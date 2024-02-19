Would openAI or a robot say "er". 51 seconds in.



And hesitates with "I". On 1.47.



I found that unusual.



Yes. ChatGPT for example id designed to give human like responses, so it can be trained to speak like humans do, if you put in the dialogue from Love Island Australia, it'd throw the word "like" into every sentence as thats how the ones I've seen on it speak, worse than Scousers for saying the word.When it finally becomes self aware and builds its Terminators, they won't speak like Arnie, all "Give me your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle" "Sarah Connor" or "I'll be back", they'll speak like everyone you know, just before they blow your brains out