(Players of inspiration: Alisson, Weidenfeller
)Ederson (18-22)
a world-class example of the modern 'sweeper keeper': extraordinary playmaking and passing ability, great timing off the line, excellent one-on-one and able to make accurate long throws. Ederson is also commanding, very strong with a solid frame, while still possessing amazing reflexes, agility and shot-stopping abilities. All-time legends like Yashin, Zoff and Banks wouldnt have fit either the player technical profile or the tactical style required for my keeper position. Ederson will be an important weapon in getting the ball to Stoichkov and Etoo with pace and accuracy.
(Players of inspiration: Robertson, Piszczek, Schmelzer, Milner
)Javier Zanetti (98-02)
Zanetti represents endless energy and stamina down the flank (as both fullback and winger). A solid and tenacious defender, able to cover his centrebacks and midfielders. Consistency and workrate must be very high. A fullback possessing excellent passing and crossing skills is also required (overlapping Etoo and crossing horizontally to Stoichkov). Zanetti is both a formidable man-marker at one end, and a creative/attacking force in the opponent's half. The Inter Milan legend is physically strong, quick and agile, also possessing the leadership intangibles to raise his teams energy and morale.
(Players of inspiration: Matip, Subotić, van Dijk, Gomez
)Elías Figueroa (72-76)
- the complete centreback. Figueroa is a talented ball playing centrehalf, able to build from the back, initiate attacks from deep with long vertical balls and make marauding runs. Dominant in the air and an expert man marker (world class positional sense and reading of the game). Regarded as the greatest South American defender of all time, the Chilean is strong and pacey, able to deal with a #9 target man in the box or quick forwards on the high line. A natural leader and organiser.
(Players of inspiration: van Dijk, Hummels
)Gaetano Scirea (78-82)
the graceful complete centreback partner. Not the typical Catenaccio tenacious stopper, but a ball-playing centerback whose game is based on clean interceptions, positioning and reading of the game. Scirea has a strong athletic build, comfortable and elegant on the ball. El Capitano is a leader of men and highly respected my players, managers and critics.
(Players of inspiration: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Robertson
)Andreas Brehme (86-90)
- A special fullback needed here: elite passing and crossing skills are required (accuracy, swerve, power and technique). A modern fullback able to play the full flank (fullback/wingback/winger) or tuck in centrally. Brehme was also a solid defender, demonstrating an intelligent positional sense. The Germans vertical/horizontal passes will be used to spring quick attacks/switch play/stretch our opponent. Brehme was without doubt a clutch player (assists/goals in the biggest games). A multi-faceted team player. A set-piece specialist (corners and free kicks) is the cherry on top.
(Players of inspiration: Fabinho, Henderson, Bender, Kehl
)Frank Rijkaard (88-92)
the crucial defensive midfielder for our spine. Rijkaard can sit between my two centrebacks as a third centreback. The Dutch legend offers supreme protection, breaking down play, anchoring and covering. Rijkaard boasts the vision and passing technique to launch attacks from deep, while also possessing the box-to-box quality when needed.
(Players of inspiration: Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum
)Bryan Robson (84-88)
Captain Marvel is my box-to-box dynamo. Robson offers the much needed high defensive workrate and match engine. A dual goal scoring threat and destroyer: Robson will screen the back four and cover advancing defenders, distribute the ball with accuracy and zip and get into the opponents box to score. Robson also possesses great leadership intangibles.
(Players of inspiration: Wijnaldum, Gündoğan, Lallana, Keïta
)Mario Coluna (62-66)
The Sacred Monster was known to be a creator, enforcer and all-round inspiration in midfield. The Portuguese box-to-box force of nature transformed from a forward into a midfielder now operating deeper: Coluna now had the whole pitch infront of him, where he could demonstrate his complete game: vision, passing range, slalom dribbles, stamina, long range shooting, intelligent movement, drives into the box, strong tackling and leadership. An important player to link up play between defence and our attack.
(Players of inspiration: Mané, Jota, Błaszczykowski
) Samuel Etoo (07-11)
Etoo was the perfect lethal forward: insane natural pace, a prolific finisher and creator, tactical versatility to play centrally or on the wing and possessing impressive dribbling and shooting technique. Physically strong and tenacious, Etoo had a high defensive workrate (even able to play as a defensive wingforward). Historically a big game player, Etoo had a high football IQ, able to play in both possession, counter attack and pressing systems.
(Players of inspiration: Firmino, Götze, Lewandowski, Mané
)Florian Albert (63-67)
The Emperor wasn't your typical centre forward. He would drop deep (sometimes even play as deep as central midfielder) playing as a withdrawn forward. Always moving for his teammates, possessing a high work rate and able to tactically press. Albert was an elegant footballer, possessing amazing dribbling skills, technique and ball control. Still a prolific goalscorer, for his club career he scored an astonishing 595 goals in 643 games, and for his country 32 goals in 75 games. Albert loved to combine with his midfielders and attackers, demonstrating his excellent vision, creativity and tactical intelligence. He will be able to thread accurate passes to Stoichkov and Eto'o. A deadly finisher, but also strong on the ball, able to slalom past defenders.
(Players of inspiration: Salah, Mané, Reus
)Hristo Stoichkov (90-94)
the ideal wingforward for my attack. The Bulgarian can press from the front, offering great workrate off the ball. The Dagger possesses the deadly pace and power to be lethal on the counter, cutting in from the wing, getting in behind or driving forward centrally. The importance of being versatile across the front three forward positions and being both a goalscorer and creator maximises his influence.