Every year he thinks Im more daft than the last, could be right, but I think this tie is coming at a good time for us)
But the very next day, you gave it away...
Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,580
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #403 on: December 25, 2022, 10:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on December 24, 2022, 09:19:00 am
If they hate us, how much must we hate them to lob a pint glass into their crowd?? We're playing into their contrived rivalry, we can't just pin it on them. We're not doing anything that suggests we're above it all. We're down in the weeds with them,

Yet here we are, getting so wound up ...
As the folks on the lower Kop used to say, far to much 'we' here for comfort.

Offline mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 12:19:57 am »
As the folks on the lower Kop used to say, far to much 'we' here for comfort.

Nice one, that gives me a warm feeling inside and outside.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 12:42:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 24, 2022, 03:34:25 pm
The problem is that you are giving City a free pass here. There is already a precedent here. Look at the actions of Liverpool Football Club and Jurgen Klopp after the homophobic chanting from our fans. Both the club and our manager came out and made it crystal clear that it was unacceptable behavior and simply would not be tolerated.

Why hasn't there been similar statements from City and Guardiola regarding the sick chants aimed at Liverpool fans. The silence has been deafening. Compare that to the outrageous complaints regarding Klopp being xenophobic or Guardiola's constant false complaints about being attacked.

I agree with a lot of what you're saying. We can't at all excuse the idiocy of a particular individual(s) - they've disgraced themselves and let the whole club down, and should absolutely be punished to the maximum.

But there is a context. I 100% go along with the idea that City (and I 100% believe this is driven from high up, by Khaldoon Al Mubarak) have wilfully fostered this environment of animosity between us and them, both to assert superiority, but also to borrow relevance and credibility from a grand old club, the like of which they'll never be.

When they've been happy to let the tensions get ramped up, and even stoked those tensions themselves, then people will act that bit stupider and more extremely within the context or parameters that have been set. This doesn't excuse people or act like they still don't have agency anyway, but it makes reckless stupidity all the more likely.
Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 02:01:01 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on December 25, 2022, 05:31:18 pm
Can you explain the PwC bit? Genuine question as Ive never heard that before.
Maybe Al was referring to this, I guess (from my understanding, maybe I'm wrong though).

+ The Guardian, UK:

The (leaked) emails, splashed by Spiegel with evident relish across a series of exposes, punched into City's expertly and expensively created modern image in three broad areas relating to Uefa's financial fair play rules, which were introduced in 2011 to deter clubs from overspending.

The third element revealed in the leaked material did not mostly form part of the IC's (Investigatory Chamber) investigation, having been dealt with as part of the 2014 settlement, but it revealed the extent to which City had engaged in some creative accounting to persuade Uefa it had complied with the new "break-even" rules.

Most of these restructurings had been spotted and disallowed by the IC and the consultants, PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited), it sent to peer into the detail.

=================

They keyword here... Bloody "creative accounting". Rich people game, I think.
Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:41:08 am »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 25, 2022, 10:12:03 pm
As the folks on the lower Kop used to say, far to much 'we' here for comfort.



We have to take collective responsibility though, otherwise we'll never self-police. The fact that people on this thread have tried to blame this on City shows that we have a cultural issue, rather than it just being one lone idiot.

And the same way City fans won't take responsibility for their Hillsborough chants and blame it on a bottle being thrown at a bus, our fans are now doing the same with this. I'd have hoped that we'd not want to use the same excuses that they do, but apparently we do.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 01:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 11:41:08 am
We have to take collective responsibility though, otherwise we'll never self-police. The fact that people on this thread have tried to blame this on City shows that we have a cultural issue, rather than it just being one lone idiot.

And the same way City fans won't take responsibility for their Hillsborough chants and blame it on a bottle being thrown at a bus, our fans are now doing the same with this. I'd have hoped that we'd not want to use the same excuses that they do, but apparently we do.



Sorry but no fucker has tried to blame that gang of c*nts for that incident.

Cultural fucking issues  :-X
Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,139
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 02:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 11:41:08 am
We have to take collective responsibility though, otherwise we'll never self-police. The fact that people on this thread have tried to blame this on City shows that we have a cultural issue, rather than it just being one lone idiot.

And the same way City fans won't take responsibility for their Hillsborough chants and blame it on a bottle being thrown at a bus, our fans are now doing the same with this. I'd have hoped that we'd not want to use the same excuses that they do, but apparently we do.

what does that even mean?

Granted, not read all the posts in the last few pages yet, because well Christmas, and all that, but who and how many are blaming Abu Dhabi for someone throwing a pint pot and coins at them?

What needs to happen - is for Liverpool not to engage in ANY sort of narrative with Abu Dhabi. None of this joint emails / nicey nicey nonsense again, because as has been pointed out more than once, there is no point while one side has a record of not being able to be accountable.  They where calling our teams manager a xenophobe just a couple months ago for goodness sake, why did LFC even think it was a good idea to do this.

Yes, Liverpool need to carry on calling out any nonsense from their fanbase, of course they do, and take drastic action when needed, but they need to steer WELL clear of pandering to this vile football club.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 02:14:02 pm »
Any photos and arrests yet ?
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,928
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 02:55:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:32:01 pm


Sorry but no fucker has tried to blame that gang of c*nts for that incident.

Cultural fucking issues  :-X
All I've seen on here is people calling out the person who threw the pint pot whilst also acknowledging the wider context. So, quite a balanced conversation all things considered.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,980
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 03:13:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:32:01 pm


Sorry but no fucker has tried to blame that gang of c*nts for that incident.

