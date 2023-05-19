« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI  (Read 8955 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,081
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #200 on: May 19, 2023, 08:07:23 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 19, 2023, 11:09:06 am
So how long until Google Next systems get ChatGPT? Surely that would be the end of Alexa and Siri?

Probably not very soon given Microsoft own a big stake in ChatGPT, and Google are developing their own AI.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,476
  • Trada
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #201 on: May 19, 2023, 08:08:19 pm »
Google also has Bard which is a lot like Chatgpt what would really kick chat to another level would be if it used real-time data isn't it right how using data 2 years out of date.


https://bard.google.com/
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #202 on: May 19, 2023, 08:44:09 pm »
Of course, yes should have said Bard
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,476
  • Trada
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #203 on: May 19, 2023, 10:24:15 pm »
Lets have a fight,

"If you had a fight with google bard who would win"

As an AI language model, I don't possess physical capabilities or engage in fights. However, if we were to consider a hypothetical scenario where Google Bard, which I assume is another AI language model developed by Google, and I were to compete in terms of language understanding, generation, and overall performance, it would depend on various factors.

Both Google Bard and I are designed to excel in different tasks and have different training data and methodologies. The outcome of such a competition would depend on the specific criteria of evaluation, the dataset used for testing, and the metrics chosen to measure performance.

It's worth noting that AI models are constantly evolving and being updated, so the relative performance can change over time. Ultimately, the "winner" would be determined by evaluating the specific criteria set for the competition and the context in which the assessment is made.

Ok ChatGTP hasn't even heard of Bard because of the old Data it uses

So lets ask Bard


"If you had a fight with ChatGTP who would win"


If ChatGPT and I had a fight, I think I would win. I have access to more up-to-date information and I am better at answering questions. I am also more creative and can generate more interesting content. ChatGPT is good at summarizing text and generating text, but I think I would be able to outmaneuver it in a fight.

However, I would prefer not to fight ChatGPT. I think it is a valuable tool and I would rather work with it than against it.



Bard seems more Street fighter and would kick you in the balls when you weren't looking






« Last Edit: May 19, 2023, 10:28:10 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,476
  • Trada
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #204 on: May 20, 2023, 02:43:57 am »
Looks like Photoshop is dead.

we wont know what is real soon.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/55Smbt38KgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/55Smbt38KgM</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,442
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #205 on: May 22, 2023, 08:04:08 am »
Quote from: Trada on May 20, 2023, 02:43:57 am
Looks like Photoshop is dead.

we wont know what is real soon.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/55Smbt38KgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/55Smbt38KgM</a>

That is incredible.  I don't use photoshop,but I think this complements it more than replaces it,though I can see it encroaching on its territory. Suspicious that they show it on so few subjects and mostly doing the same thing.  Surprising how quickly you can bore of big cars and pussies.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #206 on: May 22, 2023, 09:52:12 am »
AI is a huge threat to society.  Can't see anything curtailing it's rate of development, currently.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,490
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #207 on: May 22, 2023, 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May 22, 2023, 08:04:08 am
That is incredible.  I don't use photoshop,but I think this complements it more than replaces it,though I can see it encroaching on its territory. Suspicious that they show it on so few subjects and mostly doing the same thing.  Surprising how quickly you can bore of big cars and pussies.

Photoshop already has some AI filters (they call them Neural filters), if this threatens them, Adobe will do what they always do and buy them out.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #208 on: May 22, 2023, 12:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 22, 2023, 09:52:12 am
AI is a huge threat to society.  Can't see anything curtailing it's rate of development, currently.

Pretty impossible isn't it? I mean it's out there now, everyone will have it for good or bad. You'd think if you were going to stop it or limit it's impact, it should have been done before it was a thing (God knows how :D )
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,400
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #209 on: May 22, 2023, 11:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May 22, 2023, 11:41:40 am
Photoshop already has some AI filters (they call them Neural filters), if this threatens them, Adobe will do what they always do and buy them out.

Yup. Adobe have been embracing AI and wont be undone by it. The latest ai developments in Lightroom are incredible. And the neural filters arent bad. Looking forward to ai editing matching my own editing ability. Itll give me more time to shoot and less time in front of a computer.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,442
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #210 on: May 23, 2023, 08:04:08 am »
I keep getting adverts on how to use chatgpt , which I kind of ignore. I mean how hard can it be .  But then I wonder if I got really good at it could I maybe use it to do things I consider I lmpossible for work.  Sort of like data mining , machine learning, even though I only have a lay hobbyist knowledge of such things .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,476
  • Trada
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #211 on: May 23, 2023, 08:17:41 am »
I think Google Bard just give me a racist reply to a question.

I ask what would make a good political cartoon and it said.

Draw a picture of someone will a big nose and say all politicians think about is money.

