Christmas is a wonderful time for kids and big kids alike. Who doesn't enjoy getting presents of all shapes and sizes wrapped in brightly coloured paper with pictures of Santa Claus, reindeers, Christmas trees, elves etc.on them ? Christmas day sitting on the floor holding a gift in your lap with wonderous glee hoping to get the present you've been dreaming about for weeks. You look at the wrapped gift exclaiming "Ooh that's lovely!" before ripping asunder the beautifully wrapped paper from the box which has been expertly covered and taped to perfection.Only it's not been. Because these are the presents that you've wrapped and spent painstaking hours trying to cover a jigsaw box and a selection of perfume for your folks. I've spent the best part of 90 minutes trying to wrap these two boxes nicely and have ended up with gifts that look like they've been wrapped by Rudolph on crack with his back hooves. No fingers like.Is there an art to Christmas wrapping and if so where can I learn this necessary skill? I tried to be frugal with the roll of paper which probably instigated my disaster. The fiddly corners ended up getting ripped with a little hole appearing where if you looked hard enough you might just about guess what was inside. So I found out that if you cut thin strips off the roll you can use these to cover said holes and other unsightly creases and overlaps. Cellotape can cover a lot of unskilled folding to some degree and so these strips of paper can then cover the sticky lengths of tape, some of which get stuck with edges all scrunched up or put on arseways. You can only use so much tape before the present underneath starts to look bulky and bigger than it is. I suppose that can add to the mystery of what's inside.The two triangular folded pieces of the nearly wrapped box should fold over the top (or bottom), taped nice and neat and hey presto! a Christmas present that looks like Santa Claus himself wrapped. I got one side folded over nice but on the underneath side I ended up with two straight-ish lines of jagged overlaps taped to kingdom come. This is on the jigsaw box for my Dad. I'm going to tell him that the puzzle is actually in the guessing of which is the front and which is the back. I'm hoping it provides hours of endless fun. Which wasn't the case with wrapping the flipping thing!