The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents

The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 04:19:36 pm
Christmas is a wonderful time for kids and big kids alike. Who doesn't enjoy getting presents of all shapes and sizes wrapped in brightly coloured paper with pictures of Santa Claus, reindeers, Christmas trees, elves etc.on them ? Christmas day sitting on the floor holding a gift in your lap with wonderous glee hoping to get the present you've been dreaming about for weeks. You look at the wrapped gift exclaiming "Ooh that's lovely!" before ripping asunder the beautifully wrapped paper from the box which has been expertly covered and taped to perfection.

Only it's not been. Because these are the presents that you've wrapped and spent painstaking hours trying to cover a jigsaw box and a selection of perfume for your folks. I've spent the best part of 90 minutes trying to wrap these two boxes nicely and have ended up with gifts that look like they've been wrapped by Rudolph on crack with his back hooves. No fingers like.  :o

Is there an art to Christmas wrapping and if so where can I learn this necessary skill? I tried to be frugal with the roll of paper which probably instigated my disaster. The fiddly corners ended up getting ripped with a little hole appearing where if you looked hard enough you might just about guess what was inside. So I found out that if you cut thin strips off the roll you can use these to cover said holes and other unsightly creases and overlaps. Cellotape can cover a lot of unskilled folding to some degree and so these strips of paper can then cover the sticky lengths of tape, some of which get stuck with edges all scrunched up or put on arseways. You can only use so much tape before the present underneath starts to look bulky and bigger than it is. I suppose that can add to the mystery of what's inside.

The two triangular folded pieces of the nearly wrapped box should fold over the top (or bottom), taped nice and neat and hey presto! a Christmas present that looks like Santa Claus himself wrapped. I got one side folded over nice but on the underneath side I ended up with two straight-ish lines of jagged overlaps taped to kingdom come. This is on the jigsaw box for my Dad. I'm going to tell him that the puzzle is actually in the guessing of which is the front and which is the back. I'm hoping it provides hours of endless fun. Which wasn't the case with wrapping the flipping thing!  ::)
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 04:24:19 pm
There's definitely an art to it. I'm fucking awful at it.

I basically make sure one side of it looks neat, and the other side is a complete mess no matter what I do. This is the side that is on the bottom when the presents go under the tree and when I'm handing them out, the neat side is given face up.

My missus is a wanker, she doesn't even wrap the kids presents. Fucking annoys the fuck out of me. Half the excitement taken away because she's a prick.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 04:24:42 pm
You can always tell that presents from me have been wrapped by a bloke ;D

You spend ages wrapping nicely and then its all torn off without a thought and ends up as a pile on the floor
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 04:26:15 pm
I am atrocious at wrapping presents, go through a whole roll of tape to keep them together.  Luckily, the missus is a pro.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 04:33:10 pm
Theres no joy in it at all! A faff we have to go through to wrap up presents that your other half has told you to buy.

And God help me if its not in a box and needs a bit more imagination to wrap. Nightmare.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 04:38:31 pm
Get the presents organised. Get the wrapping, the selotape, the ribbons, the bows and the pens ready.

Then lash it all in the bin and get out to the alehouse then onto a 1 am curry

Jobs a good 'un

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 04:38:49 pm
Bah humbug
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 04:42:07 pm
I love choosing presents for people, absolutely loathe wrapping anything. Worst part of Christmas for me. And it's not even like it's a lot I have to get! Literally half a dozen or so boxes of various sizes. And yet I'll leave it to the last minute like I do every year.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 04:43:44 pm
If it's some irregular shaped thing, just put it in a gift bag with a load of that tissue paper on top so there's a bit of digging they have to do

I gave up the fight years ago
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 05:01:01 pm
At university I got a job in Waterstones where I got stuck on the wrapping up till where I was terrible, the looks of horror after I finished wrapping up  gifts was priceless.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 05:03:20 pm
Can't be arsed with all the pretentious bows, ribbons and labels that nobody bothers looking at. 

I'm not the best wrapper but I can do a presentable enough job for people to know it's been done by me and isn't a professional, paid for gift wrap.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 05:48:40 pm
Wrapping presents is easy.

There's a word for you lot, cack-handed.