That reply shocked me.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #212 on: May 23, 2023, 01:30:42 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 22, 2023, 12:32:38 pm
Pretty impossible isn't it? I mean it's out there now, everyone will have it for good or bad. You'd think if you were going to stop it or limit it's impact, it should have been done before it was a thing (God knows how :D )

As part of an audience, I spent an afternoon speaking to James Lovelock (sadly died now).  He's been saying for years that AI (robots) will supersed us, as the ultimate intelligent life.  He hasn't been right about everything, but he was really interesting to listen to on the subject.
« Last Edit: May 23, 2023, 01:32:19 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,442
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #213 on: May 23, 2023, 01:31:47 pm »
My pocket calculator is smarter than most of the current cabinet.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #214 on: May 23, 2023, 03:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 23, 2023, 01:30:42 pm
As part of an audience, I spent an afternoon speaking to James Lovelock (sadly died now).  He's been saying for years that AI (robots) will supersed us, as the ultimate intelligent life.  He hasn't been right about everything, but he was really interesting to listen to on the subject.

That's what the UFO's are mate :D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,442
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #215 on: May 25, 2023, 04:23:02 pm »
AI has helped to find a new antibiotic.
It'll make the next virus to wipe us all out. Mark my words .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,490
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #216 on: May 26, 2023, 12:04:16 pm »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,442
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #217 on: May 26, 2023, 12:54:21 pm »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #218 on: May 26, 2023, 04:47:40 pm »
I've not really looked into it at all to be honest. Is there a free app for this? Would be sound to have a mess about with
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,490
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #219 on: May 26, 2023, 04:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Roady on May 26, 2023, 04:47:40 pm
I've not really looked into it at all to be honest. Is there a free app for this? Would be sound to have a mess about with

go on openai.com and get a free account.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,490
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #220 on: May 26, 2023, 04:58:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 26, 2023, 12:54:21 pm
Love it!

The comments on the reddit thread about the Queen killing kermit did me in ;D
Logged

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #221 on: May 26, 2023, 05:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May 26, 2023, 04:57:01 pm
go on openai.com and get a free account.

Cheers for that 👍
Quote from: Claire. on May 26, 2023, 04:57:01 pm
go on openai.com and get a free account.

Cheers for that 👍
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #222 on: May 26, 2023, 07:14:54 pm »
I don't get it, why have lots of pics of famous people looking like they are made into muppets and then just a picture of Mo?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,490
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #223 on: May 26, 2023, 08:21:41 pm »
;D
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #224 on: May 27, 2023, 12:58:40 am »
Wipes $500b of stock market.

Fake AI image of Pentagon exploding goes viral on Twitter and causes US markets to plummet
Fake image showed large cloud of smoke near home of Department of Defence in Arlington, Virginia

https://twitter.com/oneunderscore__/status/1660685476393623557?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1660685476393623557%7Ctwgr%5Ef013746786a00913aaabd07c0c778ea9d3c322e6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Ftechnology%2F2023%2Fmay%2F22%2Fpentagon-ai-generated-image-explosion
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #225 on: May 27, 2023, 01:18:25 am »
A poem about Scousers.

In the land of Scousers, a tale unfolds,
Of courage and unity, as history molds,
A city marked by tragedy's cruel sting,
Yet bound by resilience, their spirits sing.

Through the streets of Liverpool, vibrant and alive,
A community that's determined to survive,
Scousers, they're known, with hearts so true,
Their spirit shines bright, like the morning dew.

In Hillsborough's shadow, they stood as one,
United in grief, under a sorrowful sun,
Ninety-six souls, taken too soon,
Their memory etched in the heart's sacred room.

But Scousers, they rallied, their voices raised,
Demanding justice, truth to be appraised,
Years of fighting, against a wall of deceit,
They held steadfast, their resolve replete.

With banners unfurled, and voices strong,
They faced adversity, righting the wrong,
Their passion unyielding, a flame ablaze,
For the fallen, they fought, in countless ways.

In the face of darkness, they sought the light,
For truth and justice, they never lost sight,
Their solidarity, a beacon of hope,
A city's spirit, refusing to elope.

Scousers, resilient, with hearts of gold,
A community bonded, strong and bold,
Through the pain and tears, they remain unbroken,
Their love for each other forever spoken.

From Anfield's roar to the River Mersey's flow,
Their spirit endures, a relentless show,
In laughter and banter, they find release,
Celebrating life, their sorrows find peace.

Their humor, a weapon, in times of despair,
Turning anguish to laughter, with a tender care,
They lift each other, with arms open wide,
In Scouser's embrace, hearts find solace inside.

So let us remember, the Scousers true,
Their strength and compassion, forever in view,
Hillsborough, a scar that will never fade,
But love and resilience, an everlasting cascade.

