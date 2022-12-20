« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16  (Read 7705 times)

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,923
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:36:52 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on December 20, 2022, 10:56:13 pm
When are we gonna start standing up for ourselves.

Are we just going to accept this bullshit.

No use coming on here and complaining , no one gives a shit.

We are such a fucking walk over these days.

And do what?
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,110
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:39:31 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm
Guardiola is not a complicated name, so its just pure lazyness I get that. We have people here who call our manager Klopp and Abu Dhabis tax evading one time druggy dodgy as hell manager Pep. I mean come on now  ;D
I prefer to call him 'shoestring' or 'convicted drug cheat.' Klopp is 'the boss' as far as I am concerned, much to the missus' chagrin.

Anyway, I think this could be a match with an odd scoreline, something like 5-3 to us. That or a brutal 0-0 with the 5-3 being on penalties!
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:55:21 pm »
Cheers Duvva,

Good to see the pre-match threads back up and running. My "footie clock" is completely out of whack right now so tomorrow is a bit of a puzzle. A win would be great for sure but no real idea of who's gonna play on both sides.
I'll take scoring first, second and third. We'll figure it out from there.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:23:06 pm »
What a brilliant press conference from Pep Linders (am I spelling that right, it feels wrong?)
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,853
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 10:23:06 pm
What a brilliant press conference from Pep Linders (am I spelling that right, it feels wrong?)
\

Lijnders.

But we know who he is.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:09:28 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm
\

Lijnders.

But we know who he is.

Ta
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,427
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:25:34 am »
The occasional finger wagging from the club at the weekly Hillsborough chants, but we'll hold hands with Sportswash FC the moment they spit the dummy and act like we're all in this together

Fuck off with that weak crap
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,483
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:48:12 am »
Hard to know who has the advantage for this one, as despite them having more players at Qatar, we'll be without Virgil, Konate, Diaz and Jota.

I'm hoping that most of our squad being together for 6 weeks will be the key, as we should have the edge in terms of rhythm, freshness and tactical sharpness, having almost had another pre-season plus the rest/recovery so many desperately needed.

I've still not given up on the title despite the gap and our inconsistent form. Tonight could put down a marker as it could be another win for us against City, a 2nd defeat in a row for them, and suddenly we're strong favourites for another early trophy.

City also have a tough run over their next 10 games starting tonight, which should test their squad to the limit - including us at home, Leeds away, Chelsea away, then Chelsea again 3 days later in the FA Cup, Utd away, Spurs at home, Spurs away, and Arsenal away. We have a kinder set of fixtures in that time, so the table could look very different by mid-February.

Let's beat these plastic oil cheats again tonight, and make it the start of a strong second half of the season before Diaz/Jota return for the run-in. A January signing or two could also make things very interesting.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,873
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:04:36 am »
Naby Keïta and Stefan Bajcetic are available based from what I have read.

We have options this time.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 