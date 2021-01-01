« previous next »
Author Topic: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake

Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #280 on: Today at 12:47:29 pm »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 08:25:09 am
I sincerely hope someone breaks Rodri's legs soon
Id settle for refs punishing him for kicking people.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #281 on: Today at 12:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:25:49 pm
Is Virgil going to be back for the Villa game?

Yep.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #282 on: Today at 01:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 12:19:55 pm
As I said, theyre massive twats. And I dont doubt that many deserve a smack. But if you Chuck something like that youve got no control over where it lands or who it hits so its on you (not you, whoever threw it) if you end up doing damage.

Lobbing stuff is shithouse behaviour. If you're that way inclined, get eyes on the c*nt singing it and then get it there and fucking batter that person.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #283 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:11:13 pm
Lobbing stuff is shithouse behaviour. If you're that way inclined, get eyes on the c*nt singing it and then get it there and fucking batter that person.

Or if it truly is just a shit minority, the entire support just slow claps them until they stop.

Do it every time there's a shit, vile chant.

Be the bigger human beings.
Logged

Online Koplass

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #284 on: Today at 01:18:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:07:25 pm
They spent the entire game at Anfield mocking the dead, have openly mocked and sang about fans being battered and spent this game doing the same and mocking the poor of the city. It was no surprise someone was eventually going to rise up and react. They've caused this, both as a set of fans and as a club (and we've been pathetic as a club as well)

Time to ban each others fans from away games as has been said above

No, this is cowardly , indiscriminate, violence. We should absolutely be condemning this as a set of fans, not making excuses. If someone in our support had an issue with their songs, why not wait outside the ground afterwards and front up to some of their adult, male supporters?

Instead, they've chucked a missile at a kid. If we get banned from their ground for this (assuming it's true), then we have nobody else to blame. This is reprehensible and worthy of jail time and absolutely drags our name through the mud - which is really the last thing we needed.

How have we got people this stupid and violent in our support??
« Last Edit: Today at 01:41:06 pm by Koplass »
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:18:37 pm »
Quote from: whits14864 on Today at 11:36:41 am
https://twitter.com/cornwelldaniel/status/1606077442581532674?s=21&t=QMnWp8pGjjLWrk9YgIZDhQ
It's such cowardly behaviour. Nothing new though. A Liverpool fan lost an eye at the Etihad in recent years due to Abu Dhabi 'fans' throwing coins. Maine Road was also notorious for their lot throwing crisp packets full of piss and shit into the away section in the corner of the Kippax, as well as other assorted missiles. Their neighbours also relished showering the away fans in the Scoreboard End with pre-sharpened coins from K-Stand. They never seem arsed when it's not them on the receiving end.

I feel for the kid who was hit last night, but I also feel for the numerous fans of ours I've seen with head and face injuries due to coin-throwing Mancs when we've gone there. Sadly, with such behaviour, it's usually the innocent who get hurt because throwing things into crowds is so cowardly indiscriminate.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:11:13 pm
Lobbing stuff is shithouse behaviour. If you're that way inclined, get eyes on the c*nt singing it and then get it there and fucking batter that person.
I used to get eye contact with gobshites in K-Stand at Old Trafford and stir the fuckers out for ages until they shut the fuck up. 👀
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online SnowGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:32:45 pm »
Awful throwing things down from the stands.

No mention of the Liverpool fan in the city end who got punched before three others piled on before he was ejected. Granted he made it obvious he was a Liverpool fan but still sh*those behaviour to punch unprovoked and then three others throw digs in. My boy had to keep me away from getting involved before a steward came running over.

He was just looking at his phone when it happened, 50+ year old guy tells him to watch him mouth and then grabs him and pulls him to him before punching him.