;D
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 06:13:08 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 20, 2022, 04:24:42 pm
You can always tell that presents from me have been wrapped by a bloke ;D


At the risk of sounding sexist I don't think I've ever known a bloke who can wrap presents well ;D

I love wrapping up presents but I'm not massively great at them. Although when they look too perfect it just looks like a shop did it anyway (apart from any shops sheepfest works in!). What really grinds my gears is when people stick the label or bow on what's clearly the shite bottom side of the parcel with all the tape on, what kind of freak thinks that is normal? ;D
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 06:24:09 pm
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on December 20, 2022, 06:13:08 pm
At the risk of sounding sexist I don't think I've ever known a bloke who can wrap presents well ;D

That is sexist. Reported.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 06:26:07 pm
I once had something wrapped up in Selfridges in London.

This guy was immaculate with a little Poirot moustache.  He  wrapped up a present using paper, one bit of ribbon and no tape.  Genuinely an incredible thing to behold

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 06:27:40 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on December 20, 2022, 05:01:01 pm
At university I got a job in Waterstones where I got stuck on the wrapping up till where I was terrible, the looks of horror after I finished wrapping up  gifts was priceless.

They just put someone there without checking whether they can actually do a good job a wrapping stuff? Not a good policy if you ask me... ;)


I have just finished wrapping up the presents for my sister, her husband and their daughter. Thankfully, my sister does most of the present-shopping for Xmas and birthdays, so I don't have to do a lot of wrapping. I can get the small, regular shaped things done pretty neatly nowadays (struggled even with that stuff when I was younger). As soon as something's slightly bigger or irregular shaped the whole thing looks like a mess. Got my niece some Playmobil thingy with a helicopter and whatever and it's a big fucking box. Ripped the paper on one of the edges and had to repair that with tape (as I don't have any wrapping paper and I have to drop it off at the post office later) and the other parts look absolutely horrible.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 06:32:31 pm
My sister-in-law offered to do all of my nieces for me, bottle of wine for her, jobs a goodun.

Hers will look like shit, sadly.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 07:05:13 pm
We had to wrap a kayak once.

That went well.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 20, 2022, 05:48:40 pm
Wrapping presents is easy.

There's a word for you lot, cack-handed.

;D

You volunteering for next year?

I wrapped all the wife's presents yesterday, did a decent job on a few, her handbag was OK and a big box I did looks ok from the front and shit from the back.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 09:44:32 pm
I once spent an evening watching YouTube videos of Japanese people wrapping stuff without tape. Love Japanese things.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 10:12:08 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 20, 2022, 04:33:10 pm
Theres no joy in it at all! A faff we have to go through to wrap up presents that your other half has told you to buy.

And God help me if its not in a box and needs a bit more imagination to wrap. Nightmare.

You need to ask for boxes for Christmas next year, Nick - early investment in 2024.

Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 10:12:35 pm
I'm far from great, but one lesson I've learned:

Rubbish, thin wrapping paper is a false economy. Just get thicker, decent paper. You'll be glad of investing an extra few quid.

Most of ours is bought at half price or less just after Chrimble, for the following year like, then put in the loft with the deccies for the next year.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 10:37:12 pm
Its annual torture only slightly made better by the application of port or brandy.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 20, 2022, 10:38:00 pm
Quote from: Slippers on December 20, 2022, 07:05:13 pm
We had to wrap a kayak once.

That went well.

Wrappy Kayak, Motherfucker?
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 21, 2022, 08:08:28 am
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 21, 2022, 08:35:22 am
Fish suppers. Every year. At least everyone knows who they got the presents from.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 21, 2022, 08:35:41 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 20, 2022, 06:26:07 pm
I once had something wrapped up in Selfridges in London.

This guy was immaculate with a little Poirot moustache.  He  wrapped up a present using paper, one bit of ribbon and no tape.  Genuinely an incredible thing to behold



I never really realized how it was done until I went to a shopping mall that had a wrapping area where some people would wrap presents you bought in the mall that day

seeing how people did it who wrapped 1,000 things a day suddenly made it seem simple

good tight folds seem to be the way to go and prepping bits of tape on the side on the counter so they are easy to reach seem to be important
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 21, 2022, 12:32:19 pm
Used to hate wrapping presents as just couldn't do them tidily, sometimes I used to get our Mam to wrap them but then the missus knew if that has happened due to the way it's been wrapped.

