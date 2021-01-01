I'm amazed this game was decided by a single goal, didn't feel remotely close (at times this can be indicative of something positive, like grit, but I didn't see it that way).



Didn't think we were all that competitive - obviously predominantly in midfield - and I'm not just limiting that to the end, which was a damp squib (looked liked we were going through the motions of a 3-0). Was all topped off by a horrendous combination of three or four serious errors in the one area we've remained excellent (set pieces) leading to their winner.



Just had nothing coherent to offer in midfield (and I don't think that was limited to the youngsters - Thiago and Elliot had no platform to get on the ball/retain it nor get near them, Fabinho even managed to miss his attempt at a deliberate yellow, Hendo brought on to have a wise head and some stability goes running around near their keeper vacating his position and not following the team's press. Chamberlain got bollocked by Matip for twice in a couple of minutes just watching and letting their right flank pass him by having already just watched them for their corner goal.



Gonna have to hope that Keita and Jones are able to bring something complementary to the usual group, because we're approaching 'full strength' there and they still look just as likely to be physically unable to compete with Fulham's midfield as they were at the start of the season. We badly need a fast player that can tackle - doesn't even matter if he can't do anything else but pass it safely to a better player, it'd elevate the rest of the team in lots of situations.