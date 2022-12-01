« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tax Havens, 'Secrecy Jurisdictions' and Dirty Money  (Read 14 times)

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,666
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Tax Havens, 'Secrecy Jurisdictions' and Dirty Money
« on: Today at 11:25:58 am »
Couldn't find a thread for this topic, but it's an issue that's probably in my top 3 most important political interests.

I'm looking forward to this article by French Magasine XXI. Hopefully it'll be eye-opening.

https://www.icij.org/inside-icij/2022/12/french-magazine-xxi-to-publish-tax-haven-special-edition-inspired-by-icij/?utm_campaign=Sprout&utm_content=&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 