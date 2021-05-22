« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake  (Read 18773 times)

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,833
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:21:44 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:37:49 am
Idiots are going to be idiots people in positions of power should know better.

They are but people doing these things need locking up and lifetime bans from Anfield. They're not welcome, horrible rats.

We can't do anything about what City do or what Sky or the Salford BBC pump out, but we can police our own and call them out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,948
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10’ Haaland 20’ Fabio 46’ Mharez 47’ Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:55:48 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:37:49 am
The bad blood between City and Liverpool fans has been created to deflect from the blood on the hands of the city owners. You go to such lengths to create such animosity and people will get hurt. You can blame the individuals who perpetrate those acts of violence but that misses the bigger picture. The people to blame for me are the people peddling hatred and animosity not the idiots falling for perceived slights.

Idiots are going to be idiots people in positions of power should know better.
Nah sorry Al mate, that's a lot of convoluted crap trying to extricate LFC supporters from responsibility.

The people perpetrating acts of violence against innocents watching their team are very much part of the big picture - if you take a weapon to a verbal argument (and turn it indiscriminately on kids), you are absolutely and unequivocally the problem.

The fact the scumbag LFC fan who did this is an idiot is in no way a mitigating factor for them causing serious harm to a little girl, nor is any chanting directed at Liverpool supporters.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:28:08 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 12:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:55:48 am
Nah sorry Al mate, that's a lot of convoluted crap trying LFC supporters from responsibility.

The people perpetrating acts of violence against innocents watching their team are very much part of the big picture - if you take a weapon to a verbal argument (and turn it indiscriminately on kids), you are absolutely and unequivocally the problem.

The fact the scumbag LFC fan who did this is an idiot is in no way a mitigating factor for them causing serious harm to a little girl, nor is any chanting directed at Liverpool supporters.
You are right , and hopefully whoever threw the coins gets locked up, however Al does have a point. Abu Dhabi have deliberately created this toxic rivalry to try and give themselves relevance. The players vile songs on the plane, their disrespectful guard of honour, Peps constant fucking whinging everytime they dont get a decision in their favour, their false allegations, etc etc. all done to create a rivalry and deflect attention from their cheating.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 12:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:55:48 am
Nah sorry Al mate, that's a lot of convoluted crap trying LFC supporters from responsibility.

The people perpetrating acts of violence against innocents watching their team are very much part of the big picture - if you take a weapon to a verbal argument (and turn it indiscriminately on kids), you are absolutely and unequivocally the problem.

The fact the scumbag LFC fan who did this is an idiot is in no way a mitigating factor for them causing serious harm to a little girl, nor is any chanting directed at Liverpool supporters.

Sorry I disagree.

The idiot who launched the plastic pint glass full of coins deserves everything that is coming to him. That isn't even open to debate as far as I am concerned. He has crossed a line and will get punished.

However, the root cause is the authorities refusing to take action and the people who take great delight in setting one set of supporters against another. That is the bigger picture and is what needs addressing. Create a tinderbox atmosphere and idiots will go too far.

The two clubs tried to come together and stop things from spiraling out of control. Unfortunately, Abu Dhabi and its paid-for journalists continued to spill bile into the media. They were calling for calm whilst privately telling journalists they were still upset about Klopp's completely innocent remarks they deemed xenophobic.

Locking fans up and giving lifetime bans whilst correct is just putting a plaster over a festering sore. Until the root causes are addressed things will just get worse. You have a City fan base that has been indoctrinated into thinking they are being attacked from all sides. That everyone is out to get them.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 12:42:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:34:02 pm
You are right , and hopefully whoever threw the coins gets locked up, however Al does have a point. Abu Dhabi have deliberately created this toxic rivalry to try and give themselves relevance. The players vile songs on the plane, their disrespectful guard of honour, Peps constant fucking whinging everytime they dont get a decision in their favour, their false allegations, etc etc. all done to create a rivalry and deflect attention from their cheating.

I think it goes one step further than that. They are actively seeking to create a toxic atmosphere and then point the finger at Liverpool fans the easiest of easy targets. It is a sick attempt to deflect from their abhorrent regime and to bizarrely grab the moral high-ground.

It is sportswashing at it's ugliest.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,203
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 12:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:55:48 am
Nah sorry Al mate, that's a lot of convoluted crap trying LFC supporters from responsibility.

The people perpetrating acts of violence against innocents watching their team are very much part of the big picture - if you take a weapon to a verbal argument (and turn it indiscriminately on kids), you are absolutely and unequivocally the problem.

The fact the scumbag LFC fan who did this is an idiot is in no way a mitigating factor for them causing serious harm to a little girl, nor is any chanting directed at Liverpool supporters.

