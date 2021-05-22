You really believe that? In what way did they control the mind of the scum who threw the missile? Does it make you want to do similar? If so then please get help. If not then stop making up stories that indirectly justifies what was done. The guy injured an innocent young girl. He is responsible for his actions.
They have a Stadium of fans taunting Liverpool fans some of whom are Hillsborough survivors or relatives of the 97 with Hillsborough chants. They choose to completely ignore that but continually stoke the fires and create a toxic atmosphere.
Inevitably when City and the authorities ignore those chants you will get idiots who wrongly choose to take matters into their own hands.
Here is a message sent to the Hillsborough supporters alliance after the last game.
As a life-long Manchester City supporter, please can I take this moment to express my sincere apologies for the disgusting, vile behaviour of some of our fans on Sunday.
My friends and colleagues who are also City supporters agree 100% with my sentiments there should never ever be room for such moronic, cowardly and poisonous conduct and I, for one, would be first to endorse a life-long ban on the perpetrators.
The tragedy of Hillsborough still sits heavily in my heart because, even as a Mancunian, I walked the streets of Liverpool that evening witnessing the awful silent return of Liverpool (and fair play, Everton) fans returning from the semi finals.
That shocking event could have happened to any club and to any group of supporters.
Please if you are able convey the sentiments of myself, my City-supporting colleagues and I sincerely hope the vast majority of decent, honest City fans everywhere when we pass on our deepest apologies.
Football rivalry is fine
but there are times when the greater family of true football fans should unite
and never walk alone.
Whilst decent fans were apologising and taking responsibility City and their owners were on a PR offensive. We had imaginary coin-throwing, imaginary damage to their bus and appalling insinuations about Klopp being xenophobic.
The world over we have abhorrent individuals, parties and Nation States perpetuating hatred. That is what needs addressing not scapegoating idiots who respond to the hatred.