this is the squad for tonight, according to the Echo (shows Bobby as available but seems not now)...
Goalkeepers: Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher.
Defenders : Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Calvin Ramsay.
Midfielders : Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic.
Forwards: Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Bobby Clark, Ben Doak.
Sidelined: Alisson (rested), Trent Alexander-Arnold (rested), Virgil van Dijk (rested), Ibrahima Konate (rested), Fabinho (rested), Jordan Henderson (rested), Arthur Melo (muscle issue), Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (calf injury).