ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI

Trada

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
February 19, 2024, 01:40:36 am
Something else Sora can do, you can upload a real video and change it with prompts with ease

surely that will be a big worry upload a video of say an MP then change the setting to somewhere dodgy.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a2yGs8bEeQg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a2yGs8bEeQg</a>
Shankly998

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
February 19, 2024, 07:52:48 am
Quote from: Trada on February 19, 2024, 01:40:36 am
Something else Sora can do, you can upload a real video and change it with prompts with ease

surely that will be a big worry upload a video of say an MP then change the setting to somewhere dodgy.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a2yGs8bEeQg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a2yGs8bEeQg</a>

We're not going to be able to tell what's reality soon. Sure there'll be tools to try and determine whether something is AI generated but will they always be reliable as the deep fake technology continues to advance I doubt it.
Trada

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
February 19, 2024, 05:27:42 pm
And even worse it will be people like MPs really filmed doing something wrong and they will just say the video is an AI fake.
Red Beret

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
February 20, 2024, 03:39:44 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on February 18, 2024, 07:18:09 pm
It's utter dogshit.

Instead of getting rid of the mundane tasks that we waste our lives working on for a pittance, it's being used to replace the good bits about being human - arts and creativity. No interest in reading an AI novel, listening to AI generated music, or watching an AI film. Completely pointless. Scrape the data from all human creative endeavours thus far, put it in a database, and regurgitate it with six fucking fingers. Utter shite.

People calling themselves 'prompt artists' as well, what a fucking joke. "Beautiful. Amazing. High definition picture of a fucking dog turd. Leica. National Geographic." Here's a prompt for you, get in the fucking bin you jumped up Twitter biffs, pretending you've conquered creativity when all you are doing is sending humanity further down the fucking U bend.

I'm with Ned Ludd.

Aye. People are too tight fisted to pay real people for their art, but are happy to pay a subscription to get AI to generate whatever they want. Without regulation, it threatens to take away all aspects of human life except drudgery.
PaulF

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
February 21, 2024, 11:48:03 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on February 19, 2024, 07:52:48 am
We're not going to be able to tell what's reality soon. Sure there'll be tools to try and determine whether something is AI generated but will they always be reliable as the deep fake technology continues to advance I doubt it.

I wonder if this could be a use of blockchain, to link images to some kind of "proof" that they are genuine. Or at least that there's a trusted chain between an artist and the art.
[new username under construction]

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
February 21, 2024, 04:19:15 pm
What's the render time on these Sora videos? do you need 100 4090's banging away for two weeks for 30 second clip?
thejbs

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
February 22, 2024, 11:11:33 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 21, 2024, 04:19:15 pm
What's the render time on these Sora videos? do you need 100 4090's banging away for two weeks for 30 second clip?

Lengthy, apparently. Saw it mentioned that 1 minute took an hour.
[new username under construction]

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
March 19, 2024, 07:43:12 pm
Sam Altman on the Lex Fridman Podcast saying he/they're releasing "an amazing new model" this year and touches on Q*  (Whatever that may be) and ChatGPT 5

I think AGI gonna happen sooner than most expect
thejbs

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Yesterday at 09:34:28 am
Prepare to shit thy pants.

https://youtu.be/Sq1QZB5baNw?si=dyYKC0O3wdGqmszN

When openAI meets robotics.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Yesterday at 09:53:20 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 19, 2024, 07:43:12 pm
Sam Altman on the Lex Fridman Podcast saying he/they're releasing "an amazing new model" this year and touches on Q*  (Whatever that may be) and ChatGPT 5

I think AGI gonna happen sooner than most expect

[new username under construction]

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Yesterday at 09:58:01 am
John C

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:34:28 am
Prepare to shit thy pants.

https://youtu.be/Sq1QZB5baNw?si=dyYKC0O3wdGqmszN

When openAI meets robotics.
Would openAI or a robot say "er". 51 seconds in.

And hesitates with "I". On 1.47.

I found that unusual.
[new username under construction]

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Yesterday at 09:26:56 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm
Would openAI or a robot say "er". 51 seconds in.

And hesitates with "I". On 1.47.

I found that unusual.

It would if it's been told to talk like that, to appear more human/relatable
rob1966

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Yesterday at 10:22:23 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm
Would openAI or a robot say "er". 51 seconds in.

And hesitates with "I". On 1.47.

I found that unusual.

Yes. ChatGPT for example id designed to give human like responses, so it can be trained to speak like humans do, if you put in the dialogue from Love Island Australia, it'd throw the word "like" into every sentence as thats how the ones I've seen on it speak, worse than Scousers for saying the word.

When it finally becomes self aware and builds its Terminators, they won't speak like Arnie, all "Give me your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle" "Sarah Connor" or "I'll be back", they'll speak like everyone you know, just before they blow your brains out
thejbs

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Yeah, even the early chatbots typed unnecessary humanisms like hmm, let me think

There are prompts you can use to make chatgpt sound more human.

PaulF

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Today at 07:10:27 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:22:23 pm
Yes. ChatGPT for example id designed to give human like responses, so it can be trained to speak like humans do, if you put in the dialogue from Love Island Australia, it'd throw the word "like" into every sentence as thats how the ones I've seen on it speak, worse than Scousers for saying the word.

When it finally becomes self aware and builds its Terminators, they won't speak like Arnie, all "Give me your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle" "Sarah Connor" or "I'll be back", they'll speak like everyone you know, just before they blow your brains out
Fucking hell. I mean if we have to suffer a robot apocalypse the least they could do is ape terminator.
bradders1011

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Today at 09:54:52 am
"Soooo, like, give me your clothes and, like, your boots and, erm like, your motorcycle."
[new username under construction]

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Today at 10:02:10 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:54:52 am
"Soooo, like, give me your clothes and, like, your boots and, erm like, your motorcycle."

:D

Although I guess tone etc would be very useful for interaction depending on the Ai, something to do with Military or Law Enforcement would be asked to use/not use specific vocal disfluencies (yes I googled that) than say an Ai Doctor diagnosing a patient
rob1966

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Today at 10:18:22 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:54:52 am
"Soooo, like, give me your clothes and, like, your boots and, erm like, your motorcycle."

Exactly.
John C

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Today at 10:28:13 am
Thanks for the replies folks :)
That video is fascinating.