Totally agree. Theres far too much skirting around the root cause here. Its not the City fans and what they sing, its not what Klopp or Guardiola says, its not about reporting missiles being thrown at a busits about scum who believe that the rivalry justifies throwing a heavy object into the crowd below. The vast majority of us dont resort to doing this so why should we talk about the atmosphere that causes grown men to act like scum. These people have a behaviour problem and if they cannot control it then lock them away and give them therapy. If they cannot control their anger then its going to spill over in other places.a guy pushes past them in a bar and suddenly he gets glassed.

Lets stop with the its Citys fault or the medias fault and clearly state that these people need to be dealt with severely. Their lack of control is the problem..not anything external. They are not fans..they are thugs who should not be allowed to step foot in a football stadium. There is no excuse for what the idiot did and anything other than total condemnation makes us look like we are trying to find reasons why it happened as if the idiots are some kind of robots who react automatically to what others say.

Anyone who tries to injure another fan believes that violence solves problems and they do it because their mates believe its acceptable. To lob a missile into a crowd means that you have first,y dehumanised that group which then justifies the action. The problem is that they will pick other groups of people to dehumanise and do similar.

We need to condemn the behaviour and call these thugs out.

Edit: thanks to Classycara for pointing out a "bad typo"....thanks. If anyone else read it then I apologise as it was an autocorrect.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:39:27 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,203
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 12:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:42:30 pm
I think it goes one step further than that. They are actively seeking to create a toxic atmosphere and then point the finger at Liverpool fans the easiest of easy targets. It is a sick attempt to deflect from their abhorrent regime and to bizarrely grab the moral high-ground.

It is sportswashing at it's ugliest.

You really believe that? In what way did they control the mind of the scum who threw the missile? Does it make you want to do similar? I dont for one second believe it does as you are not that type of person. If not then stop making up stories that indirectly justifies what was done. The guy injured an innocent young girl. He is responsible for his actions. We are not the victims here of some mind control. The young girl is the victim.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:55:04 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 01:04:07 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:50:03 pm
You really believe that? In what way did they control the mind of the scum who threw the missile? Does it make you want to do similar? If so then please get help. If not then stop making up stories that indirectly justifies what was done. The guy injured an innocent young girl. He is responsible for his actions.

They have a Stadium of fans taunting Liverpool fans some of whom are Hillsborough survivors or relatives of the 97 with Hillsborough chants. They choose to completely ignore that but continually stoke the fires and create a toxic atmosphere.

Inevitably when City and the authorities ignore those chants you will get idiots who wrongly choose to take matters into their own hands.

Here is a message sent to the Hillsborough supporters alliance after the last game.

As a life-long Manchester City supporter, please can I take this moment to express my sincere apologies for the disgusting, vile behaviour of some of our fans on Sunday.

My friends and colleagues who are also City supporters agree 100% with my sentiments  there should never ever be room for such moronic, cowardly and poisonous conduct and I, for one, would be first to endorse a life-long ban on the perpetrators.

The tragedy of Hillsborough still sits heavily in my heart  because, even as a Mancunian, I walked the streets of Liverpool that evening witnessing the awful silent return of Liverpool (and fair play, Everton) fans returning from the semi finals.

That shocking event could have happened to any club and to any group of supporters.

Please  if you are able  convey the sentiments of myself, my City-supporting colleagues and  I sincerely hope  the vast majority of decent, honest City fans everywhere when we pass on our deepest apologies.

Football rivalry is fine  but there are times when the greater family of true football fans should unite  and never walk alone.


Whilst decent fans were apologising and taking responsibility City and their owners were on a PR offensive. We had imaginary coin-throwing, imaginary damage to their bus and appalling insinuations about Klopp being xenophobic.

The world over we have abhorrent individuals, parties and Nation States perpetuating hatred. That is what needs addressing not scapegoating idiots who respond to the hatred. 
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 01:42:47 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:46:43 pm
Totally agree. Theres far too much skirting around the root cause here. Its not the City fans and what they sing, its not what Klopp or Guardiola says, its not about reporting missiles being thrown at a busits about scum who believe that the rivalry justifies throwing a heavy object into the crowd below. The vast majority of us dont resort to doing this so why should we talk about the atmosphere that causes brown men to act like scum. These people have a behaviour problem and if they cannot control it then lock them away and give them therapy. If they cannot control their anger then its going to spill over in other places.a guy pushes past them in a bar and suddenly he gets glassed.

Lets stop with the its Citys fault or the medias fault and clearly state that these people need to be dealt with severely. Their lack of control is the problem..not anything external. They are not fans..they are thugs who should not be allowed to step foot in a football stadium. There is no excuse for what the idiot did and anything other than total condemnation makes us look like we are trying to find reasons why it happened as if the idiots are some kind of robots who react automatically to what others say.

