I remember the barrage of sharpened 50p pieces hurtled over the Kippax divide in that infamous Man U cup replay clash. They would clang off the barriers, our fans couldn't get out of the ground quick enough to sort the fuckers out.
Lost all touch with footy now though, those days where bad but it was par for the course, and it was mostly like minded fellas settling the score, that night in Manchester the police where not really interested in getting involved.
It's a shithouse thing to do to chuck anything dangerous into a crowded area in the ground, but obviously some morons are still living in the past. Those days should be well and truly over, no matter what the provocation.
If anyone is charged and found guilty of this incident, they should face jail time and a life time ban from any football ground.