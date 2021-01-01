I was at the back of the away section. If it happened at the end of the game, I think I may have seen that pint pot getting thrown about 20 or 30 rows in front of me. I remember being appalled that a few things were clearly getting thrown over the top in front of me. I also thought the way the plastic pint pot flew towards the Man City supporters below was odd. If it was filled with coins, that would explain the way it flew.



That is very premeditated and anyone doing that deserves prosecution.



I am going to respond to that email we got sent to give what information I have which isnt very much but would give them a focus of where to look on the CCTV.