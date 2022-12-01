The Man City email says We have engaged the Chairs from both our respective fan groups in our discussions and have their full backing to help
I can see no mention of this on the Spirit of Shankly website.
To me, this seems like Man Citys media section getting their defence organised before the inevitable poverty and Hillsborough songs or, its their media department continuing with their narrative that LFC supporters are as bad, or much worse, than their own.
Until LFC have the balls to issue warnings to other clubs to the effect that, if their supporters continue with such vile chants at games, their away support allocations will be dramatically reduced, nothing will change, sadly.
I am going to the game. I do wonder what would happen if 500 Liverpool fans filmed the same section of their fans singing vile chants. Sweet FA.