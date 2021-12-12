Poll

Today is Friday, when does "next week" start?

Monday in 3 days.
Monday in 10 days.
The week starts on Sunday (disqualified)
BarryCrocker

Re: Question about time
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 10:22:14 pm
But if it is not currently Monday, then "this" doesn't really make any sense at all.

It's like sitting in a Ford and referring to the "this BMW".

The 'coming' is silent.  ;)
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Question about time
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:11:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm
The 'coming' is silent.  ;)

Is that what she said?
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Question about time
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:40:22 am »
What if you ask the question on a Monday?
redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: Question about time
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:23:33 am »
The most confusing thing is that "next Monday" isn't part of "next week" ::)
Re: Question about time
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:25:03 am »
I assume it works the same way backwards in time. "On Monday, I was late for work, because of the weather, but last Monday, I was on time." Is that correct now? ;D
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Question about time
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:37:44 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 09:25:03 am
I assume it works the same way backwards in time. "On Monday, I was late for work, because of the weather, but last Monday, I was on time." Is that correct now? ;D
Nah - "last" and "previous"....... ;D
Red_Mist

Re: Question about time
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:45:53 am »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 09:01:57 am
I chose the wrong option. Monday in 10 days is next Monday
Me too. I read the thread before the poll.and answered the wrong question :)

Next week starts tomorrow, I.e this Monday. The week after next starts next Monday (Elmos right to point out that its all a bit illogical.but its just how it is, for most people you talk to).

A Spanish mate pointed out to me that learning English was difficult because rules are broken left, right and centre. In Spanish, he reckoned, rules are rarely if ever broken. Learn a rule and you can apply it with certainty. English is littered with exceptions.
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Question about time
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:56:14 am »
There's an old saying, "English is a language built on broken rules."
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: Question about time
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:59:36 am »
Is yesterday tomorrow today!
John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Re: Question about time
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:25:15 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 13, 2022, 07:44:44 pm
Christmas special next Thursday on BBC2.
Posted on Tuesday, 13 December.
The 'next' referenced a week on Thursday (23rd), not the actual next Thursday which would have been 15 December.

End of discussion :)
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Question about time
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:27:09 am »
Time is a tool you can put on the wall, or wear it on your wrist.
The past is far behind us, the future doesn't exist.

Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Question about time
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:29:30 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:42:08 am
It's the same with directions, if you take the next left, it's not the immediate one, it's the one after.  Otherwise you'd say take this left.

Barney beat me to it. You are not my navigator.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Question about time
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:30:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm
The 'coming' is silent.  ;)

Youre doing it wrong.
FlashingBlade

Re: Question about time
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:31:29 am »
Time is fluid....if you losing 1-0 on the 80th minute it flys past....but drags if winning 1-0.
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Question about time
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:48:14 am »
"It's time......for time...!"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pHNbHn3i9S4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pHNbHn3i9S4</a>