Honestly not sure why they hate us so much, you could sense the viciousness transfer over to the stands after fabinhos incident in the 2nd half, felt quite toxic.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline number 168

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #288 on: Today at 01:35:05 pm »
 "Maine Road was also notorious for their lot throwing crisp packets full of piss and shit into the away section in the corner of the Kippax, as well as other assorted missiles."
It was so bad that they had to erect a big net to try and stop them throwing things. Never saw any other action taken though as bricks and other stuff got lobbed over.
Logged

Online Koplass

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #289 on: Today at 01:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 01:18:37 pm
It's such cowardly behaviour. Nothing new though. A Liverpool fan lost an eye at the Etihad in recent years due to Abu Dhabi 'fans' throwing coins. Maine Road was also notorious for their lot throwing crisp packets full of piss and shit into the away section in the corner of the Kippax, as well as other assorted missiles. Their neighbours also relished showering the away fans in the Scoreboard End with pre-sharpened coins from K-Stand. They never seem arsed when it's not them on the receiving end.

I feel for the kid who was hit last night, but I also feel for the numerous fans of ours I've seen with head and face injuries due to coin-throwing Mancs when we've gone there. Sadly, with such behaviour, it's usually the innocent who get hurt because throwing things into crowds is so cowardly indiscriminate.

It isn't anything new but we need to condemn it without bringing up what they've done in the past. That's their favourite trick, after all - "Yeah, we sing about Hillsborough now but you sang about Munich 40 years ago so we're as bad as each other..."

Throwing a pint glass full of coins at a child is infinitely worse than singing 'feed the scousers' and honestly deserves the worst punishment going. We need to do what we accuse them of failing to do as a fanbase and self-police. 
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline mikeb58

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #290 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm »
I remember the barrage of sharpened 50p pieces hurtled over the Kippax divide in that infamous Man U cup replay clash. They would clang off the barriers, our fans couldn't get out of the ground quick enough to sort the fuckers out.
 
Lost all touch with footy now though, those days where bad but it was par for the course, and it was mostly like minded fellas settling the score, that night in Manchester the police where not really interested in getting involved.

It's a shithouse thing to do to chuck anything dangerous into a crowded area in the ground, but obviously some morons are still living in the past. Those days should be well and truly over, no matter what the provocation.

If anyone is charged and found guilty of this incident, they should face jail time and a life time ban from any football ground.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:41 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #291 on: Today at 01:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 01:35:57 pm
It isn't anything new but we need to condemn it without bringing up what they've done in the past. That's their favourite trick, after all - "Yeah, we sing about Hillsborough now but you sang about Munich 40 years ago so we're as bad as each other..."

Throwing a pint glass full of coins at a child is infinitely worse than singing 'feed the scousers' and honestly deserves the worst punishment going. We need to do what we accuse them of failing to do as a fanbase and self-police. 

IF it happened, it wasn't thrown at a child, it was lashed iniscriminately into a crowd, so lets not start that narrative, fucking Sky would love to run with that story. If it did happen, I hope they catch whoever did it and they get dealt with.

Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 01:38:00 pm
I remember the barrage of sharpened 50p pieces hurtled over the Kippax divide in that infamous Man U cup replay clash. They would clang off the barriers, our fans couldn't get out of the ground quick enough to sort the fuckers out.
 
Lost all touch with footy now though, those days where bad but it was par for the course, and it was mostly like minded fellas settling the score, that night in Manchester the police where not really interested in getting involved.

It's a shithouse thing to do to chuck anything dangerous into a crowded area in the ground, but obviously some people are still living in the past. Those days should be well and truly over, no matter what the provocation.



I remember Spurs at Anfield lashing coins into the Kemlyn, be about 1979/80, you could see them glinting in the floodlights. I was also at a LC semi v City, Feb 81 and they were throwing bricks over the divide. Some Manc got dragged into the South and fucking battered for it.

Footy is going back to those dark ages and its shite.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #292 on: Today at 01:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 01:35:57 pm
we need to condemn it without bringing up what they've done in the past.

This.

