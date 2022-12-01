Couldn't find a thread for this topic, but it's an issue that's probably in my top 3 most important political interests.I'm looking forward to this article by French Magasine XXI. Hopefully it'll be eye-opening.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"