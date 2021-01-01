As much as I would love to smash these tonight, I think we also need to look at this game as a dead rubber unfortunately. No one knows what the squad is likely to be yet but there are some players you can count out automatically due to only having returned from WC recently and many of our first teamers need wrapping in cotton wool if we are to rely on them into the next part of the season.



It would be nice, but at this point, until we know, we cant rely on anything being done in the transfer window.



I can see a side consisting of cup players and those who are needing playing time such as Kelleher (obviously) Ox, Keita, Carvalho and Harvey. I also think we see Trent, Joe and Robbo and maybe Fab in a more defensive role if Milner is out, with Hendo on the bench as a sub for 25-30 minutes . I would be hesitant in having Mo and Nunez on for the whole game..maybe 60 minutes each or on in the 2nd half. I would be looking to some of the younger talent tonight to stake a claim in the case that our squad becomes too much more depleted. I want us to win every game, but the bigger picture is the league and securing at least 4th, so a win would be great but an injury free, low scoring kick about would also be ok.