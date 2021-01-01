« previous next »
Topic: The. Perfect. Song.

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Reply #80
The first song that springs to mind immediately is "This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)" by Talking Heads. It's just a shame that I struggle with listening to it nowadays because it was played at my mum's funeral.
Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Reply #81
Could do with a few genre-specific spin-off threads.
