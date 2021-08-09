« previous next »
Author Topic: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake  (Read 1394 times)

CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
Quote from: twootuurtlediivvaas on December 19, 2022, 04:11:01 pm

MAN CITY v LIVERPOOL - ETIHAD, LEAGUE CUP Round of 16

Finally, FINALLY proper football is back. And what a way to restart.

We started part one of this season of two halves against City with a comprehensive victory in the Community Shield, hopefully we can do the same as we kick off part two. However we then need to maintain that impressive form rather than the patchiness that followed last time. Having said that as the break started we had won 8 of our last 10 matches so things had begun to improve.

We suffered from more than our fair share of injuries during part one, but aside from long term absentees Diaz, Jota & Melo I think once everyone returns from World Cup duty thats it currently (probably have to adjust this five times in the run up to the game).

So I think it's very likely we'll go strong here. Cup tie away at rivals, players needing game time/rhythm before the league games, largely fit squad - I think we'll field the strongest available starting 11.

I'm not sure what that is yet, not even sure whether Klopp will until he's seen players arriving back today. If we don't include anyone except Darwin who played in the WC then I suspect our line up may not be too different from those who started against Milan. And it could be potentially stronger if any of those who reached the QF's of the WC are available.

I have no idea what line up they will field but I'm sure Haaland will be chomping at the bit, and De Bruyne didn't have the longest of WC campaigns so they won't be short of first teamers either, regardless of what Pep may say.

Anyway, having not watched a game since the highlights of the Southampton win, I'm really looking forward to, not just this game, but the second part of this season. I genuinely think we can still be in the shake up for all the trophy's although I absolutely accept that the League will take a near miracle.
Before the break Darwin was beginning to turn all the dangerous play and chances into goals. Harvey was really taking great strides again, wouldn't be surprised if he has a pivitol role in whatever we do this season. Now with a decent rest into the likes of Bobby, Mo, Thiago & Robbo I think regardless of what happens in this game there's still a lot to play for this season. We were just getting things right as the season paused, so I'm hoping for a fast start, a win and then keep building from there.

It's good to have you back Reds




We are back bitches!!
Re: CC4R: Man City vs Liverpool
Re: CC4R: Man City vs Liverpool
Re: CC4R: Man City vs Liverpool
City may have just gone a wee bit stronger than us *cough*
Re: CC4R: Man City vs Liverpool
Its desperately trying to drum up an atmosphere .

Flogging a dead horse
Re: CC4R: Man City vs Liverpool
0 under way Haaland with a break and tries to chip Kelleher
Re: CC4R: Man City vs Liverpool
1 break by the reds and Darwins shot is blocked for a corner


Re: CC4R: Man City vs Liverpool
4 corner to them..

Cleared by big Joel
Re: CC4R: Man City vs Liverpool
6 Haaland in down the right, cuts it back and they should score but its hit horribly wide
Re: CC4R: Man City vs Liverpool
9 one way traffic right now 
Re: CC4R: Man City vs Liverpool
10 1-0 Haaland

That was coming. Cross from their left and Haaland slots home

Gomez just leaves it for him .
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 0 Liverpool 0 Haaland
Getting absolutely battered here
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 0 Liverpool 0 Haaland
14 Nunez hits the post but he was offside
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 0 Liverpool 0 Haaland
We cannot pass the ball out from the back finding it in re my difficult to beat their press
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 0 Liverpool 0 Haaland
20 1-1 Carvalho

Matip takes it forward, a greta pass into the area to Milner who squares it for Carvalho (who has been absolutely terrible) to pass it into the corner
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 08:12:55 pm
So poor from Gomez, might as well not even be there :(

Not just him though!
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
24 a cross form their left  somehow it avoids two city players.  No idea how
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 08:24:01 pm
Much better for the goal!! Finding space to play into and good finish.

And then..
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
26 corner to them


Cleared
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
30 attack from the reds wen we get it around their area we are very dangerous
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
35 Carvalho tackles Rodrigo who kicks him on the leg and then pushes him over

Nothing


Then Bajetic gets a yellow not sure why..

Then Gomez lets city in and I have no idea how they dont score good save by Kelleher
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
36 now Ake has a header saved

Three of them free as well
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
37.

Guess what?

An injury


Milner coming off.  Phillips on (which terrifies me) and Gomez to right back.
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
41 ball over the top to Nunez at last and he shoots  wide
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
47 free kick to the reds 35 yards out.


Big curler to the back post and Nunezs shot goes past the post
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
HT 1-1. Somehow
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio
Fabinho on for Bajdetic, Chambelain on for Carvalho
Re: CC4R: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool 10’ Haaland 20’ Fabio
46 2-1…..


Mahrez , cuts inside Robertson and curls it round the keeper
Re: CC4R: Man City 2vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez
47 hang on 2-2

Salah!


Nunez absolutely outrageous pace by Nunez down the left to beat their full back..

Cuts it back and Salah scuffs the shot but it still goes in.
Re: CC4R: Man City 2vs 1 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah
Lewis down for City after Mo accidentally stands on his testicles
Re: CC4R: Man City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 09:09:42 pm
What the fuck happened?! I went to make popcorn and it's 2-2!?

Popcorn folks!  Popcorn!
Re: CC4R: Man City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah
Henderson replaces Elliot
Re: CC4R: Man City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah
58 3-2

FFS.

Corner to City and they take it short.  Were half asleep goes to the back post by Ake scores
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 09:18:47 pm
Wow that was something special from us, completely asleep.
Re: CC4R: MC 3-2 Liv 10 Haaland 20 Fabio 46 Mharez 47 Salah 58 Ake
65 cross by Hendo, flicked to the back post by Nunez and Robbo.


You know the next bit



Sends it into orbit..
