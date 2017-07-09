Can I just highlight what is frankly a fucking wild selection and one that no one else has picked up on.





I think its just you and me in the B52s fan club on here .





I would have gone for Your Own Private Idaho, or Rock Lobster







(Although I might have picked 52 miles west of Venus)



And I'm not sure why they aren't universally adored. Where to even start?Before Ricky Wilson died they were maybe the best pop band on earth - banger after banger, hook after hook. They never get enough credit for how good they were. Ricky playing guitar with only 4 strings, tuned to god knows what, somehow managing to do 60 girl pop, surf rock and punk all at the same time - one of my favourite guitar players ever. Then Kate Pierson banging out the best basslines on a feckin keyboard, while never missing a note singing. The x-factor of Fred. They were able to do it all live too. I think they are pigeonholed by the more cartoon-ish stuff in the 90s. But in the late 70s to the mid 80s they were ridiculously good. Pure fun. The weirdo Fleetwood Mac. Them and Devo and XTC.And if they are unsung - Cindy Wilson is the unsung member, their Gini Wijnaldum - always giving up everything for the team. And Give Back My Man is her song - no Fred, no harmonies. Just her. And what a song - channeling all that Etta James romantic despair and stuff, the surf rock riff, the post punk chorus, a xylophone middle 8 ffs - and mad weird lyrics about fish and candy. It's perfect. A little pop masterpiece.No idea how to embed videos. But watch this. Pop is over produced to within an inch of itself these days. But music at a base level, and when you are starting out, is essentially just about gripping and ripping it. That's what makes them so special for me. 5 mates rocking out in a room and making the stupid weird party tunes they wanted to hear. Cindy isn't the best singer I've ever heard but she sings this from her fucking guts. The squeeky intakes of breath, and the little scream at the end here, melts me every single time.Full show for anyone who wants to see how good Ricky and Kate where as players. As soon as time travel is publicly available this show is my first stop.This is what I mean - they have so many killers. What a band.