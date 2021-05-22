Nah sorry Al mate, that's a lot of convoluted crap trying LFC supporters from responsibility.



The people perpetrating acts of violence against innocents watching their team are very much part of the big picture - if you take a weapon to a verbal argument (and turn it indiscriminately on kids), you are absolutely and unequivocally the problem.



The fact the scumbag LFC fan who did this is an idiot is in no way a mitigating factor for them causing serious harm to a little girl, nor is any chanting directed at Liverpool supporters.



Totally agree. Theres far too much skirting around the root cause here. Its not the City fans and what they sing, its not what Klopp or Guardiola says, its not about reporting missiles being thrown at a bus its about scum who believe that the rivalry justifies throwing a heavy object into the crowd below. The vast majority of us dont resort to doing this so why should we talk about the atmosphere that causes brown men to act like scum. These people have a behaviour problem and if they cannot control it then lock them away and give them therapy. If they cannot control their anger then its going to spill over in other places .a guy pushes past them in a bar and suddenly he gets glassed.Lets stop with the its Citys fault or the medias fault and clearly state that these people need to be dealt with severely. Their lack of control is the problem ..not anything external. They are not fans ..they are thugs who should not be allowed to step foot in a football stadium. There is no excuse for what the idiot did and anything other than total condemnation makes us look like we are trying to find reasons why it happened as if the idiots are some kind of robots who react automatically to what others say.Anyone who tries to injure another fan believes that violence solves problems and they do it because their mates believe its acceptable. To lob a missile into a crowd means that you have first,y dehumanised that group which then justifies the action. The problem is that they will pick other groups of people to dehumanise and do similar.We need to condem the behaviour and call these thugs out.