Cultural fucking issues  :-X
ScottScott did (among others in the City thread).

Think Koplass is spot on again. There has been lots of good balanced conversation amongst it, like Son of Spion says, but there's still a hell of a lot of people trying to equivocate over City's responsibility in the throwing incident (which is 0).

If you've been to enough games you've heard all the stuff City fans sing from other fanbases (and you've heard LFC fans sing about tragedies), you've seen aggro from other fanbases you've had stuff thrown at you, you've seen LFC fans in the home end break out and celebrate then take digs as they're ejected, there's been incendiary stuff from staff (think how Moyes contributed to the derby) and tbf I think LFC are good on this front. None of those examples would in any way sway any conversation about who'd be responsible if an adult assaulted a girl.

There really is no 'but what about city/leicester/everton/united' in the context of this incident - it's unequivocally a problem of the person who did it, the people around them who didn't stop it (or helped/encouraged it), and then ultimately on us more widely to be vigilant of shit like this and ensure we self police so any crowd of ours knows they have no excuses and zero support from anyone if they consider doing it again.
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,207
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 03:35:26 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on December 25, 2022, 05:31:18 pm
Can you explain the PwC bit? Genuine question as Ive never heard that before.

No problem.

https://apnews.com/article/171b8eae53ea475e9a29569497f144f8

An internal email sent by City lawyer Simon Cliff recalled an exchange between Al Mubarak and Infantino, the documents showed.

Khaldoon said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years, Cliff wrote, adding that this was a chance to avoid the destruction of their rules and organization.

Among other internal correspondence from City published by Spiegel, Cliff said UEFA doesnt respond to anything other than aggression and a lawsuit against auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers could destroy the entire organization within weeks.

If PWC was under threat, you could then imagine them suing UEFA for damages and, if they collapsed, all their creditors suing UEFA too, Cliff wrote.

City eventually signed the settlement agreement in May 2014, the day UEFAs lead investigator died. Informed of the former Belgian prime ministers death, Cliff told a colleague 1 down, 6 to go.



These are the kind of people we are dealing with.
Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #414 on: Today at 12:52:08 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 03:13:30 pm
ScottScott did (among others in the City thread).

Think Koplass is spot on again. There has been lots of good balanced conversation amongst it, like Son of Spion says, but there's still a hell of a lot of people trying to equivocate over City's responsibility in the throwing incident (which is 0).

If you've been to enough games you've heard all the stuff City fans sing from other fanbases (and you've heard LFC fans sing about tragedies), you've seen aggro from other fanbases you've had stuff thrown at you, you've seen LFC fans in the home end break out and celebrate then take digs as they're ejected, there's been incendiary stuff from staff (think how Moyes contributed to the derby) and tbf I think LFC are good on this front. None of those examples would in any way sway any conversation about who'd be responsible if an adult assaulted a girl.

There really is no 'but what about city/leicester/everton/united' in the context of this incident - it's unequivocally a problem of the person who did it, the people around them who didn't stop it (or helped/encouraged it), and then ultimately on us more widely to be vigilant of shit like this and ensure we self police so any crowd of ours knows they have no excuses and zero support from anyone if they consider doing it again.

Ive really not seen anybody justify why some moron chucked that pint pot. What Ive seen is people stipulating that a toxic atmosphere has been created, largely by that sportswashing enterprise, and that if some lowlife was looking for a justification to act the twat then they thought they were given that by the years of toxicity.

That youve both sides it by saying that youve heard LFC fans sing about tragedies is pretty appalling considering the relativity of other fan bases singing about LFC tragedies compared to a minuscule reciprocation from us.

For the avoidance of doubt there is no justification for someone launching a missile indiscriminately into a crowd. There is, however, some explanation as to why a violent, unthinking individual might reason with themself why they think its acceptable. Thats the discussion in this thread as far as I can see 
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,980
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10' Haaland 20' Fabio 46' Mharez 47' Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #415 on: Today at 03:32:11 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:52:08 am
That you’ve ‘both sides’ it by saying that you’ve heard LFC fans sing about tragedies is pretty appalling considering the relativity of other fan bases singing about LFC tragedies compared to a minuscule reciprocation from us.
Nah, you're reading way too much into what I've said - I've made no attempt to say the scale of the issue with singing about tragedies is in any way equivalent. Especially in the context of all the discussions in here about City (I'm sure you can imagine I'm talking about hearing Munich stuff at games at Anfield and Old Trafford).

Think it's pertinent too, since the entire crux of my post was about how important it is that our crowd self-police. I've personally been threatened with a battering from fellow supporters for doing that at Old Trafford about Munich stuff, Lescott at an Anfield derby being a black [pejorative] and at Madrid away for anti semitic stuff, but it luckily didn't evolve into that and also shut them up. Think it's important we all know we're gonna not allow anything like that cowardly throwing shit to be happen among us either. If you read more of my posts and my criticisms of inaction about people singing about trauma you'd know I am not a 'both sides' equivocator who's too cowardly or indirect to criticise those who deserve it.

Happy to continue the conversation, but personally think you're way off the mark saying I'm being pretty appalling to mention what I did.
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:52:08 am
I’ve really not seen anybody justify why some moron chucked that pint pot. What I’ve seen is people stipulating that a toxic atmosphere has been created, largely by that sportswashing enterprise, and that if some lowlife was looking for a justification to act the twat then they thought they were given that by the years of toxicity.
As I said before, most of the discussion has been very constructive and not been justifying it. But you're saying you haven't seen any posts justifying it, after I've literally cited one - you can keep sticking your head in the sand if you'd like, but he literally said 'reap what you sow'.
