Watched this recently so thought of it when seeing this thread. Itís a YouTubers breakdown of why they think Michael Jacksonís rock with you is perfect.I donít believe there is a perfect song and would give a different answer every few years probably.Right now I think for me it would be Womack & Womack, Baby Iím scared of you (link below). Not sure why I think this since it seems fairly unconventional to my ear how the song builds. A lot of the time Iíd just say something from Marvin Gaye since his voice sounds absolutely perfect to me.