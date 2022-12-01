Aye, and also not sure how anyone can say with a straight face that the problem is just with a minority of City fans - it was near on the whole end singing those chants. Not for the first time.



Followed by Guardiola questioning if the chanting actually happened or not in his post match conference (with a feeble apology in there somewhere... 'if it happened' x 2).



I appreciate the two clubs are trying to defuse tensions - but living in fantasy land and downplaying what has occurred is not a good start. Bit disappointed Hogan put his name to that (though that's just my two penneth opinion).



Yeah sorry everyone I should have made it more clear that my post was of course dripping with sarcasm.I am very disappointed Hogan put his name to that also. It's absolutely pathetic and only encourages the problem to persist.The problem is with rival fans overstepping the line with their horrific chants that does have a clear effect on families and others outside of the games. Trying some awful attempt to stick us all into one barrel is verging on outrageous for me and I am sure others will feel the same.Call our fans bin dippers, say we are all on the dole, whatever simple chant comes into your head instead of ones that support your own team, but the crossing of the line of goading fans with abhorrent chants that aim to cause ongoing emotional damage to grieving families has gone on for long enough, and I am sick of our club doing fuck all about it. This letter is a slap in the face to all of that.This problem is never going away until clubs take responsibility for their fans chanting about the deaths of fans which has a clear ongoing effect on those involved, and our own club taking a big stand against it which they so far seem to be very weak and helping the problem to persist.