Anyone who tries to injure another fan believes that violence solves problems and they do it because their mates believe its acceptable. To lob a missile into a crowd means that you have first,y dehumanised that group which then justifies the action. The problem is that they will pick other groups of people to dehumanise and do similar.

We need to condem the behaviour and call these thugs out.

Isn't that the whole point? It isn't individuals who dehumanise groups. It is the bastards who stoke the fires that do that.

City and the Abu Dhabi PR machine have managed to dehumanise Liverpool fans to such an extent that City fans think it is perfectly acceptable to sing about tragedies. They have created a false narrative that it is the likes of Klopp and Liverpool who are the aggressors.

We have a society in which people eat fire to 5g masts, storm hospital wards treating COVID patients and a mob marching on the Capital looking to hang the likes of Pence and Pelosi. Scapegoating the individuals and ignoring the people preaching hatred does everyone a disservice.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,142
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 02:04:47 pm »
Individuals 100% need to be held accountable for their actions.  But, Al is right, you have to get to the root cause of the problems otherwise these incidents will continue to happen regardless of whether individuals are held accountable or not.  There's always another idiot to step in for the one who has been pushed out. 
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,948
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10’ Haaland 20’ Fabio 46’ Mharez 47’ Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 02:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 02:04:47 pm
Individuals 100% need to be held accountable for their actions.  But, Al is right, you have to get to the root cause of the problems otherwise these incidents will continue to happen regardless of whether individuals are held accountable or not.  There's always another idiot to step in for the one who has been pushed out. 
Of course you are both right that things at the city end (supporters and ownership) need to be solved too. But the root cause of the issue lies solely with the guy who did it - it'll be environmental (how they were brought up, who they spend their time with, how people around them behave etc).

As stockdam says about them being content to dehumanise thousands of people and throw something (that can cause a brain injury or worse) at them, then it's not like they aren't going to see indiscriminate violence as an acceptable act against other people they encounter in life.

Your post is right mate, but Al is way off in one part. He says "It isn't individuals who dehumanise groups. It is the bastards who stoke the fires that do that." - but that's just not true, self-evidently in this case. Not to mention, this individual has 'stoked the fires' and frankly they've done so in far worse ways than many of the city examples provided.

Personally Al it comes across like you're working hard to be very equivocal about this, in the interest of trying to extricate the rest of LFCs support of blame/reputational damage [though I know your values and that you are entirely clear about condemning the action]. I just think that dedicating all this effort (in trying to say bad behaviour by City fans and owners caused this) comes across as defensive and it doesn't help either our supporters or the club to own this, take responsibility and make sure it doesn't happen again.

It can unintentionally make it seem like people have lost track of the big picture (which is that there was a young girl seriously hurt, among other disgusting incidents committed by LFC fans at the game) when things go equivocal or 'yeah but what about them' - when I think it's pretty clear most of us rawkites wouldn't want that because it's not in line with their values.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:47:39 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,904
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 02:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 02:04:47 pm
Individuals 100% need to be held accountable for their actions.  But, Al is right, you have to get to the root cause of the problems otherwise these incidents will continue to happen regardless of whether individuals are held accountable or not.  There's always another idiot to step in for the one who has been pushed out.
Al has made a lot of good, valid points in my opinion.

People have to take personal responsibility of course, but there are wider issues helping to drive behaviour.

If the stage is set for idiots to thrive on, it's no surprise when they step up and perform.

There is also something else to consider when talking about the behaviour of crowds. People can, and often do, change when in a crowd. They can do things they'd never do alone. It's worth checking out. It's called 'Deindividuation'. It doesn't excuse anything at all, but it does help explain certain behaviour in crowds.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,833
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 02:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 02:48:45 pm
Al has made a lot of good, valid points in my opinion.

People have to take personal responsibility of course, but there are wider issues helping to drive behaviour.

If the stage is set for idiots to thrive on, it's no surprise when they step up and perform.

There is also something else to consider when talking about the behaviour of crowds. People can, and often do, change when in a crowd. They can do things they'd never do alone. It's worth checking out. It's called 'Deindividuation'. It doesn't excuse anything at all, but it does help explain certain behaviour in crowds.

Football often brings out the worst in people as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,948
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 02:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 02:48:45 pm
There is also something else to consider when talking about the behaviour of crowds. People can, and often do, change when in a crowd. They can do things they'd never do alone. It's worth checking out. It's called 'Deindividuation'. It doesn't excuse anything at all, but it does help explain certain behaviour in crowds.
Great point mate. I do think that really adds to the imperative need to be unequivocal in condemnation of that (or those) cowardly prick's behaviour though.

Any equivocation or 'yeah but they did bad too' leaves room for simpletons like the guy who did this to incorrectly think it's in any way defensible to do what he did to that young girl. Self policing is vital to crowd behaviour, as hearing a tough message from someone (and responding positively to it) is far less difficult and more likely when it's from in your group than external groups at the game(stewards, police, opposition)
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 02:58:01 pm »
How can you throw a plastic pint glass full of coins, without the coins falling out on the way?

