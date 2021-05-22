Nah sorry Al mate, that's a lot of convoluted crap trying LFC supporters from responsibility.
The people perpetrating acts of violence against innocents watching their team are very much part of the big picture - if you take a weapon to a verbal argument (and turn it indiscriminately on kids), you are absolutely and unequivocally the problem.
The fact the scumbag LFC fan who did this is an idiot is in no way a mitigating factor for them causing serious harm to a little girl, nor is any chanting directed at Liverpool supporters.
Sorry I disagree.
The idiot who launched the plastic pint glass full of coins deserves everything that is coming to him. That isn't even open to debate as far as I am concerned. He has crossed a line and will get punished.
However, the root cause is the authorities refusing to take action and the people who take great delight in setting one set of supporters against another. That is the bigger picture and is what needs addressing. Create a tinderbox atmosphere and idiots will go too far.
The two clubs tried to come together and stop things from spiraling out of control. Unfortunately, Abu Dhabi and its paid-for journalists continued to spill bile into the media. They were calling for calm whilst privately telling journalists they were still upset about Klopp's completely innocent remarks they deemed xenophobic.
Locking fans up and giving lifetime bans whilst correct is just putting a plaster over a festering sore. Until the root causes are addressed things will just get worse. You have a City fan base that has been indoctrinated into thinking they are being attacked from all sides. That everyone is out to get them.