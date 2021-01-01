« previous next »
City can do that to any team and have done it to us even with a better functioning midfield. Well be much better for a game like that. Shit to be on the wrong end of it and cant really argue despite having some decent chances of our own.
If we had shown glimpses in the 14 league matches so far, but apart from Bournemouth, I dont recall a single game where we looked comfortable or controlled the game..how people think we can suddenly change the results..Im genuinely worried about Villa and Brentford away.even Leicester at home..Im expecting the usual conceding the first goal.

So frustrating we didnt have a plan B for Tchoumani.
Have you been watching this season?

Brighton, Fulham, Arsenal, West Ham, Southampton, Napoli to name a few have done this to us
Just got in from the game. Got corporate tickets through work. Half the boxes empty, a band playing Beatles to the city fans and a loudspeaker shoutout the names of the players as they came off the bus. It was a cringe fest from start to finish. The light show at the beginning was piss funny. Half expected Ray Vaughan to call out Max n Paddy with their robot in robot wars.
 
When city scored Ray piped up like a wrestling commentator. When we scored he was like Martin Tyler. They only sang two songs I recognised, blue moon and feed the scousers. Oh and cmon city for about a min here and there. Sure they sung two united songs.

As for the game, Var calamity Coote was an absolute weapon. Sure there was a blatant pen not given and numerous fouls they did where he just waved play on. I lost my shit after the fifth one and got a load of verbals off the locals. Had a warning for giving it them back in the Bell end.

Thought they bullied our midfield in the first half. Carvalho was constantly ball watching and weak in possession. Felt like the game was passing him by. Same with Milner. No idea what that markinb was for Akes goal. Was shocking. Fab impressed me with his performance when he came on. Tidy with the ball and was getting booted left and right for it. No wonder he took that yellow.
Hey ho, we move on. This time last year we were 13 points ahead of 5th so were not concerned about CL qualification so the LC was useful and helped give some 2nd team players some games. This year the last thing we need is three more games in January to go with the 6 games we already have scheduled before 21st January (and another on the 28th if we beat Wolves in the FAC)


So, disappointed but relieved in a way, we can't play in all the finals this year like last because the squad is under pressure, this was the least important.
Were sleep walking into mediocrity.
For as much as Gomez didnt play well he created two of our best chances and should have probably had two assists.
Most of their chances came from us handing the ball to them. Matip gave loads away, Carvalho, Thiago and salah. All guilty of trying to do a flick or a trick when team mates were in space just needed a simple ball to feet. That first half particularly was bad for that. They pressed us well and broke quickly when we kindly put it on a plate for them to run at us. Ill give them credit for that. Disappointed we didnt get at their fullbacks as i thought they were dreadful
People need to realise this was an intense warm up for the main game on Monday. We all would've like to win and progress but it really isn't that big of a deal at this moment in time for us.   :D

Which in turn puts an even more unflattering light on our midfield.

I know it is considered sacrilege around these parts to even mention it, but at what point is it reasonable to expect Thiago to actually produce some goals and assists to go along with the cooing noises he generates? Roughly 60 games now, playing behind Salah and Mane for most of them. His numbers are just dreadful.
He's more of the pre Assist kind of guy.  :D
I'm amazed this game was decided by a single goal, didn't feel remotely close (at times this can be indicative of something positive, like grit, but I didn't see it that way).

Didn't think we were all that competitive - obviously predominantly in midfield - and I'm not just limiting that to the end, which was a damp squib (looked liked we were going through the motions of a 3-0). Was all topped off by a horrendous combination of three or four serious errors in the one area we've remained excellent (set pieces) leading to their winner.

Just had nothing coherent to offer in midfield (and I don't think that was limited to the youngsters - Thiago and Elliot had no platform to get on the ball/retain it nor get near them, Fabinho even managed to miss his attempt at a deliberate yellow, Hendo brought on to have a wise head and some stability goes running around near their keeper vacating his position and not following the team's press. Chamberlain got bollocked by Matip for twice in a couple of minutes just watching and letting their right flank pass him by having already just watched them for their corner goal.

Gonna have to hope that Keita and Jones are able to bring something complementary to the usual group, because we're approaching 'full strength' there and they still look just as likely to be physically unable to compete with Fulham's midfield as they were at the start of the season. We badly need a fast player that can tackle - doesn't even matter if he can't do anything else but pass it safely to a better player, it'd elevate the rest of the team in lots of situations.
I know it is considered sacrilege around these parts to even mention it, but at what point is it reasonable to expect Thiago to actually produce some goals and assists to go along with the cooing noises he generates? Roughly 60 games now, playing behind Salah and Mane for most of them. His numbers are just dreadful.

It's not sacrilege to ask it, it just doesn't make very much sense as it's not his role in the team. It has never been his role in any of the teams he's ever played in. Goals and assists come when players are in around the box, Thiago's position on the field is far deeper than most of the players in our team. His role is to receive the ball, keep it under pressure and move it on to shift the opposition around until we have an overload in a position that can be exploited. His goals and assists last season were more or less consistent with the numbers he gets across his career at Barca and Bayern.

The issue isn't any one player, it's the fact that we seem to be picking sides that don't have complementary strengths and weaknesses. Today we played with Bajcetic, Elliott and Thiago in midfield, Carvalho in attack and Gomez at CB. That's a physically weak side. It's in stark contrast to the way our midfielders and fullbacks complemented each other in 19-20, even when we played second string players.

I'm not that bothered about losing this game, I'd rather lose this than one of the coming league games. It is a bit depressing looking at the squad now, we seem to get physically dominated every time we play no matter who it is.