I've seen the girls dad posting on Twitter, and I have nothing but sympathy for the girl and her dad. Something's been thrown from the upper tier and it's hit her. I hope they can find whoever did it from CCTV and he / she gets what they deserve.

But something feels odd. Was it really a pint pot full of coins? Who carries coins these days? Did he / she have a whip around? Why didn't he or she use rocks or something cheaper? And how do you throw a pot full of coins without them all falling out?

I get it, I can see the girl is hurt. But is there no way there's been an exaggeration?

And even if it's not been exaggerated, why are some on here calling for Thatcherite, style bans on away supporters?

People are using words like premeditation. But this hardly sounds like the same scale of premeditation used at the 85 semi (golf balls with nails hammered through them). Or the ammonia gas attack the next year. Or even the pre- mentioned shaved 50p's (which I remember being used at the 88 Quarter Final at Maine Road). In fact it sound like a massive over reaction.

I get that times have moved on since the above. But people haven't changed - just technology. We didn't have all the CCTV back then.

Surely if it's happened as described then it can't be hard to identify someone throwing a jar full of coins on CCTV, prosecute him / her and leave the rest of us out of it? Job done?

What am I missing?



Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,203
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 03:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:42:47 pm
Isn't that the whole point? It isn't individuals who dehumanise groups. It is the bastards who stoke the fires that do that.

City and the Abu Dhabi PR machine have managed to dehumanise Liverpool fans to such an extent that City fans think it is perfectly acceptable to sing about tragedies. They have created a false narrative that it is the likes of Klopp and Liverpool who are the aggressors.

We have a society in which people eat fire to 5g masts, storm hospital wards treating COVID patients and a mob marching on the Capital looking to hang the likes of Pence and Pelosi. Scapegoating the individuals and ignoring the people preaching hatred does everyone a disservice.

Ok we both are in total agreement that the act was abhorrent and that the individual needs to face very strong punishment.
We disagree on the solution.
If City fans can rile up our supporters so much that they lob dangerous missiles into the crowd then they will continue to do so. Why would they stop as their tactics work? No amount of finger waving will stop them unless it comes from most of their fans. We could wait until hell freezes over for that to happen.
The problem is that men (yes usually men) who are drunk (yes usually drunk) loose control of their senses. These people will always live on the edge of loosing control and it will manifest itself in other places. They will find ways to be annoyed over something.

"That is what needs addressing not scapegoating idiots who respond to the hatred." So we should not "scapegoat" the idiots? Are you implying that we should pat them on the head and apologise because some "evil" person said something that they found offensive? The internet is full of offensive idiots who peddle bile (just look at Twitter) but people don't need to react to it like incompetent robots that have a software glitch. If you are that weak then stay off the internet, don't read bile and don't go to matches until you can control your anger (not you personally but the idiots).

I see people as being responsible for their actions but you see them as unfortunate people who react to external stuff and cannot control themselves.

None of the examples you gave makes me so angry that I want to fire missiles at people. Not even close to it. It doesn't affect me in the slightest. Let them talk shite. So why does a grown man allow himself to be so weak that the only response is violence that could potentially maim somebody? The victim in this case was a young girl.

I do agree that we should highlight the fact that offensive songs are not acceptable and that all clubs should not tolerate it. However what do you think City fans will do in the near future? They will continue their chants because that gets a reaction. They will condemn what the idiot did but secretly some of them will delight in the fact that our club has been put in a very awkward position......"scousers at it again".

My life and news feed isn't full of anti-LFC stuff and I'm amazed that you think that there's such a toxic atmosphere that it gives anyone the remotest excuse to resort to violence.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:09:36 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,948
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10’ Haaland 20’ Fabio 46’ Mharez 47’ Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 03:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 02:58:01 pm
What am I missing?
Knowledge of physics, I guess, mate.

You ever thrown a half full open bottle of liquid? Did it all come out?
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 02:58:01 pm
But something feels odd. Was it really a pint pot full of coins? Who carries coins these days? Did he / she have a whip around? Why didn't he or she use rocks or something cheaper? And how do you throw a pot full of coins without them all falling out?
The coins thing - I can't say I understand your scepticism. Are you really implying it's hard to source coins?! Are you not aware that a large number of copper coins is cheap?

Do you not think, perhaps, that coins have been mentioned because coins were seen?
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 02:58:01 pm
Surely if it's happened as described then it can't be hard to identify someone throwing a jar full of coins on CCTV, prosecute him / her and leave the rest of us out of it? Job done?
yeah fingers crossed. I expect they'll get a lifetime football ban and then potentially face charges and a trial if CPS think they can successfully prosecute.

