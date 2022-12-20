Hard to know who has the advantage for this one, as despite them having more players at Qatar, we'll be without Virgil, Konate, Diaz and Jota.



I'm hoping that most of our squad being together for 6 weeks will be the key, as we should have the edge in terms of rhythm, freshness and tactical sharpness, having almost had another pre-season plus the rest/recovery so many desperately needed.



I've still not given up on the title despite the gap and our inconsistent form. Tonight could put down a marker as it could be another win for us against City, a 2nd defeat in a row for them, and suddenly we're strong favourites for another early trophy.



City also have a tough run over their next 10 games starting tonight, which should test their squad to the limit - including us at home, Leeds away, Chelsea away, then Chelsea again 3 days later in the FA Cup, Utd away, Spurs at home, Spurs away, and Arsenal away. We have a kinder set of fixtures in that time, so the table could look very different by mid-February.



Let's beat these plastic oil cheats again tonight, and make it the start of a strong second half of the season before Diaz/Jota return for the run-in. A January signing or two could also make things very interesting.