The best thing I ever did was have a daughter, she's now 18, still lives at home and like her Mam is a great wrapper. She's upstairs busily wrapping now whilst I'm sat watching TV and having a glass of vino!
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 21, 2022, 12:34:48 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 20, 2022, 07:06:12 pm
You volunteering for next year?

I wrapped all the wife's presents yesterday, did a decent job on a few, her handbag was OK and a big box I did looks ok from the front and shit from the back.
yep always place them face down and they look brilliantly wrapped, the business end though is always a total mess!
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 21, 2022, 01:38:34 pm
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December 21, 2022, 12:34:48 pm
yep always place them face down and they look brilliantly wrapped, the business end though is always a total mess!

She always has a look and takes the piss out of me.

The kids just rip into them without caring, they could be wrapped in bogroll for all they care.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 21, 2022, 01:55:22 pm
This is one of my favourite parts of Christmas - wrapping everything. I take an hour, clear the living room floor so I have enough room (an ironing board is a good alternative), put something good on the TV and get it done.

Never found it particularly hard - there are plenty of youtube videos to help you!

I find it incredibly satisfying to be honest.

Agree with the good wrapping paper - that would be my tip too. And don't cut too much of it at once - if it's a boxy item, it's easy to work out just how much you need.

And if you have anything that is an awkward shape, just buy a nice box and put it in that with some crepe paper. You can buy nice, simple boxes everywhere and they're quite cheap. If they have Christmas decor on them, just neatly tape it and put a bow on it/around it.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 21, 2022, 02:01:22 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 21, 2022, 01:55:22 pm

And if you have anything that is an awkward shape, just buy a nice box and put it in that with some crepe paper. You can buy nice, simple boxes everywhere and they're quite cheap. If they have Christmas decor on them, just neatly tape it and put a bow on it/around it.


Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 21, 2022, 02:27:38 pm
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 21, 2022, 06:44:33 pm
Shops here in Amsterdam always wrap prezzys for you...no extra cost..winner as I'm shite.
...missus now says she wants all prezzys under tree same paper with labels.....Noooooooo!
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 22, 2022, 06:46:27 am
Even better when your girlfriend takes an unexpected two days off prior to Christmas when you had specifically built in time to wrap presents as it seems there's only me, my boss and one poor lad in India still left running the bank at the moment.

Decent quality paper and the pro sellotape holder/tearer thing.

Oh and don't call any bank at the moment. No-one is here
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 22, 2022, 08:12:35 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 20, 2022, 06:26:07 pm
I once had something wrapped up in Selfridges in London.
This guy was immaculate with a little Poirot moustache.  He  wrapped up a present using paper, one bit of ribbon and no tape.  Genuinely an incredible thing to behold
I don't think there's a better sight than the son of Chris in Chris' chippy Liverpool wrapping a portion of chips when he was younger.
Speedy, dexterity, neatness. Superb.
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 22, 2022, 09:03:33 am
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 20, 2022, 04:24:19 pm
There's definitely an art to it. I'm fucking awful at it.

I basically make sure one side of it looks neat, and the other side is a complete mess no matter what I do. This is the side that is on the bottom when the presents go under the tree and when I'm handing them out, the neat side is given face up.

My missus is a wanker, she doesn't even wrap the kids presents. Fucking annoys the fuck out of me. Half the excitement taken away because she's a prick.

Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 20, 2022, 04:33:10 pm
Theres no joy in it at all! A faff we have to go through to wrap up presents that your other half has told you to buy.

And God help me if its not in a box and needs a bit more imagination to wrap. Nightmare.

Why don't you two just sit down and talk it out rather than throwing shade at each other on here?
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
December 22, 2022, 09:07:00 am
Quote from: amir87 on December 22, 2022, 09:03:33 am
Why don't you two just sit down and talk it out rather than throwing shade at each other on here?

Have you tried wrapping a fridge?!
Re: The Joys Of Wrapping Christmas Presents
Today at 05:41:07 pm
I bought the wife a fridge for Christmas.  You should have seen her face light up when she opened it.

Alright, alright, Im out of here 😁