But I wouldn't read too much into the lack of a prosecution and arrest so far - even if CCTV was crystal clear, it might be the case the individual went on someone else's named ticket and so authorities are trying to identify the person. Or they could have been identified but police/CPS/clubs have other more urgent actions and they will be seen to in the next few days/weeks after christmas.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 03:06:27 pm »
Ban both sets of fans as someone said and they cant leverage us for whatever their agenda is.  That doesnt let the rats throwing things off the hook but its all gone a bit toxic and best we just dont engage with them.
Logged

Offline I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,127
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 03:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 03:06:27 pm
Ban both sets of fans as someone said and they cant leverage us for whatever their agenda is.  That doesnt let the rats throwing things off the hook but its all gone a bit toxic and best we just dont engage with them.

this for sure has to happen.

I found the whole run up to this odd with the email, making a big thing of working together, when just a couple months ago, Manchester city where doing their utmost to tarnish the reputation of Liverpools manager.  Why would you ever considering pandering to them, knowing they have zero interest in accountability. Weve seen with the world cup how sportswashers dont do accountability, they just point the finger eleswehere, its a losing battle dealing with them, and I wish Liverpool hadnt been so naive as to try. 

Whoever the absolute weapon is who injured someone at this game, does of course need to be arrested and charged as he would if what hed done had been on the street outside. Shame on him, absolute scumbag thing to do.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 03:34:25 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 03:05:11 pm
Ok we both are in total agreement that the act was abhorrent and that the individual needs to face very strong punishment.
We disagree on the solution.
If City fans can rile up our supporters so much that they lob dangerous missiles into the crowd then they will continue to do so. Why would they stop as their tactics work? No amount of finger waving will stop them unless it comes from most of their fans. We could wait until hell freezes over for that to happen.

The problem is that you are giving City a free pass here. There is already a precedent here. Look at the actions of Liverpool Football Club and Jurgen Klopp after the homophobic chanting from our fans. Both the club and our manager came out and made it crystal clear that it was unacceptable behavior and simply would not be tolerated.

Why hasn't there been similar statements from City and Guardiola regarding the sick chants aimed at Liverpool fans. The silence has been deafening. Compare that to the outrageous complaints regarding Klopp being xenophobic or Guardiola's constant false complaints about being attacked.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:37:37 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 03:36:52 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 03:27:46 pm
this for sure has to happen.

I found the whole run up to this odd with the email, making a big thing of working together, when just a couple months ago, Manchester city where doing their utmost to tarnish the reputation of Liverpools manager.  Why would you ever considering pandering to them, knowing they have zero interest in accountability. Weve seen with the world cup how sportswashers dont do accountability, they just point the finger eleswehere, its a losing battle dealing with them, and I wish Liverpool hadnt been so naive as to try. 

Whoever the absolute weapon is who injured someone at this game, does of course need to be arrested and charged as he would if what hed done had been on the street outside. Shame on him, absolute scumbag thing to do.

Absolutely spot on.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • You Love Us
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 04:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 02:58:01 pm
How can you throw a plastic pint glass full of coins, without the coins falling out on the way?

I've seen the girls dad posting on Twitter, and I have nothing but sympathy for the girl and her dad. Something's been thrown from the upper tier and it's hit her. I hope they can find whoever did it from CCTV and he / she gets what they deserve.

But something feels odd. Was it really a pint pot full of coins? Who carries coins these days? Did he / she have a whip around? Why didn't he or she use rocks or something cheaper? And how do you throw a pot full of coins without them all falling out?

I get it, I can see the girl is hurt. But is there no way there's been an exaggeration?

And even if it's not been exaggerated, why are some on here calling for Thatcherite, style bans on away supporters?

People are using words like premeditation. But this hardly sounds like the same scale of premeditation used at the 85 semi (golf balls with nails hammered through them). Or the ammonia gas attack the next year. Or even the pre- mentioned shaved 50p's (which I remember being used at the 88 Quarter Final at Maine Road). In fact it sound like a massive over reaction.

I get that times have moved on since the above. But people haven't changed - just technology. We didn't have all the CCTV back then.

Surely if it's happened as described then it can't be hard to identify someone throwing a jar full of coins on CCTV, prosecute him / her and leave the rest of us out of it? Job done?

What am I missing?


The pint pot was weighted with coins, not literally full of coins. Had someone thrown a literal pot full of coins, it would have weighed a ton and killed anyone it struck.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,865
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 04:38:58 pm »
Imho, whoever threw the pint glass with the coins, that was a premeditated act. They came to the match with that in mind.

Deserves all the justice the law allows.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 04:56:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:38:58 pm
Imho, whoever threw the pint glass with the coins, that was a premeditated act. They came to the match with that in mind.

Deserves all the justice the law allows.