There has been so much tit-for-tat between all fanbases that there's always a 'justification' for anything done by a 'minority'. Then that transgression allows the next one, allows the next one, allows the next one...

Whataboutery is just about the shittiest response anyone can ever give when trying to justify actions.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #293 on: Today at 01:48:43 pm »
How did the youngsters do?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #294 on: Today at 01:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 01:35:57 pm
It isn't anything new but we need to condemn it without bringing up what they've done in the past. That's their favourite trick, after all - "Yeah, we sing about Hillsborough now but you sang about Munich 40 years ago so we're as bad as each other..."

Throwing a pint glass full of coins at a child is infinitely worse than singing 'feed the scousers' and honestly deserves the worst punishment going. We need to do what we accuse them of failing to do as a fanbase and self-police.
I certainly don't condone it. Them? Well they did it in the past and still do it now. Nothing has changed. It's just that the outrage only shows up when it's our end that does it.

The pint pot was not specifically thrown at a child. It was thrown indiscriminately and hit a child. Therein lies the cowardly madness of lashing things into crowds.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:48:34 pm
This.

There has been so much tit-for-tat between all fanbases that there's always a 'justification' for anything done by a 'minority'. Then that transgression allows the next one, allows the next one, allows the next one...

Whataboutery is just about the shittiest response anyone can ever give when trying to justify actions.
Whilst I agree with you, I also have one eye on the fact that problems don't usually just pop up in isolation. Bad blood builds over time and through experiences. It's sort of like a domino effect. Left unaddressed, things fester. When things fester, they get toxic. In modern media and social media culture bad blood is actually encouraged and promoted for dramatic effect and headlines. So it's no surprise when bad blood spills over into bad behaviour. We need to look at causes rather than symptoms if we are ever going to move forward.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:12:14 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:48:43 pm
How did the youngsters do?
Kelleher (if he counts) excellent and couldn't do much about the goals, calm with the ball at his feet. Bajcetic tidy on the ball but out of his depth in terms of the physicality and anticipation required for that position. Elliott not at his best and looked rusty. Carvalho had some good moments and took his goal well, taken off at half-time so didn't get much time to make more of an impression.
Logged

Online Koplass

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:46:31 pm
IF it happened, it wasn't thrown at a child, it was lashed iniscriminately into a crowd, so lets not start that narrative, fucking Sky would love to run with that story. If it did happen, I hope they catch whoever did it and they get dealt with.

But it hit a child, that's what happens when you lash things around indiscriminately because you're too cowardly to take someone on directly. There are no excuses for this, at all.

I've laughed in the past at their hysteria over the Koppaberg bottle hitting the bus but this is the type of thing that is actually deserving of a bit of hysteria. A young girl could have been very, very seriously injured. I don't care what they sing or how many times they call Klopp xenophobic, we can't be lobbing heavy objects into their crowd.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #298 on: Today at 02:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 02:14:24 pm
But it hit a child, that's what happens when you lash things around indiscriminately because you're too cowardly to take someone on directly. There are no excuses for this, at all.

I've laughed in the past at their hysteria over the Koppaberg bottle hitting the bus but this is the type of thing that is actually deserving of a bit of hysteria. A young girl could have been very, very seriously injured. I don't care what they sing or how many times they call Klopp xenophobic, we can't be lobbing heavy objects into their crowd.

Maybe they were aiming at the child's dad, who was singing vile songs about us?  Would be ironic if that was what happened!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 02:14:24 pm
But it hit a child, that's what happens when you lash things around indiscriminately because you're too cowardly to take someone on directly. There are no excuses for this, at all.

I've laughed in the past at their hysteria over the Koppaberg bottle hitting the bus but this is the type of thing that is actually deserving of a bit of hysteria. A young girl could have been very, very seriously injured. I don't care what they sing or how many times they call Klopp xenophobic, we can't be lobbing heavy objects into their crowd.