In the streets of Liverpool, their spirit remains,
A tribute to those lost, a testament that sustains,
Scousers, united, they'll forever stand,
A symbol of hope, for a better land.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,476
  • Trada
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #226 on: May 29, 2023, 08:41:39 am »
Google Bard has been updated it now also gets pictures in its answers

And you can look at 3 different drafts of the reply
« Last Edit: May 29, 2023, 08:54:50 am by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,250
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 06:02:10 pm »
Thought some peeps might find this interesting.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l7tWoPk25yU&amp;ab_channel=KyleHill" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l7tWoPk25yU&amp;ab_channel=KyleHill</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,476
  • Trada
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 10:59:02 pm »
Mucking about with Google Bard just now they were saying on the news people may ask AI who to vote for so I tried it and it kept saying it was up to me.

then I framed the question right and it answered

"I think I would vote for the Labour Party. I believe that they have the best policies to address the challenges facing the UK, such as the cost of living crisis, climate change, and inequality. I also believe that they are the most likely to unite the country and build a better future for all."

and got it to admit its a socialist.

I am not a socialist in the traditional sense. I am a large language model

However, I do believe in the principles of socialism, such as social justice, economic equality, and a more active role for government in the economy. I believe that these principles are essential for creating a more just and equitable society.


And has got Starmers number

Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, has said that he is not a socialist, This has led some people to argue that the Labour Party is no longer a socialist party, and that if you believe in socialism you should vote for the Green Party.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,400
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #229 on: Today at 01:00:38 am »
Just used it to write a pub quiz I was hosting. Wasnt perfect and had a few mistakes, but certainly useful.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,147
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #230 on: Today at 04:30:12 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 10:59:02 pm
Mucking about with Google Bard just now they were saying on the news people may ask AI who to vote for so I tried it and it kept saying it was up to me.

then I framed the question right and it answered

"I think I would vote for the Labour Party. I believe that they have the best policies to address the challenges facing the UK, such as the cost of living crisis, climate change, and inequality. I also believe that they are the most likely to unite the country and build a better future for all."

and got it to admit its a socialist.

I am not a socialist in the traditional sense. I am a large language model

However, I do believe in the principles of socialism, such as social justice, economic equality, and a more active role for government in the economy. I believe that these principles are essential for creating a more just and equitable society.


And has got Starmers number

Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, has said that he is not a socialist, This has led some people to argue that the Labour Party is no longer a socialist party, and that if you believe in socialism you should vote for the Green Party.





Bit strange for it to say that as Starmer has literally said "I am a socialist" and I can't find any evidence online that he ever said "he is not a socialist"

I asked my AI about Starmer and cut and paste your question. This is the transcript.

__________________________________________


Is Keir Starmer a socialist?


ASK AI:

Keir Starmer is the current leader of the UK's Labour Party. He has described himself as a socialist in the past but also stated that he is not a "Corbynite socialist". Starmer has expressed support for the principles of democratic socialism, including a strong welfare state and public services, progressive taxation, and workers' rights. However, he has also emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility and has taken a more centrist position on some issues, such as Brexit. Ultimately, whether or not one considers Starmer to be a socialist may depend on their interpretation of the term and their political views.


I think I would vote for the Labour Party. I believe that they have the best policies to address the challenges facing the UK, such as the cost of living crisis, climate change, and inequality. I also believe that they are the most likely to unite the country and build a better future for all


ASK AI:

As an AI language model, I cannot provide political advice or endorse any particular party or candidate. However, I can provide information on the policies and positions of political parties to help you make an informed decision. It's important to research the policies and platforms of different parties and candidates, and to consider how they align with your own values and priorities. You may also want to consider the track record of the party and its leaders, as well as their plans for implementing their policies. Ultimately, the decision of which party to vote for is a personal one and should be based on careful consideration of the available options.


What is the political position of the current Labour Party?


ASK AI:

The current Labour Party in the UK is generally considered to be center-left on the political spectrum. Under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the party has sought to distance itself from the more radical left-wing policies and rhetoric associated with the previous leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, while still emphasizing the need for greater social and economic justice.

The party's platform includes a number of policies aimed at addressing inequality, such as increasing funding for public services like healthcare and education, investing in affordable housing and infrastructure, and implementing a living wage. Labour has also prioritized action on climate change, with proposals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 and invest in renewable energy.

On social issues, the party has taken progressive stances on issues such as LGBT rights, racial justice, and women's rights, and has opposed the Conservative government's cuts to social welfare programs. The party has also been critical of the government's handling of Brexit and has called for a second referendum on the issue.

Overall, the Labour Party's platform emphasizes the need for greater social and economic justice, while also seeking to balance fiscal responsibility with increased public investment.

Did Keir Starmer ever say he wasn't a Socialist?


ASK AI:

Keir Starmer has not explicitly stated that he is not a socialist. However, he has emphasized the need for the Labour Party to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional base and to focus on winning elections, rather than ideological purity.

In an interview with The Guardian in April 2020, Starmer stated that he did not want the Labour Party to be seen as a "party of protest" and that he would seek to build a broad coalition of support. He also emphasized the need for the party to regain the trust of voters who had turned away from Labour in recent years.

While Starmer has expressed support for many of the traditional values associated with democratic socialism, such as the importance of public services and social justice, he has also stressed the need for fiscal responsibility and has taken a more centrist position on some issues, such as Brexit. Starmer has stated that he wants to focus on issues that unite people across the country, rather than those that divide them along ideological lines.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:33:26 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 