Undoubtedly.

What about the Man City fans who taunted Liverpool fans with Hillsborough slurs. There seems to be double standards applied. When Liverpool fans unfurled a banner at Old Trafford in 2017 this is what happened.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-manchester-united-fans-jailed-13392161

The judge handed all nine men jail terms as he condemned otherwise intelligent hard-working men with respectable jobs for their behaviour on the night.

He said the banner sparked a guaranteed act of tribalism from United fans, who hurled abuse and then used their fists.

barrister Michael Brady, prosecuting, said: This was not just an innocent celebration. Individually and collectively they caused a number of Manchester United fans to react in a variety of ways including, inevitably, the use of violence.

So why has there been no mention of the sick Man City chants, no apology from City and Guardiola. You know like Liverpool did over homophobic chanting. Until City come out and have the bollocks to condemn their fans then things are just going to get worse.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:58:32 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,865
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 05:05:22 pm »
Al, it's not a one-way street.


Man City, the club, and its supporters need to be held accountable.

But that doesn't justify going to a match to have a little revenge for past actions.

Now City supporters have more reason to continue their bullshit.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 05:14:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:05:22 pm
Al, it's not a one-way street.


Man City, the club, and its supporters need to be held accountable.

But that doesn't justify going to a match to have a little revenge for past actions.

Now City supporters have more reason to continue their bullshit.
I dont think anyone has justified going to the match to have a little revenge?
The point is, until something is done about the root cause of the animosity, there will always be dickheads using it as an excuse, or reacting to it.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 05:46:05 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:05:22 pm
Al, it's not a one-way street.


Man City, the club, and its supporters need to be held accountable.

But that doesn't justify going to a match to have a little revenge for past actions.

Now City supporters have more reason to continue their bullshit.

No City fans have a reason to continue their bullshit because the Club, the owners and the manager point-blank refuse to condemn the actions of their fans. Until they do then things will just get worse.

I am in no way defending the idiot who launched a pint glass indiscriminately into a group of City fans.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,904
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 06:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:55:28 pm
Great point mate. I do think that really adds to the imperative need to be unequivocal in condemnation of that (or those) cowardly prick's behaviour though.

Any equivocation or 'yeah but they did bad too' leaves room for simpletons like the guy who did this to incorrectly think it's in any way defensible to do what he did to that young girl. Self policing is vital to crowd behaviour, as hearing a tough message from someone (and responding positively to it) is far less difficult and more likely when it's from in your group than external groups at the game(stewards, police, opposition)

Oh, I definitely agree with that. I think the problem there is that in the face of relentless provocation from certain fanbases the number of ours willing to speak up and try to self-police dwindles. It's easy for any of us to sit behind our keyboard and say what should happen, but those there in the heat of the moment, with emotion running through their veins, will often react differently. Again, this is not to condone it. More to try to understand it.

Self-policing also needs to take place across the board. Just LFC fans applying it in isolation is not sustainable. There has been conversation around the dehumanisation of our fans in the eyes of many in this country. A dehumanisation that leads to certain types feeling we are fair game for all manner of abuse. But I think it's also the case that certain opposition dehumanise themselves too, and this can lead to a feeling that lashing things at them is also fair game.

When you pay good money for a ticket to a match, then stand there for 90 minutes singing about poverty, deprivation, unemployment, disasters, grief etc you show yourself as devoid of humanity. When you show that you are devoid of humanity, it makes it much easier for others to see you as unworthy of respect and actually fair game for attack. In the end people stop seeing others as people, and it's this that makes people believe their bad behaviour in response is acceptable.

I think if opposition behaved with more humanity and dignity then many more of us would be much more likely to attempt to self-police. But when confronted by a constant stream of bitterness, hatred and lack of human decency it can so easily revert to an us and them scenario. Once that happens, bad behaviour is pretty much inevitable. Even some who would normally say ''knock it off'' can then fade into the background and let it go.

Personally, I believe football itself needs to self-police more effectively. Across the board. Not just one or two fanbases. It can't work in isolation. Until we all learn to see opposition as human beings then this madness will continue.

I suppose what I'm trying to say is that this mess has many ingredients. It's a shit sandwich of multiple layers.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:55:15 pm by Son of Mince Pie on a Plate »
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:50:34 pm
Oh, I definitely agree with that. I think the problem there is that in the face of relentless provocation from certain fanbases the number of ours willing to speak up and try to self-police dwindles. It's easy for any of us to sit behind our keyboard and say what should happen, but those there in the heat of the moment, with emotion running through their veins, will often react differently. Again, this is not to condone it. More to try to understand it.