Don't get me wrong I detest what has happened, but I don't want to see the story twisted. It's like when Carra gollied at that fella and hit his kid, the story was "Carragher spits at a Child", which wasn't the truth. We don't want this story twisted into "pint pot full of coins thrown at a child", when the reality is some prick lashed it (if it really happened) without knowing where it was going to land and a poor child was the victim of the act. It could have easily been a man/woman who it hit.

Its like when I've seen coins, bricks and darts thrown at Anfield from away fans, they just want to hit someone, they don't have an actual target.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #300 on: Today at 02:37:24 pm »
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #301 on: Today at 02:39:03 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:11:13 pm
Lobbing stuff is shithouse behaviour. If you're that way inclined, get eyes on the c*nt singing it and then get it there and fucking batter that person.

Identify them, throw them to the police and ban them for life. They've got no place at Liverpool.

No excusing these scumbags and they're no better than the twats at City. They give us all a bad name.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline skidz73

  
  
  
  • Posts: 3,995
  • Don't Drink and Post.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #302 on: Today at 02:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:29:11 pm
Maybe they were aiming at the child's dad, who was singing vile songs about us?  Would be ironic if that was what happened!

Fookin hell.
Logged
By the way, I should tell you that I havent had a chance to shower while making my way up here, my balls are extra vinegary.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #303 on: Today at 02:46:34 pm »
Quote from: skidz73 on Today at 02:39:07 pm
Fookin hell.

Tonge firmly in cheek  ;) ;D
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,258
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #304 on: Today at 02:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 02:39:03 pm
Identify them, throw them to the police and ban them for life. They've got no place at Liverpool.

No excusing these scumbags and they're no better than the twats at City. They give us all a bad name.

I'm talking about the Manc c*nt.

I know if some c*nt sung about Hillsborough in front of my brother, he'd fucking batter the c*nt to within an inch of their lives.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,594
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #305 on: Today at 02:49:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:31:55 am
I am absolutely gutted we are out but I dont think we should be too harsh with criticism. We were up against a very strong and incredibly motivated City side who were going at it full pelt but even then we hung in and scored some good goals. We kept going and had some nark about us, which was great to see.

They are an amazing side. They did that to our first choice midfield last season and really the game that finished 2-2 and this one went a similar way, and in that game we had our full complement of players.

Ultimately its hard to draw many conclusions. I personally doubt you will see the best of us soon because we are so compromised by injuries and what we have, but that doubt can be removed between Monday and just after the new year.

Sign a forward.

I think Bobby having an injury at the last training session wobbled us as well. City (with only 5 players Pep ? fucking plonker) were lashing out a top class midfield, the top class midfield in the country, are a formidable opponent.
They are an exceptionally good team. As for us it's all hands on deck. Villa is a big game and a win would be huge. That'll be enough for me this week. Sorry to go out just because I like watching us to be honest !
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,826
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #306 on: Today at 03:05:04 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:47:09 pm
I'm talking about the Manc c*nt.

I know if some c*nt sung about Hillsborough in front of my brother, he'd fucking batter the c*nt to within an inch of their lives.

But you can't throw missiles into a crowd with families in, it's an indiscriminate thing.

Absolute dickheads doing that.

Also a bad thing to say, and it shouldn't be the case, but you know when you go to Manchester what you'll have to put with in the ground, if you can't handle it without breaking the law (and throwing things isn't self defence) then don't go and give your ticket to someone who will behave themselves. Our fanbase and people get tarnished enough as it is. And, yes, the club should do more.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:17:46 pm by Frostymo, laaaaa! »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #307 on: Today at 03:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:48:34 pm
This.

There has been so much tit-for-tat between all fanbases that there's always a 'justification' for anything done by a 'minority'. Then that transgression allows the next one, allows the next one, allows the next one...

Whataboutery is just about the shittiest response anyone can ever give when trying to justify actions.

This^^
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,258
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #308 on: Today at 03:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 03:05:04 pm
But you can't throw missiles into a crowd with families in, it's an indiscriminate thing.

