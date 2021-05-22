« previous next »
CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake

  Frostymo:
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
Reply #360 on: Today at 10:21:44 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:37:49 am
Idiots are going to be idiots people in positions of power should know better.

They are but people doing these things need locking up and lifetime bans from Anfield. They're not welcome, horrible rats.

We can't do anything about what City do or what Sky or the Salford BBC pump out, but we can police our own and call them out.
  Classycara:
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10' Haaland 20' Fabio 46' Mharez 47' Salah 58 Ake
Reply #361 on: Today at 11:55:48 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:37:49 am
The bad blood between City and Liverpool fans has been created to deflect from the blood on the hands of the city owners. You go to such lengths to create such animosity and people will get hurt. You can blame the individuals who perpetrate those acts of violence but that misses the bigger picture. The people to blame for me are the people peddling hatred and animosity not the idiots falling for perceived slights.

Idiots are going to be idiots people in positions of power should know better.
Nah sorry Al mate, that's a lot of convoluted crap trying LFC supporters from responsibility.

The people perpetrating acts of violence against innocents watching their team are very much part of the big picture - if you take a weapon to a verbal argument (and turn it indiscriminately on kids), you are absolutely and unequivocally the problem.

The fact the scumbag LFC fan who did this is an idiot is in no way a mitigating factor for them causing serious harm to a little girl, nor is any chanting directed at Liverpool supporters.
  JRed:
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
Reply #362 on: Today at 12:34:02 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:55:48 am
Nah sorry Al mate, that's a lot of convoluted crap trying LFC supporters from responsibility.

The people perpetrating acts of violence against innocents watching their team are very much part of the big picture - if you take a weapon to a verbal argument (and turn it indiscriminately on kids), you are absolutely and unequivocally the problem.

The fact the scumbag LFC fan who did this is an idiot is in no way a mitigating factor for them causing serious harm to a little girl, nor is any chanting directed at Liverpool supporters.
You are right , and hopefully whoever threw the coins gets locked up, however Al does have a point. Abu Dhabi have deliberately created this toxic rivalry to try and give themselves relevance. The players vile songs on the plane, their disrespectful guard of honour, Peps constant fucking whinging everytime they dont get a decision in their favour, their false allegations, etc etc. all done to create a rivalry and deflect attention from their cheating.
  Al 666:
  JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
Reply #363 on: Today at 12:38:01 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:55:48 am
Nah sorry Al mate, that's a lot of convoluted crap trying LFC supporters from responsibility.

The people perpetrating acts of violence against innocents watching their team are very much part of the big picture - if you take a weapon to a verbal argument (and turn it indiscriminately on kids), you are absolutely and unequivocally the problem.

The fact the scumbag LFC fan who did this is an idiot is in no way a mitigating factor for them causing serious harm to a little girl, nor is any chanting directed at Liverpool supporters.

Sorry I disagree.

The idiot who launched the plastic pint glass full of coins deserves everything that is coming to him. That isn't even open to debate as far as I am concerned. He has crossed a line and will get punished.

However, the root cause is the authorities refusing to take action and the people who take great delight in setting one set of supporters against another. That is the bigger picture and is what needs addressing. Create a tinderbox atmosphere and idiots will go too far.

The two clubs tried to come together and stop things from spiraling out of control. Unfortunately, Abu Dhabi and its paid-for journalists continued to spill bile into the media. They were calling for calm whilst privately telling journalists they were still upset about Klopp's completely innocent remarks they deemed xenophobic.

Locking fans up and giving lifetime bans whilst correct is just putting a plaster over a festering sore. Until the root causes are addressed things will just get worse. You have a City fan base that has been indoctrinated into thinking they are being attacked from all sides. That everyone is out to get them.
  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  JFT 97
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
Reply #364 on: Today at 12:42:30 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:34:02 pm
You are right , and hopefully whoever threw the coins gets locked up, however Al does have a point. Abu Dhabi have deliberately created this toxic rivalry to try and give themselves relevance. The players vile songs on the plane, their disrespectful guard of honour, Peps constant fucking whinging everytime they dont get a decision in their favour, their false allegations, etc etc. all done to create a rivalry and deflect attention from their cheating.

I think it goes one step further than that. They are actively seeking to create a toxic atmosphere and then point the finger at Liverpool fans the easiest of easy targets. It is a sick attempt to deflect from their abhorrent regime and to bizarrely grab the moral high-ground.

It is sportswashing at it's ugliest.
  stockdam:
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
Reply #365 on: Today at 12:46:43 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:55:48 am
Nah sorry Al mate, that's a lot of convoluted crap trying LFC supporters from responsibility.

The people perpetrating acts of violence against innocents watching their team are very much part of the big picture - if you take a weapon to a verbal argument (and turn it indiscriminately on kids), you are absolutely and unequivocally the problem.

The fact the scumbag LFC fan who did this is an idiot is in no way a mitigating factor for them causing serious harm to a little girl, nor is any chanting directed at Liverpool supporters.

Totally agree. Theres far too much skirting around the root cause here. Its not the City fans and what they sing, its not what Klopp or Guardiola says, its not about reporting missiles being thrown at a busits about scum who believe that the rivalry justifies throwing a heavy object into the crowd below. The vast majority of us dont resort to doing this so why should we talk about the atmosphere that causes brown men to act like scum. These people have a behaviour problem and if they cannot control it then lock them away and give them therapy. If they cannot control their anger then its going to spill over in other places.a guy pushes past them in a bar and suddenly he gets glassed.

Lets stop with the its Citys fault or the medias fault and clearly state that these people need to be dealt with severely. Their lack of control is the problem..not anything external. They are not fans..they are thugs who should not be allowed to step foot in a football stadium. There is no excuse for what the idiot did and anything other than total condemnation makes us look like we are trying to find reasons why it happened as if the idiots are some kind of robots who react automatically to what others say.

Anyone who tries to injure another fan believes that violence solves problems and they do it because their mates believe its acceptable. To lob a missile into a crowd means that you have first,y dehumanised that group which then justifies the action. The problem is that they will pick other groups of people to dehumanise and do similar.

We need to condem the behaviour and call these thugs out.
  stockdam:
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
Reply #366 on: Today at 12:50:03 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:42:30 pm
I think it goes one step further than that. They are actively seeking to create a toxic atmosphere and then point the finger at Liverpool fans the easiest of easy targets. It is a sick attempt to deflect from their abhorrent regime and to bizarrely grab the moral high-ground.

It is sportswashing at it's ugliest.

You really believe that? In what way did they control the mind of the scum who threw the missile? Does it make you want to do similar? I dont for one second believe it does as you are not that type of person. If not then stop making up stories that indirectly justifies what was done. The guy injured an innocent young girl. He is responsible for his actions. We are not the victims here of some mind control. The young girl is the victim.
