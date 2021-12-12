« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16  (Read 10767 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:14:50 pm
Joseph Gomez stopped him last time out.  :D
With Virgil alongside him
Logged

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,684
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:26:32 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 03:01:54 pm
Game like this, I wish we had an alehouse, carthorse, thug XI we could wheel in

"Right lads. You'll never play for Liverpool again, just make sure you kick them up and down the pitch the whole game and a couple of slideys on the ref wouldn't go amiss"


"Sideways on the knee should be the aim"

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:35:44 pm »
rumours Matip & Firmino out for tonight.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,340
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:40:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:16:32 pm
With Virgil alongside him

But he wasn't going anywhere near Virgil. He was targeting Joe  AND Joe handled him.  Joe was man of the match.  :D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,207
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:41:32 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:35:44 pm
rumours Matip & Firmino out for tonight.



Of course they are.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:42:32 pm »
No Milner in the squad either.
Logged
AHA!

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:42:58 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:35:44 pm
rumours Matip & Firmino out for tonight.
How? What is going on with our medical department?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,207
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:42:58 pm
How? What is going on with our medical department?

Matip is quite injury prone, so its hardly surprising if he is injured.

Bobby has also been picking up more knocks the older he has got. His availability worries me considering we will have to rely on him for 2-3 months.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #168 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm »
Squad lists from local papers are usually always wrong (MEN being the source) so we'll see what comes out later
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #169 on: Today at 03:46:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:43:58 pm
Matip is quite injury prone, so its hardly surprising if he is injured.

Bobby has also been picking up more knocks the older he has got. His availability worries me considering we will have to rely on him for 2-3 months.
Thats fair. It just seems like players keep coming back, then get reinjured almost immediately. If Bobby is actually out, we need to bring in someone. We cant rush back Jota and Diaz.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #170 on: Today at 03:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:42:58 pm
How? What is going on with our medical department?

We have a medical department?
Logged

Online twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,320
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #171 on: Today at 03:51:35 pm »
Ah the line up rumours are starting

Its all falling into place
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,916
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:52:40 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:35:44 pm
rumours Matip & Firmino out for tonight.



I refuse to believe it whilst accepting it sounds entirely plausible.

What would that meanPhillips v Haaland? And probably Darwin up top with someone like Ox or Carvalho playing off the left
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,598
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #173 on: Today at 03:52:57 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:35:44 pm
rumours Matip & Firmino out for tonight.



Obviously
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,318
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:54:22 pm »
Can everyone refrain from losing their minds until the official line-up and squad list is announced.

For all we know, there might be a few more who are unavailable in the next few hours too.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:59:26 pm »
We havent played for 6 weeks and still getting injuries  :o
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #176 on: Today at 04:00:23 pm »
they are just rumours. I would wait & see the squad first
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,537
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 03:52:40 pm
I refuse to believe it whilst accepting it sounds entirely plausible.

What would that meanPhillips v Haaland? And probably Darwin up top with someone like Ox or Carvalho playing off the left

Looking forward to seeing big Nat win that battle.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,207
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #178 on: Today at 04:02:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:00:23 pm
they are just rumours. I would wait & see the squad first

Sorry but I choose to panic first.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,157
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #179 on: Today at 04:02:17 pm »
Bobby being out isn't the worst, Doak on the left, with Darwin and Salah in their favourite positions doesn't sound bad at all.  But Matip missing would be... not good.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,207
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:03:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:02:17 pm
Bobby being out isn't the worst, Doak on the left, with Darwin and Salah in their favourite positions doesn't sound bad at all.  But Matip missing would be... not good.

We cant afford an injury to a single forward at the moment. At least we have defenders to come back pretty soon. Forward we have nobody.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,340
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #181 on: Today at 04:11:59 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:00:23 pm
they are just rumours. I would wait & see the squad first

You're the idiot who posted it in the first place.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,545
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #182 on: Today at 04:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:11:59 pm
You're the idiot who posted it in the first place.
:D
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,252
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #183 on: Today at 04:23:03 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:00:23 pm
they are just rumours. I would wait & see the squad first
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:11:59 pm
You're the idiot who posted it in the first place.
:lmao
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #184 on: Today at 04:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:11:59 pm
You're the idiot who posted it in the first place.
coming from the guy posting & searching for transfer rumours everyday :lmao


Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,340
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #185 on: Today at 04:31:58 pm »
You've missed the point haven't you?  ::)

Secondly, me posting bullshit rumours harms nobody.  :D
Logged

Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,404
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #186 on: Today at 04:33:43 pm »
Where have the Matip and Milner rumours come from 🤔
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,631
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #187 on: Today at 04:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 04:33:43 pm
Where have the Matip and Milner rumours come from 🤔
They're not in the squad to be fair. Nor Bobby.

Why is Henderson in the squad but Trent isn't?
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,653
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #188 on: Today at 04:35:12 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:35:44 pm
rumours Matip & Firmino out for tonight.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:00:23 pm
they are just rumours. I would wait & see the squad first

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:11:59 pm
You're the idiot who posted it in the first place.

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,149
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #189 on: Today at 04:40:09 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:00:23 pm
they are just rumours. I would wait & see the squad first
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:11:59 pm
You're the idiot who posted it in the first place.

hahahaha. well, that's awkward.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 