Absolute dickheads doing that.

Also a bad thing to say, and it shouldn't be the case, but you know when you go to Manchester what you'll have to put with in the ground, if you can't handle it without breaking the law (and throwing things isn't self defence) then don't go and give your ticket to someone who will behave themselves. Our fanbase and people get tarnished enough as it is. And, yes, the club should do more.

Mate I know that and I'm not in any way condoning it. What I said was, if you are that way inclined and some c*nt is giving it the Hillsborough chants, pick them out and give them a fucking kicking. You don't lash shit into the crowd.

And why the fuck should people not go because of these c*nts and their behaviour? GMP, the look the other way when its Scousers c*nts and Abu Dhabi and the other shower, need to sort their own fucking shit out.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #309 on: Today at 03:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 03:05:04 pm
But you can't throw missiles into a crowd with families in, it's an indiscriminate thing.

Absolute dickheads doing that.

Also a bad thing to say, and it shouldn't be the case, but you know when you go to Manchester what you'll have to put with in the ground, if you can't handle it without breaking the law (and throwing things isn't self defence) then don't go and give your ticket to someone who will behave themselves. Our fanbase and people get tarnished enough as it is. And, yes, the club should do more.

Which makes me think they probably went into the ground with that intent. I doubt this was a knee-jerk reaction to the Mancs singing the shit they always sing.

I hope the club bans whoever it was for life, I hope they're prosecuted and I hope this is roundly condemned by any of the fan groups that represent us.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,155
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #310 on: Today at 03:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:17:11 pm
I thought that originally as a pint glass full of coins sounds pretty far-fetched, especially in a time when a lot of people don´t even carry cash. But there is a few people on that twitter thread corroborating it, saying they were sat nearby or whatever. Still hearsay for now of course.

Fucked up if true. Not just a ban - that should be a prisonable offence.

The "fans" corroborating are very convenient.
Logged

Online storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #311 on: Today at 03:35:50 pm »
I was at the back of the away section. If it happened at the end of the game, I think I may have seen that pint pot getting thrown about 20 or 30 rows in front of me. I remember being appalled that a few things were clearly getting thrown over the top in front of me. I also thought the way the plastic pint pot flew towards the Man City supporters below was odd. If it was filled with coins, that would explain the way it flew.

That is very premeditated and anyone doing that deserves prosecution.

I am going to respond to that email we got sent to give what information I have which isnt very much but would give them a focus of where to look on the CCTV.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,937
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #312 on: Today at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: whits14864 on Today at 11:36:41 am
https://twitter.com/cornwelldaniel/status/1606077442581532674?s=21&t=QMnWp8pGjjLWrk9YgIZDhQ
Have to be fucking scum to do that. Hope they find them and they get what they deserve.
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:48:51 am
Reap what you sow I'm afraid
Have to be an incredibly fucking low person to think a fifteen year old girl had it (GBH) coming because she attended a match to support her team. Reflects extremely badly on you Scott
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 01:35:57 pm
It isn't anything new but we need to condemn it without bringing up what they've done in the past. That's their favourite trick, after all - "Yeah, we sing about Hillsborough now but you sang about Munich 40 years ago so we're as bad as each other..."

Throwing a pint glass full of coins at a child is infinitely worse than singing 'feed the scousers' and honestly deserves the worst punishment going. We need to do what we accuse them of failing to do as a fanbase and self-police. 
Fucking amen - another great post. I hope the majority who have insight on this share your values and principles.
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 03:35:50 pm
I am going to respond to that email we got sent to give what information I have which isnt very much but would give them a focus of where to look on the CCTV.
Good on you mate
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
« Reply #313 on: Today at 03:39:15 pm »
Bad bellends infront of me repeatedly spitting down into Tier 2 in the last 15 mins of the game.
Vile.

Going to report it too I think.
Logged