Self-policing also needs to take place across the board. Just LFC fans applying it in isolation is not sustainable. There has been conversation around the dehumanisation of our fans in the eyes of many in this country. A dehumanisation that leads to certain types feeling we are fair game for all manner of abuse. But I think it's also the case that certain opposition dehumanise themselves too, and this can lead to a feeling that lashing things at them is also fair game.

When you pay good money for a ticket to a match, then stand there for 90 minutes singing about poverty, deprivation, unemployment, disasters, grief etc you show yourself as devoid of humanity. When you show that you are devoid of humanity, it makes it much easier for others to see you as unworthy of respect and actually fair game for attack. In the end people stop seeing others as people, and it's this that makes people believe their bad behaviour in response is acceptable.

I think if opposition behaved with more humanity and dignity then many more of us would be much more likely to attempt to self-police. But when confronted by a constant stream of bitterness, hatred and lack of human decency it can so easily revert to an us and them scenario. Once that happens, bad behaviour is pretty much inevitable. Even some who would normally say ''knock it off'' can then fade into the background and let it go.

Personally, I believe football itself needs to self-police more effectively. Across the board. Not just one or two fanbases. It can't work in isolation. Until we all learn to see opposition as human beings then this madness will continue.

I suppose what I'm trying to say is that this mess has many ingredients. It's a shit sandwich of multiple layers.
Great post, all very true.
When you think about it rationally, its actually difficult to believe that in this day and age we have thousands of people, every week, chanting about people dying and suffering. Its absolutely abhorrent.  It takes a special kind of c*nt to think its acceptable to do so. The authorities and clubs have to shoulder much of the blame. Its time for a zero tolerance approach to these Neanderthals.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 07:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:50:34 pm
Oh, I agree with that. I think the problem there is that in the face of relentless provocation from certain fanbases the number of ours willing to speak up and try to self-police dwindles. It's easy for any of us to sit behind our keyboard and say what should happen, but those there in the heat of the moment, with emotion running through their veins, will often react differently. Again, this is not to condone it. More to try to understand it.

Self-policing also needs to take place across the board. Just LFC fans applying it in isolation is not sustainable. There has been conversation around the dehumanisation of our fans in the eyes of many in this country. A dehumanisation that leads to certain types feeling we are fair game for all manner of abuse. But I think it's also the case that certain opposition dehumanise themselves too, and this can lead to a feeling that lashing things at them is also fair game.

When you pay good money for a ticket to a match, then stand there for 90 minutes singing about poverty, deprivation, unemployment, disasters, grief etc you show yourself as devoid of humanity. When you show that you are devoid of humanity, it makes it much easier for others to see you as unworthy of respect and actually fair game for attack. In the end people stop seeing others as people, and it's this that makes people believe their bad behaviour in response is acceptable.

I think if opposition behaved with more humanity and dignity then many more of us would be much more likely to attempt to self-police. But when confronted by a constant stream of bitterness, hatred and lack of human decency it can so easily revert to an us and them scenario. Once that happens, bad behaviour is pretty much inevitable. Even some who would normally say ''knock it off'' can then fade into the background and let it go.

Personally, I believe football itself needs to self-police more effectively. Across the board. Not just one or two fanbases. It can't work in isolation. Until we all learn to see opposition as human beings then this madness will continue.

I suppose what I'm trying to say is that this mess has many ingredients. It's a shit sandwich of multiple layers.

Excellent post.

The bit that probably gets me the most is people from Manchester singing things like 'feed the scousers, let them know it's Christmas time'. How many of those people would have been in Manchester City centre before the game or got off a train and walked through Piccadilly gardens and seen the hordes of homeless people.

Why are working-class people doing the bidding of the right-wing media and politicians.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,014
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm »
People look into that feed the scousers song far too much. It really isn't that deep lads. Manchester has all the same problems Liverpool has as a city and those who sing it know it. It's just shite 'banter' to get a reaction from people.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,948
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10’ Haaland 20’ Fabio 46’ Mharez 47’ Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:56:44 pm
Undoubtedly.

What about the Man City fans who taunted Liverpool fans with Hillsborough slurs. There seems to be double standards applied. When Liverpool fans unfurled a banner at Old Trafford in 2017 this is what happened.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-manchester-united-fans-jailed-13392161

The judge handed all nine men jail terms as he condemned otherwise “intelligent hard-working men” with respectable jobs for their behaviour on the night.

He said the banner sparked a “guaranteed” act of tribalism from United fans, who hurled abuse and then used their fists.

barrister Michael Brady, prosecuting, said: ““This was not just an innocent celebration. Individually and collectively they caused a number of Manchester United fans to react in a variety of ways including, inevitably, the use of violence.”

So why has there been no mention of the sick Man City chants, no apology from City and Guardiola. You know like Liverpool did over homophobic chanting. Until City come out and have the bollocks to condemn their fans then things are just going to get worse.


