« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16  (Read 9404 times)

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,926
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:36:52 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on December 20, 2022, 10:56:13 pm
When are we gonna start standing up for ourselves.

Are we just going to accept this bullshit.

No use coming on here and complaining , no one gives a shit.

We are such a fucking walk over these days.

And do what?
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,110
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:39:31 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm
Guardiola is not a complicated name, so its just pure lazyness I get that. We have people here who call our manager Klopp and Abu Dhabis tax evading one time druggy dodgy as hell manager Pep. I mean come on now  ;D
I prefer to call him 'shoestring' or 'convicted drug cheat.' Klopp is 'the boss' as far as I am concerned, much to the missus' chagrin.

Anyway, I think this could be a match with an odd scoreline, something like 5-3 to us. That or a brutal 0-0 with the 5-3 being on penalties!
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:55:21 pm »
Cheers Duvva,

Good to see the pre-match threads back up and running. My "footie clock" is completely out of whack right now so tomorrow is a bit of a puzzle. A win would be great for sure but no real idea of who's gonna play on both sides.
I'll take scoring first, second and third. We'll figure it out from there.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:23:06 pm »
What a brilliant press conference from Pep Linders (am I spelling that right, it feels wrong?)
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,853
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 10:23:06 pm
What a brilliant press conference from Pep Linders (am I spelling that right, it feels wrong?)
\

Lijnders.

But we know who he is.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:09:28 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm
\

Lijnders.

But we know who he is.

Ta
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,427
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:25:34 am »
The occasional finger wagging from the club at the weekly Hillsborough chants, but we'll hold hands with Sportswash FC the moment they spit the dummy and act like we're all in this together

Fuck off with that weak crap
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,483
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:48:12 am »
Hard to know who has the advantage for this one, as despite them having more players at Qatar, we'll be without Virgil, Konate, Diaz and Jota.

I'm hoping that most of our squad being together for 6 weeks will be the key, as we should have the edge in terms of rhythm, freshness and tactical sharpness, having almost had another pre-season plus the rest/recovery so many desperately needed.

I've still not given up on the title despite the gap and our inconsistent form. Tonight could put down a marker as it could be another win for us against City, a 2nd defeat in a row for them, and suddenly we're strong favourites for another early trophy.

City also have a tough run over their next 10 games starting tonight, which should test their squad to the limit - including us at home, Leeds away, Chelsea away, then Chelsea again 3 days later in the FA Cup, Utd away, Spurs at home, Spurs away, and Arsenal away. We have a kinder set of fixtures in that time, so the table could look very different by mid-February.

Let's beat these plastic oil cheats again tonight, and make it the start of a strong second half of the season before Diaz/Jota return for the run-in. A January signing or two could also make things very interesting.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:04:36 am »
Naby Keïta and Stefan Bajcetic are available based from what I have read.

We have options this time.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:25:34 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:04:36 am
Naby Keïta ...

Praise be  :scarf :scarf :scarf

Season's debut, he could make a big difference for us in 2023
Logged

Offline twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:41:17 am »
Yes! Match day. Nervous and excited for tonight. Really hope we can start back well.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 258
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:45:50 am »
Going to have to be Joel & Joe as centre backs tonight, hope Joe doesn't have his occasional fuck-up as this lot will punish any mistake he makes.

Anyone recall them playing together against a top team, probably have in cup games?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:05 am by Aldo1988 »
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:52:04 am »
Is Virgil definitely not playing?
He seems to be the only CB thats been able to control Haaland this season
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,914
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:58:06 am »
Good that real football is back.
Not very bothered about this competition I must say.
Play whoever needs some time on the pitch, hope for the best.
Logged

Offline Robbie-not-Fowler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:02:49 am »
Now the Norwegian goal-scorer has for some inexplicable reason(!) joined MancheAter City, we should go along with Clint and call tonight's match The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.


Thank you and goodnight!
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,543
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #135 on: Today at 10:13:38 am »
Has there been team news this morning as our odds have lengthened and theirs shortened by the bookies
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:30:58 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:25:34 am
Praise be  :scarf :scarf :scarf

Season's debut, he could make a big difference for us in 2023

Like a new signing.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #137 on: Today at 10:46:23 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:30:58 am
Like a new signing.
Naby Keita -- Jordan Henderson -- Arthur Melo

We are going to boss the midfield.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:19 am by NarutoReds »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #138 on: Today at 10:47:29 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:13:38 am
Has there been team news this morning as our odds have lengthened and theirs shortened by the bookies
Probably to do with no Van Dijk & Alisson.

City missong plenty but still an awesome attack
Logged

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:06:30 pm »
I'm going with

CK

Gomez
Phillips
Matip
Robbo

Fab
Elliott
Thiago

Mo
Nunez
Carvalho
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:33:55 pm »
I would fucking love to smash these manc c*nts all over the shop tonight.
Failing that scraping it on pens is also great
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:47:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:52:04 am
Is Virgil definitely not playing?
He seems to be the only CB thats been able to control Haaland this season
that seems to be the standard thinking right now, but seeing what other clubs are doing with their WC returnees .... he may well start.  his last game was Dec 9th so he's had a bit of a break.
Logged

Online dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,814
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:04:15 pm »
2-2, reds 5-4 on pens imvho
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:09:11 pm »
Looks like Doak and Clark are at least on the bench, not involved in the Youth Cup.
Logged
AHA!

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,942
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #144 on: Today at 01:43:54 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:33:55 pm
I would fucking love to smash these manc c*nts all over the shop tonight.
Failing that scraping it on pens is also great


You mean beat them don't you
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 