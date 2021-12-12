I chose the wrong option. Monday in 10 days is next Monday



Me too. I read the thread before the poll .and answered the wrong questionNext week starts tomorrow, I.e this Monday. The week after next starts next Monday (Elmos right to point out that its all a bit illogical .but its just how it is, for most people you talk to).A Spanish mate pointed out to me that learning English was difficult because rules are broken left, right and centre. In Spanish, he reckoned, rules are rarely if ever broken. Learn a rule and you can apply it with certainty. English is littered with exceptions.