Al this is the second of your comparisons with literally zero basis. Like it or not, the legal system will always come down on physical violence more than they will on verbal abuse. And personally that aligns with how I see things too.

First you compared the violence and people chanting vile stuff. Now you're comparing people going into the opposition end and provoking rival supporters as part of a plan, and partaking in violence, with people chanting vile stuff from their section.

I personally think you are wrong to be this equivocal and you're getting caught up in emotive/tribal stuff by suggesting there's anything comparable to people hearing horrible chants and people having their head cut open by a missile.

I say that as someone with Hillsborough survivors in the family and someone whose cousin suffered a horrendous brain injury in an accident that was fortunate didn't kill him when he was a couple of years younger that this girl. It's pretty simple - if I had a choice I'd rather he suffered hearing some vile chants from people in another section of the stadium than a horrible brain injury in an accident.

It's also pretty simple when it come to blame - responsibility for this action is 0% City supporters, 0% Abu Dhabi, 100% the cowardly person who threw it (and the people he went with,who either helped or didn't prevent him doing it - both those options are equally as bad. Decent people don't let their pals act like cowardly scum like this guy was).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:20:27 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 09:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm
People look into that feed the scousers song far too much. It really isn't that deep lads. Manchester has all the same problems Liverpool has as a city and those who sing it know it. It's just shite 'banter' to get a reaction from people.

In that case, why isn't that song and similar songs used against other fanbases ?

Why aren't other fanbases called bin dippers, thieves or vermin ?

Why is it okay to taunt Liverpool fans with sick songs about the Hillsborough disaster ?

Why do the media, the football authorities and politicians completely ignore the sick chants, or are they in on the banter as well ?
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #393 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm
People look into that feed the scousers song far too much. It really isn't that deep lads. Manchester has all the same problems Liverpool has as a city and those who sing it know it. It's just shite 'banter' to get a reaction from people.

Should we look into songs about stadium disasters too much as well, as there have been other clubs that have had them as well as us?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,174
  • JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #394 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm
Al this is the second of your comparisons with literally zero basis. Like it or not, the legal system will always come down on physical violence more than they will on verbal abuse. And personally that aligns with how I see things too.

First you compared the violence and people chanting vile stuff. Now you're comparing people going into the opposition end and provoking rival supporters as part of a plan, and partaking in violence, with people chanting vile stuff from their section.

I would say both instances are entirely comparable. The legal system made it clear that provocation made the violence at the United game inevitable. Those were the words of the lead barrister for the prosecution and the judge.

Well how much provocation do Liverpool fans have to suffer before violence becomes inevitable?

99.99% of Liverpool fans will turn the other cheek but sooner or later someone is going to overstep the mark. The thing is unless City call out their fans then things are going to get worse. 

Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm
I personally think you are wrong to be this equivocal and you're getting caught up in emotive/tribal stuff by suggesting there's anything comparable to people hearing horrible chants and people having their head cut open by a missile.

I say that as someone with Hillsborough survivors in the family and someone whose cousin suffered a horrendous brain injury in an accident that was fortunate didn't kill him when he was a couple of years younger that this girl. It's pretty simple - if I had a choice I'd rather he suffered hearing some vile chants from people in another section of the stadium than a horrible brain injury in an accident.

It's also pretty simple when it come to blame - responsibility for this action is 0% City supporters, 0% Abu Dhabi, 100% the cowardly person who threw it (and the people he went with,who either helped or didn't prevent him doing it - both those options are equally as bad. Decent people don't let their pals act like cowardly scum like this guy was).

That is nonsense if you deliberately set out to provoke an entire fanbase over and over again. When your club, your owners, your PR people and your paid-for journalists completely ignore it then a flashpoint is inevitable. It was horrendous what happened to that poor girl but to pretend that the agent provocateurs share none of the blame is absurd.

You are correct the person who threw the pint glass is a shithouse but then again so are the mob chanting Hillsborough slurs. Above all so are the likes of City, Abu Dhabi, Guardiola and above all the City PR machine who have truly scraped the bottom of the barrel in an attempt to perpetrate hatred.

You get my heartfelt sympathy for your relative who suffered a head injury. The thing for me though is that unless City comes out and condemns their fans behaviour the way Liverpool has then this fixture will spiral out of control.



 
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline AA1122

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,654
  • You will look down and the tea will be gone.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #395 on: Yesterday at 11:16:04 pm »
Honestly, if someone throws a cup with coins in it and injures a child they should hand themselves in and grovel.

I know we all agree with that. But until that is done, the wider debate detracts from the injustice done to the child.
Logged
All around you walls are tumbling down. Stop staring at the ground.

Offline Hysterical Paper-wrapped Foal (Ponies are for life!!!)

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,432
  • Member of The Pack
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #396 on: Today at 05:03:37 am »
Interesting that no one has suggested banning alcohol
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 