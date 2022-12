So. Mentioned in that ‘impartial BBC article’ : https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64036057



1. Members of the Anfield crowd threw coins

2. Pre-match comments from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp about their spending power

3. The Liverpool manager being xenophobic

4. Damage to a City bus when it left Anfield

5. Damage to a City coach at Liverpool in 2018



So sounds legit. Five things about Liverpool and no mention whatsoever of anything else.



So it’s clear that Liverpool FC is saying in this sentence that it’s entirely down to Liverpool fans and City fans have done absolutely nothing at any time.



"Regrettably, based on recent meetings between our clubs, we also know that a minority of fans are responsible for behaviours and actions that have no place in our game”



We're talking absolute minorities here when you look at the coin throwing & the missiles thrown at the City coach. You're always going to get a few knobheads behaving like knobheads when there's a big crowd of 50,000 plus. Big difference to thousands chanting vile songs on a regular basis about people dying, being the victim, poverty, etc, & then disrespecting a minutes silence remembering the deaths of other football fans. Man City fans are nowhere close to any little patch of moral high-ground they feel they're entitled to. Lets not forget too how they celebrated their title win last season by a couple of twats attacking the Villa goalkeeper at the final whistle. Our club needs to show more balls rather than looking for some kind of middle ground for those rancid pricks at the Etihad.